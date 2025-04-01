Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and tonight we have an NXT North American Championship match as Ricky Starks will challenge Shawn Spears. In addition, Trick Williams will be calling out NXT Champion Oba Femi as we build the road to Stand & Deliver. We had a banger of a show last week so we’ll have if they can build on that momentum this time around.

* TUDUM.

* Earlier today, Ricky Saints arrived as did Shawn Spears and The Culling.

* We’re LIVE in the Capital Wrestling Center and kicking off with LA PRIMERA coming to the ring! Stephanie Vaquer comes out with her two titles. Ava is there too and says that Stephanie has shown since she stepped foot in NXT why she is La Primera. She puts over Stephanie’s double title retention last week. She says both titles need to be defended and that Stephanie is going to relinquish the Women’s NA Title, which will be battled for in a six-woman ladder match with the qualifiers starting tonight.

Vaquer says she gets that it’s not a popular decision, but NXT has given her opportunities and she wants to do the same for everyone else. She wants to push the division. So tonight she will give up the NA Title under one condition: she picks who she faces at Stand & Deliver. Ava says it’s done —

AND HERE COMES JORDYNNE! Grace apologizes for interrupting again but is happy Stephanie gets to pick her opponent. And with Jaida out of the picture they can get to the match everyone wants: The Juggernaut vs. La Primera.

HERE’S JAIDA! Jaida is in causal gear and says she’s not out of the picture and if Jordynne had stayed on the ground where Jaida left her, she’d have beaten Stephanie and would have the NXT Women’s Title around her waist. She says they were this close and teases running it back, but Grace interrupts and says Jaida fumbled her chance. She says Jaida may not understand how titles work since she’s never won one, but it’s time to go to the back of the line.

Vaquer says they need to work things out, and things get physical! Jaida is knocked to the outside, security comes in and Jordynne tosses one of them.

* Over the weekend, Trick posted a video calling out Oba to meet him in the ring. Oba is outside now and is asked about it, and he says he’s champion and not Trick, so Trick waits on him. Trick will get his answer and find out that you don’t call out the ruler.

* The women’s locker room watched Vaquer’s announcement and Arianna was not keen on it but everyone else was including Fallon Henley, Cora Jade and Lola Vice.

NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

Zaria vs. Lash Legend

Lockup to start, they jockey for position and break the tie up. Another lockup but Lash with a waistlock and she takes Zaria down. Lash talks shit and offers the test of strength, Zaria takes it and they collide! Zaria backs Lash up but Lash turns it around; Zaria back up but Lash with a Northern Lights suplex for one. Into the ropes, Zaria onto Lash’s back for a crucifix into a sunset flip but Lash blocks it.

Back up, Zaria chops Lash — and Lash fires back! Zaria with a chop and ducks one, comes off the ropes into a front facelock. Lash picks her up and puts her on the apron for the break, sunset flip by Zaria for two. Zaria with a Bodyslam, countered by Lash into a big slam but Zaria dodges the elbow drop and Lash dodges one two, kipping up. So foes Zaria (mostly). Lash with a goozle and Zaria with one of her own! Lash with knees but Zaria with a roll-up for two. Lash kicks Zaria to the floor, Jakara and Sol are over arguing now as we go to break.

We’re back as Zaria comes off the ropes into a shot from Lash, who gets Zaria on her shoulders for a rack. Zaria makes to her her feet and they come off the ropes, taking each other down with clotheslines. To their knees and they trade shots, slowly getting up — Zaria takes over and pounds Lash, but gets yanked by Lash to the mat. Lash with a suplex attempt blocked by Zaria, they try back and forth but Zaria ultimately hits hers. SPlash in the corner, Irish whip reversed, Lash runs into a boot and Zaria leaps off the middle turnbuckle — CAUGHT and hit with a backbreaker. Power bomb attempt — countered by Zaria! Pump kick, German suplex! Zaria lies in wait, she charges but Lash leapfrogs. CHOKE SLAM and the cover gets two.

Zaria gets Lash on her shoulders, Lash escapes, into the ropes and Zaria with a SPEAR! F5 finishes it.

