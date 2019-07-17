Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

TONIGHT ~ Apollo Crews vs. KUSHIDA. Also, Adam Cole defends the NXT Title.

Arturo Ruas vs. Matt Riddle

Both men won at the EVOLVE 131 show. They move to the mat and jockey for position to a stalemate. Strikes get thrown and Riddle grabs on for a guillotine. Ruas fights out into a powerslam. He wants an armbar but Riddle turns it into his own. Ruas slides out and into a front chancery. They break out to a stalemate again. They start throwing kicks. Ruas with a double leg takedown. Riddle gets out and throws punches. He blocks a Ruas kick and boots him down. Ruas with a roundhouse. Ground and pound game but Riddle kicks him away. Flash knee by Riddle and he rains down elbows until the referee stops the match.

Winner: Matt Riddle in 3:40 [**1/4]

Matt Riddle ahs his celebration cut short by an attack from Killian Dain. He drops sentons on Riddle. Outside, he adds a clothesline and wails on him with punches. Dain adds another senton on the ramp before throwing Riddle to the top of the stage. To cap it, Dain sentons Riddle through the stage, causing a big hole by the tron. Officials rush out to check on Riddle as Dain exits.

It’s time for some Street Talk. The Street Profits say they’re the champions but the Undisputed Era seem to think they own the division. They’re not a joke and they’re tired of the disrespect. If Fish and O’Reilly step to them, they’ll see why they’re the champions. And that is undisputed.

A clip airs from last Saturday, where Mia Yim beat up Marina Shafir in the parking lot.

NXT Breakout Tournament Quarterfinals: Bronson Reed vs. Dexter Lumis

Reed is the former Jonah Rock, while Lumis is Sam Shaw of TNA fame. Lumis is an odd man and has Stranger Things sounding music. Reed has the size advantage and shoulder tackles Lumis down a few times. Lumis counters a slam and elbows Reed to the outside. He followers with a somersault dive that misses but he lands on his feet. Reed avoids a clothesline and wipes him out with a cross body. Lumis turns the tide inside and pounds on Reed before working a neck wrench. Lumis adds some elbows and licks Reed before applying it again. Reed fights out and snaps off a powerslam. Reed with some forearms and elbows before a back body drop. Senton gets two. Lumis slips out of Reed’s grasp and hits an impressive back suplex. He kips up and gets two on a leaping elbow drop. Lumis misses a Swanton Bomb and Reed slams him down. Reed gets the titties out and goes up top. He nails the splash to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed in 5:51 [**3/4]

Earlier today, Cathy Kelley caught up with Tyler Breeze after a photoshoot. Breeze noticed that everyone has friends or is part of a group in NXT now. He needs to adapt to survive. They get interrupted by the Forgotten Sons who say this isn’t the old NXT and now there are real men around. Breeze points out his beard to show that he’s a man. Then he mistakes Ryker for Buddy Murphy. Blake says Breeze has never seen a man like Ryker before but Breeze says he’s seen everything before walking off.

A clip runs of Io Shirai’s words last week. Next week, Io faces Kacy Catanzaro.

Apollo Crews vs. KUSHIDA

Big pop for Apollo.