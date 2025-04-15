Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and we’re just days away from Stand & Deliver with a few big matches set to be finalized tonight. Tonight’s show will see Ethan Page, Eddy Thorpe, Wes Lee, and Lexis King compete to determine Ricky Saints’ opponent for the North American Championship on Saturday while a tag team gauntlet match will grant the winner a shot at Fraxiom for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Plus we’ll have the final two qualifiers for the NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match, and DarkState will battle The D’Angelo Family in a parking lot fight. That’s a lot of potential for a strong go-home show, and hopefully we’ll have a lot of fun tonight.

I was back on my movie watching push over the past week, with a few new 2025 watches under my belt. I watched the pretty great documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin about the band’s early days, which featured plenty of early performance footage and plenty of interview footage, as well as the surprisingly fun kid’s animated horror flick Night of the Zoopocalypse. In lesser action news, I found the Prime Video flick G20 silly but watchable thanks to Viola Davis in the lead role while A Working Man was no The Beekeeper thanks to hilariously incompetent bad guys. I also watched Last Breath, based on the true story of a diving rescue, which was well-made but which I didn’t really connect with.

In older watches, I was disappointed by the 1966 Hammer flick The Reptile which was too dull for my tastes. The Mind of a Monster documentary on The Green River Killer from 2020 was a perfectly serviceable acount of the hunt for Gary Ridgway, but nothing that is must-watch. I also did a rewatch of Underworld: Evolution, which I unabashedly enjoy for its ridiculousness. And finally I rewatched The Thing for my Final Ghouls of Horror podcast and then watched The Thing from Another World, the 1951 film based on the same story.

Speaking of The Final Ghouls of Horror, you can see check out the latest episode below in which Holly and L introduced me to Are You Afraid of the Dark?. Subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts, including YouTube.

On the TV side, I kept up on Daredevil: Born Again and watched the season finale of Yellowjackets, both of which were damned good this week. I also finally started watching The White Lotus starting with all of season one. It’s certainly a good show and the first season ends well, despite (or perhaps because) I hated how it closed out.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* TUDUM.

* We’re LIVE in Orlando at the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the NA Title #1 Contenders Match — with Ricky Saints coming out to watch!

NXT North American Championship #1 Contenders Match

Eddy Thorpe vs. Wes Lee vs. Ethan Page vs. Lexis King

We get a brawl to start! King with a kick to Thorpe and Lee goes up and over him, but King trips Lee and walks over him to showboat. Page and Thorpe and Lee surround King and take turns beating on him with kicks before tossing him. Page with a shot to Lee, but Thorpe batters Page with kicks and hits a snap German suplex. Kicks to Page and Lee in the corner, he knocks down King and covers for two but Page breaks it up.

Lee goes over Page but Thorpe stops him so he kicks the hell out of Thorpe and hits a leaping double stomp. Axe kick to Page in the corner, he charges at King but gets trapped, Thorpe flattens him, Page ends up in the corner but Kick escapes and charges — everyone dodges and King to the outside! Thorpe gets dumped by Page, who puts Lee on the apron and hits a lungblower through the ropes for two.

King up top but Page cuts him off and climbs. They battle and Thorpe is over, he goes up and he and Page go for a double superplex. Lee is over, he grabs them all — stack superplex/bomb and all four men are down!

King to the outside now, Lee is up and hits a standing SSP on Page for two, Thorpe breaks it up. Eddy and Wes trade strikes in the center of the ring, kick to Lee’s chest — Page goes for a German but Eddy breaks free. Lee kicks Eddy, who goes up and over. Page is sent to the outside — and Lee dives on Lexis!

Eddy to the outside, he goes for a kick at Page who moves and Saints is almost kicked! Saints tosses Thorpe and gets in Page’s face — and Saints has been ejected from the ringside area as we go to break!

We’re back and King nails Lee, but Page knocks King down and then bodyslams Lee onto King. He tosses King into Eddy who was trying to come in the ring, goes for Ego’s Edge but King counters into the Coronation, countered into a Boston Crab by Page! King tries to get to the ropes, Lee goes for a clothesline but Page ducks. Thorpe yanks Lee out of the ring and goes for a crossface — and Lee is in for an armbar! It all gets broken up, Thorpe goes up top but King with an uppercut to him. He goes up and knocks Thorpe to the apron, Page grabs King and puts him on his shoulders while grabbing Thorpe — LEE UP TOP FOR WHISPER OF THE WIND! All men are down! Double cover by Lee and Page but both are nearfalls.

