Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and tonight NXT continues its road to New Year’s Evil. Tonight we’ll see Trick Williams defend the NXT Championship against Eddy Thorpe, while Nathan Frazer and Axiom will put the NXT Tag Team Titles on the line against Gallus. At the same time, Axiom is set to face Oba Femi because Fraxiom can’t communicate and managed to separately get those matches booked. Whoopsie! Plus Wren Sinclair battles Jaida Parker, which should be a fun bout.

* Earlier tonight, Trick Williams arrived for his match with Eddy Thorpe and Eddy arrived too. Plus Ethan Page is here looking depressed and Je’Von Evans runs past him, looking hyped.

* We get a video package highlighting WWE’s history in the venue and saying the stars of NXT have arrived to make history of their own. We look back at the obstacles faced by those in the venue, comparing Shawn Michaels losing his smile with Ethan Page and talking about how much success or failure one can endure as we recap Axiom getting double booked. Tonight is about how careers are defined and live on forever. We’re reminded how Eddy lied his way into a title shot.

* We’re LIVE(ish) in Lowell, Massachusetts! And we kick off with Oba Femi vs. Axiom.