Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

The first ever NXT on the USA Network is here. Hour one is on USA and hour two is on the WWE Network.

Triple H narrates a video package hyping the live debut. We see various clips of the NXT roster. He then steps out onto the NXT stage.

Number One Contender’s Match: Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim

Big deal for these ladies to open this night. The two rivalries start us as Candice goes after Io and Bianca battles Mia. Bianca ends up alone with Candice and uses her power to press slam her. A handspring knocks Io off the apron and she connects with a splash on Candice but Mia breaks things up. Bianca whips Io into a Tiger Feint Kick on Yim. Io kicks the hell out of Candice outside and springboards in with a dropkick for two. Mia kicks Io as she hits a tornado DDT on Bianca. Candice goes wild with a flurry of offense until Bianca hits her with a fallaway slam outside. Mia takes them out with a tope suicida. Io then hits a moonsault to the outside on them. Commercial break.