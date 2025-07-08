Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas as usual, and on tonight’s show we’ll see Hank & Tank defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against The Culling. Plus Joe Hendry and Mike Santana from TNA will battle High Ryze, while Ricky Saints will run the Vanity Project Gauntlet in his quest to get to Ethan Page. Tavion Heights will seek his freedom from the NQCC in a match against Charlie Dempsey, and Ava will announce NXT’s entrants in the battle royal at WWE Evolution. Plus certainly some D’Angelo vs. Stacks shenanigans, more build to Jordynne Grace vs. Jacy Jayne for Evolution and more. Should be a fun little show.

* TUDUM.

* Earlier today, Hank & Tank survived the NXT Parking Lot as did Mike Santana & Joe Hendry. Ava, Stevie Turner and Robert Stone did too.

Gauntlet Match

Ricky Saints vs. Vanity Project

Saints starts off with Brad Baylor, who punches Saints but gets battered in the corner and carried to the other turnbuckle for a head slam. Baylor into the ropes, but he stops shot and throws Saints into the corner. He runs into a boot, Saints with a dropkick off the middle rope and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

Saints grabs Baylor’s boot but gets kicked, Baylor with a suplex into a neckbreaker for two. Baylor lays in overhead shots to Saint’s chest and then puts him in the corner for some elbows. Saints battles back, Baylor catches a kick and then hits a big suplex for two.

Snapmare for Baylor, who comes off the ropes but misses a kneedrop. Ricky back up and batters Baylor, who is set into the ropes for a forearm shot takedown. Backdrop to Baylor, Saints runs in for a high-impact shot and then hits the Tornado DDT for three.

Ethan Page sends Ricky Smokes in and he goes at Saints with punches and a kick in the corner. Saints on Smokes’ shoulder but slides down, Smokes with a big slam for two as we go to break.

We’re back with Ricky on Smokes’ shoulder for an AA-type neckbreaker. Overhead elbows to the head of Saints, he goes for a short arm clothesline but gets sent into the ropes, back suplex drop. Smokes into the ropes for a release belly to belly, pin gets two-plus.

Saints sends a charging smokes to the apron and tries to hit a Hangman DDT but Smokes gets free. Inverted atomic drop by Ricky and a jackknife pin gets three!

Jackson Drake in now and talks shit before trading shots with Saints. Saints takes over but is stopped with a kneelift, he’s put in the corner and kicked by Saints comes back with chops. Drake with a snapmare and kick to the spine, cover gets two-plus.

Ankle lock by Drake transitions into trapping the legs before stomping on Ricky’s neck. Bow and arrow by Drake but Saints gets free. Drake into the ropes with a basement dropkick, kick to the head, onto the shoulders for a dropping gutbuster for two-plus.

Drake lies in wait for Ricky, but Saints catches a kick attempt and gets Drake on his shoulders for a slam, cover gets two-plus. Back suplex countered by Drake, enzuigiri by Drake who likes in wait — charging knee is dodged!

Saints charges in at Drake but Drake moves, hits a kick and goes up — Swanton but Ricky gets the knees up! Rochambeau gets the win!

Winner: Ricky Saints (12:18)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Perfectly decent opener that gave Saints some big momentum and a title match at the GAB. Varsity Project are all very solid in the ring and as a gauntlet match, this did the trick well enough.

Saints gets on the mic and says the ball is in his court and he’s going to dog walk Page across Atlanta at the GAB in a Falls Count Anywhere Match!

* Zaria and Sol are backstage and are hyped about their match at Evolution. SOl says she’ll take care of Izzi on Saturday and then win tag team gold. Lainey Reid asks if Zaria will have anything left after this week. Kelani and Lola Vice tell Lainey to stay out of other people’s business. Lainey says she should be in the women’s battle royal and is the future of the division. That leads to a match being set up between Lainey and Kelani.

* Earlier today, Jordynne Grace was working out at the PC when Blake Monroe called her. Grace answered and asked where Blake was, and Blake says she assumes Grace is in the gym in a black sports bra. Blake says they’re having a glamour workout with nails, massage and more. Grace says she’ll come if Blake stops talking, and Blake says Grace is so funny and will see her soon.

Grace gets in the SUV and arrives somewhere where she gets out and says, “Eww… you’ve got to be kidding me.”

Tavion Heights vs. Charlie Dempsey

Circle and lockup to start, Dempsey with a headlock takedown but right back up and Tavion with a hip throw to Dempsey. Dempsey hits a Euro uppercut to knock Tavion to the floor, comes out of the ring and hits another. Tavion rolled back in and he hits a dropkick to Dempsey as he steps in, sending them back to the floor.

