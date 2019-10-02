Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

A video package runs showing clips of NXT stars. They are the most exclusive brand of combat in the world and if you’re looking for something more, welcome home. Our first 30 minutes are commercial free.

NXT Championship: Adam Cole [c] vs. Matt Riddle

Cole has a cast on his wrist. Riddle instantly takes Cole down with various slams. Riddle spends the next short while tossing Cole around with ease. Cole takes a powder and gains control after a back elbow. After being worn down, Riddle fights back with strikes and an Exploder. He lands on his feet on a missed Broton, hits a successful one, and adds a PK for two. Fisherman Buster and German suplex also get two. In a wild spot, Cole counters a press slam with a Backstabber for two. Cole stops strikes by stomping on Riddle’s bare feet. They trade strikes with Riddle hitting a huge knee. Cole with a superkick. Riddle with a massive German and then Cole hits his knee brainbuster for an insane near fall. The fight moves to the outside for a short time. Back in, Cole gets his knees up on the Floating Bro. Cole then hits Panama Sunrise for two. Riddle falls on his own so Cole has to stop his Last Shot attempt. He smiles at his downed opponent. Riddle blocks Panama Sunrise and hits the Bro 2 Sleep. Powerbomb connects and a pump knee. Riddle with the Floating Bro for two. Riddle knocks Cole off the top and slingshots in right into a superkick. Cole adds a second Panama Sunrise but he misses the Last Shot. Bromission! Cole Slips free into a pin for two. Riddle pulls him down into an armbar on the bad arm. Cole counters into a crucifix for a near fall. Armbar again but on the other arm. Cole rolls out and clocks Riddle with the cast. Last Shot and Cole retains.

Winner and Still NXT Champion: Adam Cole in 13:49 [****1/4]

Adam Cole’s celebration is cut short by the surprise appearance of Finn Balor! He gets in the ring and asks for a microphone. Finn says that as of now, he’s NXT.

A video package airs to hype Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler for tonight.

Velveteen Dream cuts a promo from a couch surrounded by women. One of them is Brandi Lauren. Dream talks about Roderick Strong and how he had help from the Undisputed Era. But Dream has never said he couldn’t handle more than one man at once. He issues a challenge to Strong for a title shot if Roddy will step out from the Undisputed shadow. When they meet, it’ll be dream over. And Dream snaps his fingers to turn out the lights.

NEXT WEEK ~ Drew Gulak defends the Cruiserweight Title against Lio Rush!

A short video package hypes the CW Title match.

Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim

This stems from the four way a few weeks ago. Mia starts hot and sends Io outside with atomic drop. Mia keeps up the pressure outside until a modified Tiger Feint Kick turns the tide. Commercial break but it’s picture in picture. Io controls things during this break. She takes it back to the 80s with an abdominal stretch. Returning, Io does a dragon screw. Flapjack and a handstand double knee drop leads to a cocky cover for two. Mia rallies with a belly to belly throw. They trade strikes and Mia wins out with kicks. She takes out Io’s legs and gets two on a basement dropkick. Vicious kicks from Mia until Io snaps off a rana for two. Tiger Feint Kick connects for Io and she gets a springboard dropkick. Near fall. Mia gets a close call on Code Blue. Io takes a breather so Mia greets her with a tope suicida. Another commercial and the action stays in the small screen. Back inside, Io gets caught using a handful of tights so the referee doesn’t count. Mia hits Sole Food but that’s not enough. Back from break and Io battles Mia on the top, leading to a superplex. Io nails the moonsault to win.

Winner: Io Shirai in 14:46 [***1/2]

The Outsiders are shown in the crowd.

We see the Street Profits and Bianca Belair arriving together earlier today.

A Tegan Nox vignette airs. She’ll apparently be returning to NXT soon. The video talks about her being snakebitten with injury but fighting back.

Johnny Gargano vs. Shane Thorne

Johnny annoys Thorn by outwrestling him at every turn in the early stages. Thorne turns the tide and targets Johnny’s neck during a commercial break. Again, picture in picture.