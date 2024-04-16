Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here as usual, and we’re heading toward Spring Breakin’ this week with a very big match on the card. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will battle in a steel cage on tonight’s show ahead of Trick’s match with Ilja Dragunov at the aforementioned special NXT episode. Tonight will also see Dijak take on Noam Dar, while Joaquin Wilde will seek revenge against Ridge Holland for inadvertently hurting Cruz Del Toro’s hand last week. Plus Sol Ruca battles Lola Vice, Tony D’Angelo returns and more. Sounds like an exciting show.

Here at Thomas HQ, I’m ramping my movie watching back up after a minor WrestleMania week lull. I got to see the new Nicolas Cage post-apocalyptic thriller Arcadian which was quite good; you can check out my review of it here. I also watched the new Max documentary Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion which delivers its message about the fashion industry being garbage effectively but lagged a little bit in execution otherwise. The Shudder thriller Baghead had some cool notions and plot twists, though it stumbled a little over familiar tropes in the second act, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was a perfectly fine if someone uninspiring entry in that franchise.

I also saw the Netflix documentary What Jennifer Did which suffers by following the Netflix true crime format, and Scoop which is a well-acted telling of Prince Andrew’s famously-disastrous Epstein-related interview. And finally, I also got some rewatches done, namely the trio of absolute home runs that are The Breakfast Club, Lost in Translation, and Hot Fuzz.

On TV, I’m obviously staying caught up with Drag Race season 16 and X-Men ’97. I’ve also begun rewatching Dark Side of the Ring since I fell behind a bit and so of course that means I have to start from the beginning! (I have issues).

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Melo vs. Trick is the main event, to no surprise.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with Noam Dar vs. Dijak.

Noam Dar vs. Dijak

Dar with a headlock to kick us off, gets shot into the ropes and collides with Dijak. Kicks from Dar get him to his knees, Dijak with the goozle and he puts Dar in the corner. Dar ducks a shot and lays in kicks but gets booted back. Dijak goes for a suplex, Dar escapes and hits a back kick and takedown for two, then right into an elbowlock.

To their feet, Dijak escapes the hold and flings Dar into the ropes. Dar escapes to the outside for support from Meta-Four, Dijak to the apron and he kicks Dar, who got back in the ring, before hitting a springboard clothesline for two.

Dijak with an Irish whip, by feed glitched (not in the Howdy way) and when it’s back Dijak is in a submission but Dijak picks him up, hits a backbreaker and flings him over the ropes as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Dar and Dijak are trading shots on the mat as Dar loses a kneebar. Dar lays in the forearms, but Dijak fires right back! Big kick to the head, Dijak gets to his feet and hits Dar with back elbows. Dijak off the ropes, runs over Dar and hits a leaping clothesline. Dijak with BIG slaps to the chest in the corner and then a suplex toss!

Spinning discus by DIjak but Dark locks in a front facelock. Dijak breaks it and hits a sit-out chokeslam, cover gets a nearfall. Dijak goes to get Dar on his shoulder but Dar elbows out and goes for a fisherman’s buster, Dijak blocks it so Dar with a kneecap kick. He tries again, Dijak blocks it and shoves Dar into the ropes. He goes for the big boot, Dar dodges and hits a clothesline off the top — fisherman buster and cover gets two!

Dar goes right into the armbar, but Dijak gets Dar’s shoulders on the mat. Dijak with a BIG kick, then charges but Dar moves and Dijak spills to the outside. Dar slams Dijak into the ring steps and hits a diving dropkick, BIG back elbow, cover gets a nearfall.

Dar backs up for the Nova Roller, he takes aim — Dijak with a superkick! Dar fires back and catches Dijak with a right — but Dijak catches Dar off the ropes with a big boot1 Feast Your Eyes but Ora on the apron — he gets superkicked off the top and Dar with the Nova Roller for three!

Winner: Noam Dar (12:11)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Really hot match to start us off. Both guys looked great here and Dar winning has to be a minor upset. All great stuff, I have no complaints.

* Ava is in her office when Ilja walks in. Ava says Spring Breakin’ is next week and Ilja says it’ll be Trick’s last day in NXT. Ava says Trick and Melo have a cage match and Ilja needs to have a match. She’s going to let Ilja pick his opponent, and Ilja says whoever stands eye to eye with him first will get the match.

* Tatum Paxley says she always wanted to be good, playing with dolls and such. But then she realized no one wants to play with someone like Tatum Paxley. She made the good girls play with her and but she realized she wasn’t good. She runs down the previous NXT Women’s Champions, ending with Lyra and saying she loved Lyra and wanted to be here, because she was the closest thing to good there was and she was good because she helped Lyra. They were best friends, but then Lyra lost the NXT Women’s Champion and broke her heart. So what is Lyra to her now? Nothing. And Roxy is the coolest girl in class, but she can’t have that anymore and it needs to be her. Lyra is in her way.

Lola Vice vs. Sol Ruca

Circle and lockup to start, Lola with an elbowlock that Sol escapes, cartwheels and puts Lola on the mat. Back up, Sol trips Lola and stomps her, then covers for one. Wristlock from Sol but Lola kicks her way out. Sol whipped into the corner, goes up and over, flips out of a hiptoss and hits an X-Factor.

Sol charges Lola in the corner but Lola dodges and hits a spinning backfist. She kicks Sol down in the corner, goes for the hip attack and nails it. Cover gets two. Lola talks shit and hits a scissor kick, then nails some kicks to the gut. Sol battles back, Lola dodges a swing and locks in a sleeper. Sol picks her up on her back and slams her back into the corner, but Lola leaps onto Sol’s back to lock the sleeper back in. Lola with a sidewalk slam to break it.

Sol dodges a hip attack and runs Lola over a few times, springboard back elbow and a powerslam. Standing moonsault, cover gets two. Sol dodges a kick and goes for the Sol Snatcher, Lola counters so she hits a sunset bomb for two. Superkick, she goes for the Sol Snatcher but Blair Davenport out to trip her. Vice with a roundhouse for three.

Winner: Lola Vice (4:15)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: This was okay for the time it had. They didn’t have the best timing together but it wasn’t awful.

Natalya appears on the Tron post-match and says Lola cost her a title shot last week so she’s going to meet Lola on her turf in her match. In two weeks on Spring Breakin’ its the two of them in NXT Underground.

* The NXT Anonymous account yesterday saw Ridge talking with Ridge when Joaquin Wilde walks up and told him to accept who he is. Ridge chokes Wilde, then leaves.

* Earlier today, Arianna Grace went to meet up with Georgina who was early. Gigi says the sooner they can get to it, the better. Ariana says today is dress shopping. She says think of the body as a canvas. The way she dresses now is a horrifying vision and they want to strive for universal piece. All they need to do is change Gigi’s attire and soften her attitude.

Gigi says she has black which goes with everything but Arianna sasks her to trust her. She says she’ll have Gigi looking like her in no time. Gigi seems less than pleased about that notion.