Tavion gets Dempsey back in the ring and follows. Lockup, Dempsey locks in a cravat and Tavion tries to roll out of it to no effect. Tavion picks up Dempsey and hits a reckless slam, then locks in an elbowlock. Hold breaks and Dempsey takes over, then rips Tavion’s mask off and slaps him!

Tavion responds by tackling Dempsey, battering him and hitting a clothesline off the ropes. Dempsey to the outside, Tavion follows and they collide heads to go down as we go to break.

We’re back with Dempsey in control, going for the crossface chicken wing. Heights blocks it though and picks Dempsey up, bouncing him off the top rope for a slam. Heights with a hiplock through and another, Dempsey into the ropes for a release belly to belly. He takes aim and catches a kick attempt, they jockey for position and go through the ropes to the floor.

Tavion nails Dempsey and sends him over the ringsteps. Tavion sends Dempsy up the steps but Dempsey goes to the floor and Tavion gets his leg caught in the steps! Dempsey stomps on the leg i8n the steps despite Wren’s protests, gets him in the ring and locks in a high torque single-leg crab! Heighs is struggling to get to the ropes but Dempsey pulls him back and stomps the knee!

Dempsey bends the leg back, Tavion nearly gets to the ropes but Dempsey pulls him back and bends him up. Tavion won’t tap so Wren throws in the towel.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey (9:39)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Decent enough match, albeit with a couple of moments that looked a bit sloppy. The key thing her was the storyline and the match was well laid out to progress that. Pretty solid character work all around.

* Hank and Tank are jazzed backstage for tonight’s Tag Team Title match and vow to send the Culling back to whatever board room they come to. Lexis King was in the background and walks off as Je’Von Evans comes in and hypes Hank & Tank up. As they’re getting hyped, Jasper Troy attacks Je’Von and kicks him against the freight door.

Mike Santana & Joe Hendry vs. High Ryze

Tyriek and Joe start off and Tyriek locks in a wristlock for a couple shoulderblocks. Hendry reverses and Tyriek escapes. Santana tags in, as does DuPont — and DuPont puts Santana in the hostile corner. Igwe tags in and charges into a big boot, Santana nails DuPont, who charges in but is caught by Hendry for a fallaway slam as we go to break.

We’re back as Hendry gets a takedown and cover for two, but DuPont is right back up and runs Hendry over for two. Igwe tags in and they hit a series of sentons, Igwe with a senton for two-plus. Natalya and Maxxine Dupri have arrived backstage by the way.

Igwe locks in a guillotine with the bodyscissors, Joe nearly passes out but stands and hits a major suplex to break it! Santana with the hot tag, he batters both High Ryzers. He’s whipped into the corner but blocks a boot, hits a cutter and tags out Igwe before DIVING over the top and (mostly) hitting DuPont. He gets DuPont back in and covers but it’s broken up.

Four-man brawl now, Hendry sends Igwe to the floor and DIVES onto him! Tyson blocks the Block Party but gets laid out. Santana goes up top but Wes Lee distracts the ref and Trick lays out Hendry. Still, Santana takes out Lee and hits Spin the Block on Tyson for three.

Winner: Mike Santana & Joe Hendry (8:43)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Really fun stuff here. The result was never in doubt, but the road to get there was good times.

Post-match, Trick and High Ryze overwhelm Hendry and Santana. Trick is held up and shoved into a Trick Shot as Wes beats on Santan. Trick and High Ryze pose over the two.a

* We get a montage recapping Inamura’s win last week and a video from the Great Muta, Naomichi Marufuji, IYO SKY and more saying they believe Inamura can do it against Oba Femi.

* DarkState talk about their attack of Matt Cardona on last week’s Impact and say that they’ll see TNA real soon, but they’re not laying low over here either. Cutler says they should look at the tag team title match tonight and Osiris talks about seeing not being believing. Dion Williams says they don’t know when or where they’ll strike. Osiris says nobody’s safe.

* Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs are here! Inamura looking great in his suit. And here comes Oba Femi! The Ruler makes his way down to the ring. Inamura says that Oba wanted to see if he was worthy and had grit. He beat Jasper Troy just like he beat Trick Williams. He says Oba will be his greatest challenge, but he is ready. He says the people have supported him as have Briggs, his friends and family in Japan. Now he must make then proud. At GAB, he will fight with honor and he will become the new NXT Champion!

Oba says “Oh no, oh no!” He says at least Oba has support of the fans, his family and friends as they can pick up the pieces when he beats him. Inamura talks about fighting with honor, but can he lose with honor? Because when it’s all said and done the truth will prevail and Inamura isn’t worthy to take the title.

