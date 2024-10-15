Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas with you as always, and tonight NXT has its third week on The CW. This week’s show will see Wes Lee, Je’Von Evans and Ethan Page battle for a shot at Trick Williams’ NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc, while Stephanie Vaquer will makes her NXT in-ring debut against Wren Sinclair. Plus, Tony D’Angelo celebrates his NXT North American Championship victory while Lola Vice battles Nikkita Lyons in the latter’s return to the ring. And finally, Riley Osborne seeks revenge against Ridge Holland while Oro Mensah and Lexis King compete in a Gentlemen’s Duel. Sounds like an enjoyable little show all in all.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry's children is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who's done so thus far.

* Vic and Booker T are on the stage to hype things up and run down the card, and are next to the NXT Wheel.

* We then get a recap of last week’s NXT with Stephanie Vaquer’s arrival, Jey Uso’s appearance, Bianca & Jade teaming with Kelani to beat Fatal Influence, Fraxiom retaining their titles, Je’Von Evans battling Randy Orton, and Tony D’Angelo beating Oba Femi for the North American Title.

* Tony D is in the ring and says he wanted to have a big celebration as the new NXT North American Champion. He wanted to celebrate with his family because he wouldn’t be champion without them. But he also wants to give a toast to Oba Femi, the longest-reigning NA Champion in history and the man who broke him. He says Oba is a machine but he needed to win by any means necessary. So he used Oba’s greatest weakness: pride. He says he baited Oba into thinking he broke the Don. But no, he had Oba where he wanted him and did the unthinkable by beating him.

Part of him wants to think this is over, but he’s been doing it a long time and it’s far from it. In the meantime, salut to Oba.

HERE COMES OBA! The former champion makes his way to the ring in a colorful shirt, stepping into the ring with the Family. Oba has a mic and says he can’t lie: Tony got him. He congratulates Tony and says it happened once, but won’t happen again. He says he’ll regain his title at Halloween Havoc and be the ruler of NXT. He goes to leave but stops and says one more thing: his little family will not be by his side to help him. Oba then spins the wheel: it lands on a Tables, Ladders and Scares match!

* Bryon Saxton asks Oro about his Gentlemen’s Duel and Oro asks about the rules, which Byron counts down. Oro says Lexis is pretending he’s not his father’s son and he beat Lexis at his own game.

Lexis walks in and says that’s disappointing to hear but tonight is different: it’s a wrestling match. He walks off and Oro says he isn’t buying it.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair

Circle and lockup to start, Wren with a wristlock behind the back, revesred by Vaquer but Wren puts her on the mat. Headscissors by Vaquer, they counter each other and Vaquer with a bridge pin for two. Vaquer into the wristlock, she shoots for the leg and wraps it up on the mat into a submission, but Wren reverses into a Cattle Mutilation! She transitions into a shoulderlock, Vaquer fights to her feet and flips through before rolling Wren up for two.

Wren charges at Vaquer but gets ducked, kick to the gut. Vaquer drives her boot into Wren’s face in the corner and picks her up, Wren fights back, Vaquer shoots her into the ropes and plants her, stomp to the face and a legdrop. Headscissors, she flips around and DRIVES Wren face first into the mat several times! Pin attempt for a nearfall.

Vaquer has Wren up, Wren with a slap to the chest. Vaquer fires back and they trade shots! Wren ducks a shot and comes off the ropes, running Vaquer over and then hitting a diving bulldog. Double underhook suplex, Wren goes in and hits a clothesline in the corner. Vaquer ducks a charge and hits a BIG Dragon Screw! She charges in for double knees, then pulls Wren up — package backbreaker finishes it.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer (4:40)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very good start for Vaquer in NXT. Wren got more offense than I expected but Vaquer still came out looking strong in victory by the end.

Core and Roxy attack Vaquer after the match and set her up — HERE COMES GIULIA! She lays out Cora and Roxy, but headbutt but Roxy with a shot from behind. Giulia into the ropes — she dropkicks both the heels! Vaquer and Giulia send Cora and Roxy to the outside.