Page and Lee up and facing off — they tee off against each other. Lee takes over but gets decked and comes back with an enzuigiri. Lee up top but King shoves him to the floor! King with a swanton, cover but Thorpe brekas it up with a top-rope elbowdrop. He goes for a DDT but a Meteora by Lee, Coronation by King — Twisted Grin by Page! And that gets it.

Winner: Ethan Page (12:20)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Well this was delightfully fun. Chaotic in the right way, a lot of fun spots. Page winning was the obvious choice but I enjoyed the journey to get there.

Page gets on the mic and says that makes him the man now. He says Ricky didn’t want him to be the winner because everyone remembers the first and Page ruined Saints’ first title win. Saints comes through the crowd behind Page and spears him! He poses over Page with the title.

* We get a video package on Jordynne Grace ahead of Stand & Deliver that runs through her career from the start and how she had “negative aura” at the start. She says she was trying to find her way in a world that didn’t fit her. But she had self-awareness and built who she would become. She fell in love with getting stronger and become focused on building her body like an A-bomb. She was obsessed with it and it was the only way for her. She wanted the WWE Universe to say “WWE women are killing it but have you seen Jordynne in TNA?” She forced her way into the conversation and made people believe in her, and she has her biggest opportunity at Stand & Deliver. She knows what she has to do.

* Sol Ruca and Zaria are talking about the NXT Women’s NA Title match at Stand & Deliver, but Kelani says she’s going to show up and prove no one can do it like Lani. Izzi Dame says she misses old Kelani and says it doesn’t matter because she’ll bring another championship to The Culling.

Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice

Lockup to start, Tatum with a rollup for one. Waistlock by Tatum, Lola reverses it and puts Tatum on the mat. Tatum manages to break free, flips over Lola and rolls her up for two — but Lola right into the crossface! Tatum backs her into a two-count and hits a kick, then applies a wristlock. Elbow to the wrist, she puts Lola on the mat and flips over into an armbar! Lola gets free and goes for a triangle but Tatum puts her shoulders on the mat for two again.

Lola with a quick shot to the gut and a headlock throw takedown. Tatum up to her knees and then feet, she shots Lola off and Lola ducks an elbow, sleeper but she’s pushed into the ropes — Lola plants Tatum! Tatum out of the ring and climbs under the ring? Gigi argues with Lola, who goes after Tatum under the ring — Tatum yanks Lola shoulder-first into the ring structure as we go to break!

We’re back with Tatum ducking a boot and hitting a couple forearms. Neckbreaker by Paxley, then s horizontal splash in the corner, Irish whip and another splash! Third attempt, Lola gets the knees up. Kick to the spin of Paxley and repeated kicks to her! Hip smash in the corner, Lola pulls Paxley out of the corner for a nearfall.

Lola gets Tatum on her shoulders but Tatum slides down into a sunset flip for two. Lola put in the corner and Tatum puts her on top, climbing — Lola shoves her down, but Paxley with an enzuigir. Back up top — SUPERPLEX! Cover gets two-plus.

Tatum goes for the Psycho Blade but Lola countsers into a sleeper — Tatum flips through for a bridge cover for two-plus! Tatum springboards into the ring — Lola nails her with a kick! Spinning backfist finishes it.

Winner: Lola Vice (9:56)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: There were a couple brief moments of sloppiness but these two worked great against each other and Tatum was surprisingly (to me) competitive. Good little match.

* We get Giulia’s vignette in which she talks about seeing Vaquer back in the glory of being double champion and waited for a rematch, but never got one. She said friendships only go so far when it comes to the Women’s Title and she reminded Vaquer what Beautiful Madness is last week. She doesn’t know much about Jaida but she’s confident and likes to dish out punishment but not take it. Jordynne is strong, but she’ll introduce Jordynne to Strong Style. Jordynne and Jaida are obstacles to Vaquer and her goal was to win the title; losing it just made her more dangerous. Last year she introduced herself at S&D; this year she leaves as NXT Women’s Champion.

* Trick Williams arrives and seems to survive the parking lot.

* There’s a big argument backstage and Gigi and Tatum walks up and asks about another Stand & Deliver opportunity. Ava says there will be a triple threat women’s tag team match and the winner gets a Women’s Tag Title match next week. Roxy is pissed because she’s off the card and Ava takes a shot at her losing an Smackdown, but if Roxy gets a partner she’ll be in the match as a four-way.

NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match

Our first competitors are Hank & Tank against Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe. Tank starts with Tyson and they lockup, but break. Tyson with a full nelson into a knee to Tank, Tyson into the ropes for a BIG leaping back elbow for two. Tyson puts Tank in the hostile corner and hits a leaping splash, Tyriek tags in and flips Tank over with a knee. Kick to the back, clothesline to the back of the neck for two.

Tank put in the corner but Tank battles out, blind tag to Hank off the ropes and he runs over Tyriek. Tyson sent to the floor, pancake, they take out Igwe and cover for three!

Out next are Brooks Jensen and Niko Fance of The Culling. Niko takes it to Hank and puts him in the corner, Brooks tags in but Hank stops him and gets a splash in the corner. Tank in now, they hit stereo splashes on Brooks and Niki. Pancake on Brooks and Tank is Atomic dropped into a takedown of Brooks, cover gets two as we go to break.

We’re back and Tank was busted open during the break after he was slammed face-first into the announcer’s desk. Brooks is manhandling him and sends him into the ropes for a back elbow, then he covers for two. Tank tries to fight out of a headlock — and he hits a backslide for two! Brooks with a single leglock and Vance tags in to beat on Hank. He yells at Tank but Hank is able to take advatage with a clothesline. He crawls toward Tank but Brooks distracts the ref — double team maneuver by The Culling and a cover gets two-plus.

Hank tries to get the tag but Niko blocks it, my feed goes wonky but it comes back with Tank getting the hot tag! He lays out Brooks with a German suplex and my feed went wonky AGAIN — it comes back and Brooks rolls up Tank for two. Tank on the second rope and comes off into a spinning heel kick, Niko tags in — double team maneuver but Tank reverses for three!

No Quarter Catch Crew are out. Tavion batters Tank and hits a clothesline off the ropes. Borne tags in, dropkick to Tank, cover gets two-plus. Punch to Tank and he’s put in the hostile corner, Tavion tags in and Tank whipped into a fireman’s carry takedown for two. Heights with a chinlock, Tank is fighting to get to his feet and gets there, jawbreaker and he tags in Hank! Heights sent over the top, Borne is in and Hank is swinging away at Borne! Whip into the ropes, back elbow and a punch to the head of Borne. Charging splash and a bulldog!

Hank outside and runs around the ring — he runs over Heights and looks hyped! Pancake to Heights — and Borne with a LEAP over the top onto them as we go to another break.

The NQCC controlled Hank & Tank through the break, We’re back with Borne knocking Hank down and beating on him. But Hank fights back and they trade blows — they both go down and make the tags! Heights takes over but Tank battles back into he gets sent into the ropes for a short-arm clothesline — Tank fires back with an elbow! Heightsd plants Tank and charges into a BIG lariat, cover but Hank breaks it up! Borne ejects Hank, they go for a double team, but Hank pulls Borne out of the ring and Tank rolls Tavion up for three!

The final match is Inamura and Briggs, and Inamura batters Hank on the inside before hitting a suplex. Cover gets a nearfall. Briggs tags in, hammerblow to the back but Hank fires back. Briggs gives him a free shot and he fires off, but he’s exhausted. Bridggs with a big boot to Hank and then a sidewalk slam drop and splash for two-plus.

Inamura tags in and chops the fuck out of Hank, he tags in Briggs who comes off the ropes for a charging boot in the corner. Choke slam by Briggs onto Inamura’s knee, cover but Tank breaks it up!

Tank gives Hank a pep talk but Briggs and Inamura chop Hank. Hank rolls up Briggs and Inamura goes to break it up but it’s too late!

Winner: Hank & Tank (20:46)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: After the second pinfall it was clear which way this was going. None of this was bad, and kudos to Hank and Tank for running that distance, but this lagged in a lot of moments. It’s a gauntlet match so it had to go as long as it did, but it was just largely there.

* Sophie Turner is with Cali Armstrong and says she’ll be in the man event of WWE EVOLVE next week. Stone hypes up Hank & Tank and Ava says there’s a surprise entrant for the final qualifier.

* Oba Femi has arrived and seemingly survives the parking lo–OH WAIT DARKSTATE IS THERE. So it’s inconclusive if Oba survived.