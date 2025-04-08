Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and tonight we’ll see DarkState compete as a team for the first time as they take on NXT Stand & Deliver opponents Oba Femi, Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans in six-man tag team action! In addition, Jordynne Grace takes on Jaida Parker as they push for a match against Stephanie Vaquer at Stand * Deliver. Plus we’ll probably have more developments to build up to the WrestleMania weekend show, so we should hopefully be in for a good time.

I had a busy-ass week this past week so Thomas HQ was light on the movie watching. I did get a chance to review the engrossing Texas Chain Saw Massacre documentary Chain Reactions for the Overlook Film Festival, and you can check out that full review here. I also did a rewatch of the always-fun Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight.

Everything else consisted of new 2025 watches, and they were…not the best. Death of a Unicorn isn’t awful but it is my most disappointing film of the year so far, while Opus was also “fine” despite my hopes that it would be more. And Shudder’s 825 Forest Road was simply not a good movie thanks to its unnecessary chapter structure and poor production values, though it did manage one or two vaguely creepy moments when it plays to Stephen Cognetti’s found footage strengths.

in other news, the latest episode of my Final Ghouls of Horror podcast with Holly and L is out! This episode my co-hosts introduced me to Are You Afraid of the Dark which I never previously got into and I thought it was quite a good show. You can listen to the episode below or wherever you listen to podcasts, including YouTube.

I stayed busier on the TV side, I was a fair bit busier. I’ve stayed caught up on the still-great Daredevil and Yellowjackets while finishing the adequate docuseries The Hillside Strangler on Max. I enjoyed the wild second episode of Dark Side of the Ring season six and binged through the very well-made Netflix true crime doc Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer.

to current and am enjoying the show even if I’m a bit frustrated with some character turns. Daredevil: Born Again remains an absolute blast, and watched Max’s Hillside Strangler limited series which is just okay. I also finished out the final episode of Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae, which is a devastating true crime limited series on Hul, and started with the first episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* TUDUM.

* Stephanie Vaquer is WALKING backstage and is asked when she’ll make her decision of who she faces at NXT Stand & Deliver. She says she thinks she’ll make her decision after this match and walks out! She walks around the ringside area to sit at commentary as we go right into our first big match.

Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

They charge right at each other at the bell, Jordynne with a tackle takedown and they roll right out of the ring, brawling on the floor. Jordynne with a kick to Jaida and slams her into the apron before locking in a sleeper. Jaida tries to get in but is pulled back out, Jordynne tries to get back in and is pulled out so she slams Jaida’s head into the mat and rolls her in.

Jaida with a stomp to Jordynne as she comes in, but Jordynne comes back with an inverted atomic drop, a rolling DVD and a shot off the ropes for two. Jaida to the apron and Grace follows, she gets Jaida on her shoulders but Jaida turns it around — Grace counters but is put on Jaida’s shoulders and tossed throat-first into the ropes. Blockbuster off the ropes for two.

Jaida with a suplex but Grace blocks it and pushes Parker back into the corner for a couple slams. Grace is put on the apron but decks Jaida; Jaida nails Grace back and sets her on the middle rope for the Tear Drop and high steps as we go to break.

We’re back as Jaida counters a powerbomb and leaps off the corner, but Grace moves. Jaida gets Grace on her shoulder and goes for a tombstone — Grace counters! She pulls her into a throw and both women are slow to get up. But they do and go forehead-to-forehead before teeing off. Grace takes over and drives the shoulder into the cut, she dodges a shot and hits a backslide pin for two.

Jaida with a shot and they go into the corner, Jordynne escapes a shot and hits a double chop. Jaida on her shoulders and dropped in the corner, torture rack neckbreaker gets a nearfall.

Jaida counters and goes for in inverted suplex but Grace flips over into the dragon sleeper! Jaida escapes, goes for the Hypnotic but misses. Grace dives through the ropes but catches her foot and goes down hard. Jaida gets in Vaquer’s face, it gets physical and the ref calls for the bell.

Winner: No Decision (10:06)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: That botched Grace dive aside, this was really good. Jaida and Grace work great together and I enjoyed the hell out of this match.

It’s a brawl after and GIULIA IS HERE! She takes out Jaida and Jordynne and goes back to back with Stephanie — they face ech other — and GIULIA WITH A HEADBUTT! Northern Lights Bomb and Giulia stands tall in the ring!

* We get a recap montage of Ricky Saints winning the NXT North American Title from Shawn Spears last week, and Ethan Page attacking him after the title win.

* Hank & Tank talk about how they should watch Fraxiom’s match to study it and Swipe Right come in. They say that after they beat Fraxiom they’ll give them a chance. They say to take some notes and leave, and Hank & Tank say they’re not that desperate (or ARE THEY?).

* Tonight’s NXT spotlight has The Culling being upset. They apologize to Shawn Spears for his loss last week and vow to help him get the title back. Spears says he’s happy to have had the title but the title wasn’t the focus. It was the vessel to get them together. He says tonight the focus is on Izzi and earning her way into the NA Title Ladder match, while Niko and Brooks are to stomp on Hank & Tank’s dreams.

Fraxiom vs. Swipe Right

Ricky Smokes starts in the ring with Frazer and dropkicks Axiom to the floor. He and Brad Baylor double team Frazer and hit a boosted dropkick for two. Baylor with a snapmare, Smokes with a dropkick to the back of Frazer’s head for two.

Smokes drops Axiom off the apron but Frazer with an enzuigiri. Baylor tags in and gets kicked, Axiom tags in and they double team kick Baylor. Smokes in but gets kicked out of the ring, Axiom DIVES on Baylor and Frazer dives on Smokes. And then they do the dives again!

Baylor down in the ring, Axiom chops him in the corner and kicks him down. He backs up, but Smokes tags in and hits a spear for two-plus. Smokes catches Axiom in the ropes and stretches him, Baylor with a kick from the apron and a springboard facebuster for two. Baylor with a full nelson but Axiom to his feet, he escapes and hits a release German.

SMokes tags in and comes off the ropes — standing Spanish Fly by Axiom! Frazer tags in and hits Smokes with a couple clotheslines, he launches Baylor into the corner, moonsault into an inverted facelock and then catches Smokes for a double DDT. Standing SSP gets two.

My feed went wonky, when it comes back, Swipe Right hit a double twisting DDT. Smokes up top but Axiom shoves Baylor into him. He kicks Smokes up top — Super Spanish Fly! Frazer with the Phoenix Splash, cover as Axiom Golden Ratio’s Baylor for three.

Winner: Fraxiom (5:01)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Great match for the time it got. Swipe Right looked fine, though they were in there with Fraxiom so that’s to be expected. Still, good showing for them.

* Fatal Influence are backstage and Fallon says they get a qualifier so she’s taking it. Jacy says no, she is. They argue and Jazmyn says she’s taking it and they’ll be there for her, right? She walks off as Jacy and Fallon are confused by what just happened.