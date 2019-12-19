Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

A video package starts the show recapping last week.

NXT Championship: Adam Cole [c] vs. Finn Balor

This will have limited commercial interruption like Riddle/Cole on 10/2. Balor kicks this off by taking Cole to the mat. Balor rolls out of a sunset flip and gets two on a dropkick before slowing the pace again. He picks up steam and dropkicks Cole outside through the ropes but Cole responds with a superkick to the knee that floors him. That puts Cole in the driver’s seat when they go back inside. Each time Balor gained momentum, Cole stopped him with a shot to the knee. When he’s not going after the knee, Cole puts the focus on the neck. Balor gets going and picks up a near fall. There’s a slow, awkward moment leading to a Backstabber near fall for Cole. Slingblade from Finn but his dropkick is cut off by a sick superkick from Cole for two. Strike exchange in the middle of the ring ends after Cole hits a pump kick and Balor hits the Pele. Cole falls on Balor for two. They get up with rage in their eyes. Cole hits a superkick to the knee but has Panama Sunrise blocked. Cole stops 1916 and hits Ushigiroshi for two. Balor with a standing double stomp and the John Woo dropkick. His knee keeps him from climbing quickly, so Cole is able to kick him off the top and to the outside. Cole’s taunting costs him as his Panama Sundirse attempt outside is countered into a back drop. John Woo dropkick into the guardrail. Cole avoids the Coup de Grace and Finn’s leg gives out. Last Shot to the back of the head somehow only gets a near fall. Cole wants to try again and he points teh finger guns at Balor. That giveS Finn time to counter. John Woo dropkick. Coup de Grace connects. 1916 attempt but it’s JOHNNY GARGANO slowly appearing on the stage. The distraction for both Finn and the referee allows Cole to hit a low blow and Last Shot to retain.

Winner: Adam Cole in 15:14 [****]

Johnny Gargano, still moving slowly, grabs a steel chair. He surrounds a fallen Balor, who starts to beg off. Before he can escape, Gargano hits him with the chair twice. Outside, Gargano continues the assault until Finn is able to escape to the back. Johnny stops and touches the spot on the floor where he got hit with 1916.

LAST MONTH ~ We get a recap of Dunne/Dain/Priest from TakeOver: War Games.

Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain