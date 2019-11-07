Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Moments before the show began, The O.C. attacked the Undisputed Era in the parking lot.

The O.C. walk out into the NXT arena and Luke Gallows tosses a random crew guy aside. AJ Styles gets on the microphone to say that they’re taking over NXT. That’s not phenomenal, it’s undisputed. They too sweet each other but out comes Tommaso Ciampa. He says was often asked about when he’d go to the main roster. He welcomes the O.C. to THE main roster and says this is THE show. It’s daddy’s home. He is fine with them beating up Undisputed but if they want to take over NXT, they’ll have to deal with him. AJ suggests the three of them aren’t scared of one of him but respect him for being the only person with the balls to say anything. Riddle gets joined on the stage by Matt Riddle and Keith Lee. Ciampa says the three of them are preparing for Undisputed at War Games but they want to go to war with them in a match tonight. AJ agrees.

Damian Priest vs. Pete Dunne

Dunne is out for revenge after losing to Priest by nefarious means a few weeks ago (***1/4). He comes out aggressively but they go to a standstill heading into commercial. During the break it seems like Priest has taken control. Returning, Dunne fights back and works a hanging wrist lock. The fight moves outside where Dunne nails a moonsault that takes him out. Priest catches Dunne with a chokeslam onto the bridge of the apron. He goes up top but leaps into a forearm. Dunne with a sitout powerbomb for two. Priest retaliates with a huge roundhouse kick that sends Dunne outside. Priest follows with a springboard somersault. That takes us to commercial. We’re back to a strike exchange that ends with stereo kicks. Priest catches Dunn ebefore his backflip and gets two on a crucifix bomb. As Priest taunts, Dunne catches his hand and wants to snap the fingers. Priest backs the ref to the corner and tries for the low blow that worked last time. Dunne blocks and hits one of his own. He pulls Priest into an armbar for the win.

Winner: Pete Dunne in 15:11 [***]

Pete Dunne’s celebration is cut short when he gets attacked by Killian Dain. Priest pulls Dain away so he can fight Dunne. Dain responds with a headbutt that sends Priest outside. Dain squashes Dunne in the corner and hits the Vader Bomb. As Dain goes to leave, Priest levels him. Dain still sends him into the ring steps and crashes into him with a cannonball attack.

Earlier today, Rhea Ripley picked Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae for War Games. Shyana Baszler selected Bianca Belair and Io Shirai. The final spots are still open.

Cathy Kelley speaks with Dakota Kai backstage. She asks about Shayna saying Dakota would be a waste of a pick for War Games. Dakota says that she came back from her injury with more fire. She’ll prove why she deserves a spot in that match whens he faces Shayna tonight. We’ll see what Shayna says after Dakota kicks her face off.

Santana Garrett vs. Taynara

Commentary hypes this as women trying to impress and earn a War Games spot. Taynara is quick to pull Garrett into an armbar but can’t fully lock it in. Taynara does get in an arm submission but Garrett counters into one of her own. Taynara remains aggressive and tries multiple submissions while Garrett shows fire in attempts to rally. Handspring back elbow in the corner and a front flip forearm from Garrett. Some of this stuff is looking awkward. She hits the ropes with a handspring moonsault but misses. Pump kick by Taynara and that’s it.

Winner: Taynara in 4:07 [**]

A video package runs to hype Tony Nese. He’s in the building for some cruiserweight action tonight.

We now get a vignette promoting Angel Garza. He faces Nese for a Cruiserweight Title shot tonight

At Survivor Series, it’ll be the Viking Raiders vs. The Revival vs. The Undisputed Era. Plus, Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch.

Non-Title Match: Dakota Kai vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler

Shayna toys with her in their first exchange so Dakota piefaces her. She then fakes her out on a kick and shoves her with her foot. Kai remains a step ahead of the champion and sends her packing with a penalty kick. Shayna catches a kick from the apron and launches her into the ring post. Inside, Shayna targets the bad leg as we head into commercial. Returning, it looks like nothing has changed until Dakota takes Shayna down with a big dropkick but it does still hurt her knee. She fires off a series of kicks and strikes to get back into the fight. Shayna stops her with an avalanche gutwrench suplex for two. Dakota hangs tough as they exchange strikes but she runs into a boot. She still gets up with a big running facewash. Step up knee from Shayna gets two but she goes right into the Kirifuda Clutch. Dakota slips out and kicks her. However, she runs right back into it. As she gets close to the ropes, Shayna holds the arm and Dakota has to tap.

Winner: Shayna Baszler in 11:13 [***1/2]

After the match, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir jump Dakota. That brings out Team Ripley but Io Shirai interrupts and hits Candice. Bianca Belair joins the fight and everyone is going at it. Surprisingly, Mia Yim arrives with a kendo stick. She wails on all of Team Shayna, including the captain, sending everyone packing. Mia checks on Dakota and stands with the rest of Team Ripley in the middle of the ring.

LAST FRIDAY ~ NXT’s invasion of Smackdown gets recapped.

Cathy Kelley asks Tommaso Ciampa if he’s found his final partner for War Games. He says we’ll know when the time comes. But tonight, they left the door open for the O.C. and are happy to take them out.

An Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vignette runs. he faces Dijakovic later.

Number One Contender’s Match: Angel Garza vs. Tony Nese

They start off with some evenly matched offense. Garza fires up and they start trading right hands. Nese went for a sunset bomb but instead pulled off Garza’s tearaway pants and powerbombed nothing. Garza kicks him as we head into commercial. Returning, Garza hits a wrecking ball dropkick and nails a moonsault to the outside. An impressive sitout slam gets Nese a near fall inside. They trade kicks until Garza falls outside. Nese with a cartwheel off the apron and a tilt-a-whirl DDT on the outside. Nese connects on the 450 splash inside but Garza gets his foot on the bottom rope. They chop each other hard and we get the rebound powerbomb that gets Garza a near fall. Neses avoids a springboard moonsault but gets hit with the Wing Clipper and that’s all.

Winner: Angel Garza in 12:18 [***1/4]

As Garza reaches the top of the stage, Lio Rush comes out to offer a handshake. Instead, Garza slaps the taste out of his mouth and walks off. Rush laughs it off. The match goes down next week.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley gets a word with Rhea Ripley about her final team member. Rhea says what Mia Yim did was brutality, She picks Mia Yim as the fourth member. Mia says they will collect bodies at War Games. Rhea looks back at a disappointed Dakota and apologies that she didn’t make the cut. Dakota walks off, leaving the team behind.

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Isaiah Scott