Vaquer grabs the mic and issues the challenge for Halloween Havoc.

* Trick is backstage with Kelani Jordan and says they looked good last week with the titles raised. Kelani says Trick finds out who he faces at Halloween Havoc and he runs down his opponents, then promises this title run goes better than next week. He asks who Kelani is facing next and she says she’s letting Ava pick as Fatal Influence walk in the background. They’re going to pay Ava a visit.

Karmen and Brinley are backstage talking about Giulia and Stephanie teaming up when Ashante walks up and apologizes for costing them a match the other week, then hits on them. Shawn Spears and Brooks Jensen walks up and Spears criticizes Ashante, then Brooks takes the rose and rips it. Mr. Stone walks in and says that they’ll handle it in Ava’s office, herding them off. Then Karmen recovers the remnants of the rose, looking sad.

Gentlemen’s Duel

Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah

Circle and lock up, Oro escapes a headlock. Lexis with a waistlock but gets put on the mat, Lexis with a headscissors. Oro escapes but gets put right back on the mat with a headlock takedown, but Oro reverses.

They break and lock back up, Oro backs Lexis into the ropes and the ref calls for the break. Wristlock by Lexis, Oro kicks him and Lexis kicks him back. Stepover kick by Oro, he goes for a strike but Lexis is on the met and the ref stops him. Rollup by Lexis for two.

The two trade a couple of pins and Lexis picks Oro up, but Oro with a monkey flip. Lexis goes into the corner, slips but hits a crossbody for two. Oro with a big slap when they’re to their feet, Oro goes to springboard and Lexis trips him. Oro almost goes over the top to cause a DQ but Lexis saves him. Into the ropes, they come off with simultaneous crossbodies as we go to break.

We’re back and Lexis knocks Oro off the turnbuckles, hitting a senton for two. He hits a kneelift but Oro counters with a backdrop, then tripes Lexis before hitting a host of rapid-fire chops. Oro into the ropes, spinning headscissors and a cover for two-plus.

Clothesline for Oro misses, Lexis with a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. He is frustrated and pulls Oro up, nailing a shot to the face. They trade blows back and forth, witching to Euro uppercuts and then elbows. Oro with a somersault heel kick to the face!

Oro up now, Lexis on the apron where he drives the shoulder into Oro’s gut. He goes up top but Oro with an enzuigiri! Oro on the apron, he springboards into a kick for a one, two, THR-no! Oro goes for a lariat but Lexis with a superkick, Lexis into the ropes and gets leveled with the lariat! Oro lies in wait — he charges for a spinning heel kick in the corner but Lexis moves! Coronation countered into an inside cradle for two. Lexis with a jackknife pin for two. Oro with a crucifix for two, Lexis bridges into a pin for three.

Winner: Lexis King (10:59)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Decent enough but it never got overly exciting and that ending was anticlimatic. Hopefully this ends their feud because it’s helped both guys a bit but it is now played out.

Lexis offers the handshake, Oro accepts it. Lexis raises a skeptical Oro’s hand.

* Cedric is with Je’Von and he says his match last week was bucket list stuff but he’s focusing on this week. Fraxiom walks in to congratulate them and Cedric is not happy about Fraxiom costing them a couple weeks ago. Wes Lee walks in and tells Je’Von to stay out of his way tonight. Je’Von says Wes is salty, and they go back and forth before they get split up.

* We get a reminder of Meta-Four interfering in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match on last week’s show and the challenge being sent to them by Damage CTRL.

* Lash and Jakara then talk in a vignette about Damage CTRL’s success but Lash says they’re about to swat them out of the sky. That match is set for next week, and Lash vows to eliminate them from the title picture before coming for the gold.

* We get a profile on Nikkita Lyons who says NXT has only gotten a taste of what she is. She says she’s had some setbacks but believes the bounceback is latter then the setback. The NXT women’s division is the best, but she’s untamed and ready to take over.