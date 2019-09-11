Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s the final NXT before the move to USA Network!

We open outside where a Chevy Tahoe pulls up. The driver opens the door for an arriving Rhea Ripley. She faces Shayna Baszler tonight.

TONIGHT ~ Johnny Gargano addresses the NXT universe.

Boa vs. Damian Priest

Boa is just about as big as Priest. He looks like a stretched out Akira Tozawa. Priest with some kicks and a shoulder block. He’s confident. Boa comes back from a slap but is tossed with a release Falcon Arrow. Priest pulls him by the air a few times. Boa rallies with a series of kicks and a boot to the chest. Running single leg dropkick connects. His hext run off the ropes is cut off by a discus lariat. Priest adds the Cyclone Kick and Reckoning to win.

Winner: Damian Priest in 2:31 [NR]

A video package runs to promote Roderick Strong’s shot at Velveteen Dream and the North American Title next week on NXT’s USA Network debut.

Johnny Gargano comes out to address the crowd. Lengthy “Johnny Wrestling” chants. Johnny says that everyone wants to know what his future holds. First, he thanks all of the fans because there wouldn’t be a Johnny Wrestling without them. He loves everything about NXT. He has made his choice about his future. Before he can reveal it, Shane Thorne interrupts. Thorne sarcastically calls him “Johnny TakeOver” and says he’s a pillar of NXT. However, NXT will be just fine without him. With the rest guy finally getting the spotlight, he thinks it’ll be even better. Thorne tells him to take his bow and take a walk. Johnny goes to leave but turns around and says he is NXT and he’s not going anywhere. Johnny superkicks Thorne and writes NXT in the air with his hand.