Briggs takes the mic and says that Inamura is being polite, but he beat Troy easier than Oba did. And Inamura will do the same thing to the Ruler. Inamura will beat Oba’s ass and is a man of honor, but Briggs isn’t and he’s not done talking. He’s a man of mayhem and he’ll do everything in his power to make sure Inamura leaves as NXT Champion.

Oba tells Josh this isn’t his fight and tells Inamura to get his friend out of his face. Briggs nails Oba and they brawl, Briggs sent to the floor and Inamura bodyslams Oba! Officials out to break this up.

* We’re back to the salon and Grace says “Yeah, no.” She needs to focus so she’s Ubering back. Blake calls her a “Muscle Muffin” and says Grace works out all the time, they need to do this. Grace says “Fine.” We then get Blake putting Grace in a robe, which she ripes the sleeves off. They get their nails done and go for a massage, but Grace asks if the masseuse is going to start yet. Blake tells Grace that the two things can co-exist. Grace gets makeup and doesn’t hate it.

Grace says this isn’t her bag and they talk about how they need to get the title off Jacy. Grace says she does kind of like this. They say first they beat Fatal Influence at Bash, then Grace beats Jacy at Evolution and thanks Blake for the day.

Kelani Jordan vs. Lainey Reid

We get into action right at the bell with Lainey getting an early two-count, but Kelani turns it arond and gets one of her own. Kelani sends Lainey into the ropes and dropkicks her through them. Kelani out onto the apron but Lainey grabs her foot and trips her, then targets her knee by slamming it into the apron.

Lainey traps Kelani’s legs in the ropes for a four-count, then back in the ring to go after the leg. Kelani counters into a roll-up for two and is back up to go on the attack, but Reid with a spinebuster for two right into a single-leg crab.

Zelina Vega has arrived in the parking lot as Reid turns the single-leg crab into a full Boston crab. Kelani struggles to get to the ropes and manages to flip Lainey over to slam into the corner.

Kelani battles back to her feet and takes it to Reid, who is shot into the ropes. Kelani with forearm takedowns and goes into the ropes for a handspring elbow and kip up. She gets Reid on her shoulders but Reid counters — but Kelani wins out and slams Reid down. Kelani goes for the split-legged moonsault, Reid catches her but gets slammed down. Jordan to the middle rope and Reid climb s up with her, they trade shots on the top and Reid knocked down. Split-legged moonsault finishes it.

Winner: Kelani Jordan (4:24)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Quite good for the time they had. Kelani did some decent selling of the knee.

Post-match Thea Hail attacks Reid and they brawl to the back.

* Je’Von is being tended to in medical when Jasper Troy charges in and attacks him again before being dragged out by officials.

* Tony D’Angelo walks into a warehouse where a table is set up. Luca Crusifino shows up, as does Stacks. They nearly fight but RIZZO is here! She tell them all to sit down. She says she wouldn’t have stayed in hiding forever and says she called it and said as she was in the safehouse she saw them lose focus on everything the Family has done. She says Stacks and Tony created a legacy bringing in Luca and her, taking people to the bridge, eating at the restaraunt, and they destroyed it all.

Tony says to take it easy and she points out how she tried to get Tony to talk things out. Luca asks if she thought they would solve this and she said, but she sees that’s impossible. She points out the divisions between them and says once trust is broken, doubt creeps in and all is lost. So she did what she had to do and talked to Ava. Triple threat next week. She says this is WWE and she can’t say their pasts won’t cross again but this is the final battle.

Stacks says he doesn’t trust them and that this is a set-up. Tony says the rat thinks this is a set-up and Luca agrees. Tony thinks that this Luca is on Stacks’ side. Stacks says he’s winning next week, and Tony says Stacks and Luca should share the cup. Luca says that he’s getting away from them to do anything in NXT. Tony says this is over.

They all stand up and Stacks tells Tony not to let him catch him alone. Luca says “The one time, I try to do something by myself.”

* Jasper Troy is in the ring and says he’s done with Je’Von Evans and tells Ava to make the match a Triple Threat at GAB for the NA Title. Je’Von comes out with security trying to stop him, he sends Troy to the outside and dives onto him! Security tries to pull him off.

* The Culling are in their dark room and Tatum walks in. Shawn says they’re glad to have him and Izzi says their home is her home. Niko says they get the titles tonight, he took down Hank & Tank once and will do it again. He gets worked up about the assumption he attacked them and Shawn says to calm down. They’ll reap the benefit tonight. Izzi says they’ll win the Tag Titles and Izzi will win the Women’s NA Title at GAB. Tatum says all her new friends will have gold.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Hank & Tank vs. The Culling

We brawl right off the bat and the bell rings with Tank and Spears in the ring. Spears sent hard into the corner and splashed, Hank with a clothesline as well. He goes into the ropes and dives through the bottom and middle onto Niko.