Winner: Zaria (11:49)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Decent enough match. I’d argue that these two don’t have the best chemistry but they worked through it fine. Nice to see Zaria get the win and make it to S&D.

* Inamura says Stand & Deliver is his dream and Briggs says they’ll get there. Wes Lee and his peeps hear this and laugh, it turns into an argument and Inamura says he used to like Lee, he had honor. Tonight Lee fights him, and Lee says they have a match but Inamura should prepare to be disappointed.

* Kelani tells Ava that history will repeat itself at Stand & Deliver. Roxy then walks in and says this is perfect and she’ll be the first person to win every women’s title in NXT. Kelani says she’s not a stepping stone for Roxy and Roxy congratulates her on finding a backbone. Ava says the two of them are competing in the next qualifier.

* We go to the D’Angelo Warehouse where Tony asks his crew about the Darkstate. Luca talks about Dion, saying he acted like a bookworm but fooled everyone, pointing out his football career and saying he’s a hothead with a short temper but really smart. Up next is Osiris Griffen, 6’3″ and 280 points. Former defensive lineman and he’s brash but has great instincts for his opponents’ next move.

Next up Rizzo talks Cutler James who was a wrestler from Duke, an Academic All-American who likes breaking guys’ will and spirit with a history of Spartan Races. Tony calls him a wannabe John Wick. Tony asks Stacks what he has and he points out Saquon Sugars, the wild card with a degree from the pavement who turned down an offer from Harvard. He’s a smooth talker and charmer who gets people to think they’re best friends before moving on.

Tony says they have four legit badasses. Stacks says they need to fight fire with fire. Tony says his temper is talking and they want to get him but Stacks’ last plan didn’t work so he needs to trust him like he trusted Stacks. Stacks says he trusts Tony and Tony says he’ll review the intel, so keep your phones on. Everyone goes, Stacks last.

* Hank & Tank are wearing Pretty Deadly gear and they’re not sure but Kit and Elton love it. Elton says as former champions, if you want to be stars you need to look like stars. Elton tells them to be the team. You have to feel it. They get hyped up and the NQCC walk by, saying they’re about to get their asses kicked. Hank & Tank ditch the gear and leave, and PD says they’ve got this.

* We get a vignette for The Culling where Niko says that Spears saw the meaning in his purpose and he found Jensen. Izzi Dame says they’re a family in support of Spears and his effort as North American Champion repping The Culling. Spears says they’re aware of how much he cherishes them, and he’ll use those traits to vanquish Ricky Saints.

Tavion Heights & Myles Borne vs. Hank & Tank

Tank and Myles start off, headlock by Borne, shot into the ropes and Tank with a shoulderblock. Borne with a wristlock and tags in Heights, who catches Tank off the ropes into a headlock takedown. Tank fights back to his feet, he gets sent into the corner but truns things around with a crossbody.

Hank tags in and they double team Heights, give a “YES BOY!” and take down Myles for a double elbowdrop. Hank with a splash on Tavion, Tank tags in and a pancake, Tank covers for two.

Hank tags in for a double axehandle off the second rope. Into the ropes, Myles gets the blind tag and Tavion sent to the outside but he holds on as Borne clotheslines Hank over the top. Tavion nails Hank and rolls him in, Tavion tags in and Borne whips Hank into a lariat for two-plus.

Tavion with a short-arm clothesline to Hank and another for a two-count. Chinlock by Heights, Hank gets to his feet and fights off Heights but Tavion blocks the tag. Hank gets away from tavion and gets the hot tag — Tank with a belly to belly toss and then goes to the apron to clothesline Myles into the ring! Springboard splash, springboard flying tackle to Tavion! SPinebuster to Tavion, cover but Borne breaks it up.

Borne is sent to the outside, they go for the Doomsday Machine but Borne knocks Hank over the top. NQCC with a DDT off Heights’ shoulders for three.

Winner: Tavion Heights & Mylse Borne (5:36)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly fine for the time it had. Hank and Tank are on a losing streak gimmick and those never go well, so we’ll see what happens here.

* Trick Williams WALKS backstage.