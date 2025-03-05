Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and we have have one week to go until NXT Roadblock is here. Next week is going to be a major show but tonight is no slouch either as Tony D’Angelo defends the NXT North American Championship against Shawn Spears. Elsewhere, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven make their NXT returns to take on Sol Ruca and Zaria, while Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker go one-on-one amidst their lenghty feud. Plus The Hardy Boys will be here before they defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against Fraxion next week, plus more. Should be a fun little show to do the hard-sell for next week.

