Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas as per the usual, and tonight’s show sees the NXT Championship on the line Oba Femi put his title up against WWE LFG season winner Jasper Troy. We’ll also see Ethan Page defend his NXT North American Championship against WWE EVOLVE’s Sean Legacy and a couple of tag team matches as Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura take on The Culling while Luca Crusifino & Tony D’Angelo face Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe. Plus we’ll likely see more about Mariah May’s NXT arrival; hopefully this will be a fun little episode.

* We get a reminder of last week’s NXT when Jacy Jayne was confronted by about 76 challengers and then Mariah May stole all their thunder. We also get a recap of Trick Williams retaining the TNA World Title thanks to First Class.

* Tony D’Angelo and Luca Crusifino survived the NXT parking lot, as did Oba Femi — oh wait no, he gets attacked by Jasper Troy! Chokeslam onto a car windshield!

* We’re kicking off with the NXT North American Title match!

NXT North American Championship Match

Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy

Circle to start and a lockup, Page with a headlock. Legacy tries to escape but gets taken to the mat, Legacy rolls Page onto his back for one and then goes right back to the headlock. Shot into the ropes, Page runs over Legacy and then goes into the ropes but gets rana’d. He blocks a dropkick and goes right back to the headlock on the mat.

Page grinds Legacy down on the mat but they get to their feet eventually. Legacy crossfaces out of the headlock and applies his own, shot into the ropes and dives over Page, hits a knee dropkick and a double stop before a dropkick sends the champ outside as we go to break!

We’re back as Legacy goes into the ropes and he takes a big boot from Page. Legacy put on the top as Page goes for a superplex but it gets blocked. Legacy snaps Page’s arm against the ropes and hits a back elbow from the apron — springboard front dropkick!

Legacy builds momentum with some punches and a release German suplex. He comes in with a kick to the corner, cover gets two. he goes to get Page on his shoulder big Page escapes, gets a big kick. Ego’s Edge countered, Legacy with a moonsault into an inverted slam for two-plus.

Legacy goes up top but gets nailed by Page. Headbutt by the champ, he goes up top — SIDEWALK SLAM on the top turnbuckle! Page is outside and goes to hit an Ego’s Edge through the booth — Legacy slides down and sends Page into the post. Dropkick and he goes in — DIVE onto Page. He rolls Page in and goes for the springboard 450 — Page moves! Twisted Grin finishes it.

Winner: Ethan Page (10:22)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great match to kick us off. Legacy looked good but there wasn’t much mystery as to whether he was going to win.

Ricky Saints attacks Page post-match! Saints sends Page to the outside and battles to the back.

* Jacy asks Ava when she was going to learn about the new signee and says they should be cleared with her first. She wants to build a rapport with Ava and references Fallon’s WOmen’s NXT North American Championship loss. Lainey Reid comes in and slaps Jacy, saying she wants her shot. Jacy says it’s not going to work and she gets slapped again. Lainey is shoved out and Jacy says she wants Lainey tonight.