Back in the ring and Spears takes out the legs, then stomps away at him. Niko tags in and nails Hank, then slams him headfirst into the turnbuckle. Shot to Hank, who blocks a turnbuckle smash and gets Niko into the ropes. Tank with the blind tag and pounces Niko, Tank on Hank’s back and they double splash Niko for two.

Back up, Niko with a big headbutt and tags in Spears. Cravat into a neckbreaker, legdrop by Spears for one. Ivy Nile has arrived backstage as Tank batters Spears but is hit with a knee to the gut. Niko tags in and waffles Tank with a punch, shoulder tackle in the corner but Tank with back elbows. Niko with a shot to the gut, Tank into the ropes but he holds on, kicks Niko and tags in Hank who hits a bulldog. Tank cuts off Spears and hits a senton, Hank up top and leaps but Niko dodges. Hank Bushwhacker walks around the ring and is distracted by Tatum and Izzi so Niko can pounce him into the commentary booth as we go to break.

We’re back as Hank knocks Niko to the floor from the turnbuckles and dives into him. Tank gets the hot tag and runs over Spears. Uppercut, atomic drop and a shoulder tackle off the second rope. He then dives through the ropes and takes out Niko!

Back in, Spears takes Tank out. Niko tags in and hits a headbut off the top! Cover, two-plus but Hank breaks it up. Niko tosses Hank to the floor, Spears tags back in but is picked up on Tank’s shoulder! Tatum distracts the official, Izzi nails Hank and Spears with an Impaler DDT! Pin for Thre–NO!

Sol Ruca goes after Izzi on the outside and Zaria carries Tatum off! Hank and Tank take out Spears and Niko! They take aim at Niko for the pancake, Spears takes the hit, Spears is taken out for the pin.

Winner: Hank & Tank (10:49)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Hank & Tank aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but they’re holding up the tag division fine. The Culling need to get some shine to them, they can’t just keep losing matches and then get built back up, but this didn’t seem like their time so I’m okay with this.

* The NXT Great American Bash card is run down. Troy vs. Evans is now official for the show.

* Ava WALKS backstage.

* Kale Dixon’s match was canceled because earlier tonight his blood pressure was through the roof. Chase says he has to take it easy and Kale begged him not to make him do the match. Chase relented.

* Ava is in the ring and reminds us of the first WWE Evolution. She was in high school (Fuck you Ava) and she points out how IYO SKY was in the Mae Young Classic and now she’s a champion. Nikki Bella was in the main event and more, and the women continue pushing things forward.

As the first female GM in NXT history, she’s proud that NXT will be all over Evolution. She promotes the NXT talent and says six women will rep the brand in the battle royale with a chance to move onto Clash in Paris. The six are: Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, and Tatum Paxley.

She says those women will show everyone how NXT not only steps up, it always shows out. She says they have the most stacked women’s division in the world and NXT is the land of opportunity —

FATAL INFLUENCE IS HERE! Jacy says remember her? She thinks its weird that Ava talks about everyone else when her match will be the highlight. When she talks about the women’s division, she’s talking about Jacy Jayne.

JORDYNNE IS HERE! Grace says Jacy is running her mouth again and lets all act surprised. She says Evolution is a groundbreaking event but Jacy doesn’t make it special; it’s about the women who paved the way. And when she takes the title she’ll be steering into the future.

LASH IS HERE! She loves this and it’s a gift for them. They can fight over the NXT Women’s Championship but for her? Best believe she’s going to be the talk of Evolution when she wins the battle royal in her hometown of Hotlanta and wins a title at Clash in Paris —

STEPHANIE VAQUER IS HERE! Vaquer says it’s amazing to be back. Steph says Jacy is NXT Champion now and she respects that; she beat her. But she says Jordynne is getting the victory and she’ll win the battle royale —

NATTIE AND MAXXINE TIME! Maxine says they need to mention the BOAT, the legend, Natalya. She says Paris is the fashion capital of the world but also where one of them become Women’s Champion. Nattie says the Dungeon Dolls didn’t come to play.

All the women are around the ring and Jaida is in the audience and says keep the same energy, because Jadia will step into battle at Evolution and be on point, tossing all their asses and head to Clash at Paris, get a title, and in Atalanta its her time.

Jadia runs in the ring and we have a brawl. Ava scoots out of the ring and officials try to break it all up as Izzi and Tatum watch from the entrance.

And with that, we’re done for the night!