Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Csonka’s NXT Review 12.25.19

– We open with highlights from last week’s great show.

– Cathy Kelly, Shitty Sam Roberts, & Pat MacAfee welcome us to he show from studio.

– Roddy arrives for open challenge time, because he’s a giving man. Former EVOLVE champion Austin Theory will be his opponent.

NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory : They lock up and Roddy takes early control, grounding the action and cradle him for 2. Roddy keeps things grounded, slaps Theory around and Theory works into counters and escapes. Roddy attack with strikes and lays the boots to him. He follows with chops but Theory catches him with a dropkick for 2. Theory whips him to the buckles, follows with strikes and a standing moonsault for 2. Theory hits a backbreaker, lays in ground and pound and dumps Roddy. To the floor and Roddy Angle slams him to the post. Back in and Roddy lays the boots to him, Theory fires back and Roddy cuts him off with the dropkick for 2. The Romero special follows, and Roddy transitions to a chinlock. Theory powers out and Roddy slaps him around. They trade, and Roddy hits a backbreaker for 2. He grounds things again, Theory fires up and hits a snap suplex. The rolling dropkick follows and both men are down. To the feet and they trade, clotheslines by Theory and the slingshot stomp and fisherman’s buster connects. The rolling blockbuster follows, and the buckle bomb and backbreaker follows for 2 for Theory. Three second around the world is countered, Roddy takes him up top and the superplex connects and Roddy rolls but Theory hits three seconds around the world for 2. Roddy counters attacksia, they work back up top and Roddy hits a backbreaker on the buckles for 2. To the apron and Theory suplexes Roddy onto the apron and back in, Theory covers for 2. They trade, Roddy hits kicks and Theory superkicks him but Roddy hits the knee strike and end of heartache; the stronghold finishes it. Champion Roderick Strong defeated Austin Theory @ 16:55 via submission

– Back to the studio as they praise the match and Theory’s effort.

Swerve Scott vs. Jack Gallagher : They lockup and Scott grounds things. Gallagher escapes, and he grounds things, working the arm. To the corner they go, Scott hits a shoulder tackle and Gallagher grounds him again. Scott fights to his feet, and takes him down, working the arm. Gallagher escapes, but Scott cuts him off with a dropkick. Gallagher powders, Scott follows and follows with kicks. Back in and Scott covers for 2. He keeps things grounded, but Gallagher escapes and slams him shoulder first to the buckles. He starts working the arm, delivers uppercuts but Scott fires back with chops. Gallagher cuts him off and quickly grounds him. Scott tries to fight back but Gallagher quickly stops that and takes him back to the ground. He follows with kicks, and then goes back to the arm. Scott fires back with some chops, to the floor and Scott follows with chops. Back in and they trade, rolling lariat by Scott and he follows with uppercuts. Scott then lays in kicks, and rolls into a flatliner for 2. Gallagher counters back, attacking the arm, but Scott hits a backbreaker. They trade, head butt by Gallagher and that gets 2. Scott fights him off until Gallagher pulls for an arm bar, they trade arm bar attempts and Scott stomps on the arm and the house call finishes it. Swerve Scott defeated Jack Gallagher @ 13:50 via pin

– Back to the studio as they talk about Brooklyn is an important venue for NXT. They host the NXT awards next week.

Candice Lerae vs. Taynara : Taynara tries to attack at the bell but Candice cuts her off and takes control. She dropkicks her to the floor and follows with a springboard high cross. Back in and Candice covers for 2. Candice grounds things until Taynara fights her to the buckles and follows with a running knee strike. She follows with kicks and covers for 2. Taynara hits judo throws, and covers for 2. She grounds the action, slamming Candice’s face to the mat. Candice slowly fights to her feet, fires back and follows with an enziguri. Taynara counters the crucifix into greetings from Brazil for 2. Taynara shoves her around, Candice gets pissed and lights her up with chops and strikes, and the missile dropkick connects for 2. Taynara counters back, but Candice cradles her for 2. Taynara hits the enziguri and the lionsault finishes it. Candice Lerae defeated Taynara @ 7:55 via pin

– We get a video package for Arturo Ruas.

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Bronson Reed : They lockup, working into counters as Dijakovic takes early control. Reed battles back, the ropes and they trade shoulder tackles and chops. Reed takes him down, sits on his back and then covers for 2. Reed grounds things, Dijakovic fires back starts taking Reed to his knees. he follows with corner elbow strikes, Reed fires back and Dijakovic cuts that off. They trade, rolling elbow by Reed and the German follows for 2. Reed follows with a suplex for 2. Dijakovic avoids a charge, fires back with strikes and after a few tries hits a suplex for 2. Reed fights off feast your eyes, they trade and Dijakovic hits the cyclone kick for 2. The big moonsault follows for 2. Reed keeps fighting back, and hits the Thesz press for 2. Reed up top, Dijakovic cuts him off and follows him up top. Reed head butts him to the mat, but Dijakovic fights back and hits the chokebomb for the win. Dominik Dijakovic defeated Bronson Reed @ 12:20 via pin

– They hype worlds Collide; Undisputed Era main events against Imperium.

– We get a Bianca Belair video package.