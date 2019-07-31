Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Jaxson Ryker w/ The Forgotten Sons vs. Tyler Breeze

There are still major audio sync issues with the Network’s live stream since the update. Ryker overpowers Breeze in the early tie-ups and tosses him around. Breeze fires up but gets caught with a uranage. He wears Breeze down with a modified chinlock. Breeze fights back with kicks and counters a slam into a victory roll to give Ryker his first loss.

Winner: Tyler Breeze in 3:21 [*1/2]

The Forgotten Sons jump Breeze after the bell. They surround him and he fights, but the numbers are too much. He is set up for a powerbomb by Ryker but the returning Fandango strolls out and pulls the ropes down to send Ryker outside. He drops a leg on Blake and brawls with Cutler in the ring before sending him out onto his buddies.

We get a look at Candice LeRae attacking Io Shirai last week. Candice is standing outside, apparently waiting for Io tonight.

NXT Breakout Tournament Semi-Finals: Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes

Reed throws Grimes around a bit to start and shoulder blocks him down. He moves to a chinlock. Grimes is out but gets run over. Big chop by Reed. Grimes uses his quickness to goad Reed into a dropkick. Still, he can’t whip Reed and gets blocked so he explodes with a clothesline for two. Grimes slows the pace, hits another dropkick, and goes back to the mat. Reed comes back with a poewrslam and forearm. Elbow to the head, corner avalanche, and Samoan drop all follow. BIG BOY SENTON gets two. Grimes scatters to the ropes for dear life, using it to get in a cheap shot. He hits a jumping forearm and they trade blows. From out of nowhere, Grimes hits a leaping double stomp to advance to the finals.

Winner: Cameron Grimes in 5:52 [**3/4]

A short video runs to hype Gargano/Cole III. Next week, we will see a “Prime Target” preview of it.

Earlier today, Matt Riddle called out Killian Dain at the Performance Center. He’ll face him next week.

Out comes NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler to address what Mia Yim has done to Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir in recent weeks. She calls out Mia for what she did because she attacked them from behind. This is the professionals and not the street. That’s why she’s already lost in Toronto. Under the big lights, she’ll be put to sleep because street rats don’t survive long in her world. Mia interrupts and says that she has nothing to lose and everything to gain. She’s bringing a fight that Shayna can’t train for. Shayna calls her street trash again and says that’s what everyone will see that she is at TakeOver. They talk more trash away from the mic before Shayna leaves.

Outside, William Regal informs Candice that he barred Io Shirai from the building tonight. Candice wants a match with Io at TakeOver. Regal understands and books it.

Next week, Undisputed Era and the Street Profits will sign the contract for their TakeOver match.

Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong

They met twice in 2018. Once for the UK Title (***) and once as more of a grudge match (***1/4).