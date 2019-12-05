Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We open to a video package with highlights from last week.

Mauro Ranallo introduces the show but is cut off by Killian Dain in the ring. He says Damian Priest isn’t man enough to face him and he’s not leaving the ring until someone does. It is answered by Pete Dunne.

Killian Dain vs. Pete Dunne

Dunne attacks as soon as he hits the ring. Forearms galore. Dain takes a powder outside but once back in, Dunne starts targeting the hand. Dunne remains a step ahead of him but is struggling with a wrapped up knee. Dain hits a running cross body to stall his momentum. The next few minutes are Dain wearing him down. The corner backflip opens the door for Dunne and he adds a dropkick off the middle rope to the knee. He adds a German suplex for two. Outside, Dunne misses a moonsault and lands awkwardly on his knee. Dain takes him out with a terrifying tope suicida heading into commercial. During the break, Dain is in control until Dunne connects on a superplex. Dunne stomps on the digits and kicks Dain in the head for two. Dunne succeeds on his next moonsault attempt outside. Dain retaliates with a backdrop onto the apron, a running senton, and a cannonball into the steel steps. Inside, Dunne catches the Vader Bomb into a triangle choke. Dain powers out with a powerbomb. Dunne fights him to the top and applies a sleeper but Dain falls back on top of him and gets the win.

Winner: Killian Dain in 14:46 [***1/4]

Cathy Kelley interviews Dakota Kai about tonight’s match with Rhea Ripley. Dakota says Tegan Nox isn’t worth her time anymore. She gave Rhea what she wanted all along, which was a more vicious and dangerous Dakota. She will take out Rhea the way she took out that hoodrat, Mia Yim.

The Undisputed Era makes their way to the ring, minus the injured Bobby Fish.