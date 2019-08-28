Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

TONIGHT ~ The Street Profits vs. The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Cami Fields vs. Io Shirai

Io charges at the bell with a dropkick. She fires off shots before Fields counters her. Fields also blocks an Implant Buster. She back drops Shirai, who lands on her feet and nails a Shotei. Running knees in the corner. Io steps on Fields as she goes up top and hits the moonsault. She has it won but pulls Fields up before the count of three. She traps her in the Koji Clutch for the submission win.

Winner: Io Shirai in 1:40 [NR]

Post-match, Io Shirai pulls out a kendo stick from under the ring. Candice LeRae rushes out and takes it from her. Io ducks a big swing but Candice hits her a few times before Io runs up the ramp. Candice wants her to come back down but a frustrated Io remains away.

A vignette runs to hype KUSHIDA.

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee

Crowd is pro Keith Lee. He leads them in a “bask in his glory” chant. Dijakovic is the early aggressor with strikes and clubs. As he talks trash Lee comes back with body shots. lee leaps over him, drops down under, and hits a shoulder block. Loud double chop by Lee and a boot by Dijakovic. He holds control for a bit until Lee fights back with forearms. He is sent to the apron and Dijakovic blocks a turnbuckle smash. This stuns Lee who ultimately wins out on the move. Slingshot splash gets two. Huge clothesline by Lee gets two. On the apron, Lee hits a one handed spinebuster. Lee says this won’t end via countout like last time and sends him back in. Dijakovic with some boots as Lee is on the apron. He hits a superkick and adds the Fosbury Flop. Inside, Dijakovic tries a somersault off the top. Lee catches him in the midair and holds him in powerbomb position. Dijakovic lands somewhat on his feet as he backflips to safety. Suplex toss sends Lee across the ring. Moonsault connects for a near fall. Dijakovic is cut off up top and they trade shots. They struggle for position up there and Lee hits a frightening looking avalanche Spanish Fly for two. Now it’s Lee who is stopped on his way up top. Dijakovic gets to the middle rope with him. Lee elbows him to the mat. He goes all the way up but Dijakovic superkicks his leg to crotch him. Dijakovic nails Feast Your Eyes to win.

Winner: Dominik Dijakovic in 11:15 [***1/2]

A career retrospective airs on Johnny Gargano. We see him as part of #DIY, with Candice LeRae, and winning the NXT Title.

Commentary talks about the video but is interrupted by Shane Thorne. He says they should talk about his winning streak and not Gargano, who is gone.

After a recap of Mia Yim getting beat up last week, we see that she tried to get a match with Shayna. William Regal declined, saying she had her chance. She attacked Duke and Shafir, so what did she expect.

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler comes out, flanked by Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Before she can say anything, Rhea Ripley’s music hits to a pop. The former NXT UK Women’s Champion walks out to the stage. She comes face to face with Shayna, who makes sure her cronies don’t interrupt. Shayna goes to speak, but Ripley rips the microphone from her hand. “I know what you’re gonna say. You’re gonna say that you’ve beaten everyone here, but you haven’t beaten me BITCH.” And her theme plays again. Shayna backs out with her friends and just like that, Ripley feels like a big deal.