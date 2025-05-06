Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It's Jeremy Thomas, and we have quite the episode of NXT this week. Tonight's show will see Jordynne Grace battle Giulia in a #1 contenders match to see who faces Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Battleground. Plus we have a battle royal for a shot at the NXT Championship featuring 25 men from NXT, EVOLVE, TNA and more, while Joe Hendry returns to NXT to team with Hank & Tank against DarkState. And Kelani Jordan will battle Zaria too, which should be fun. That's a strong show on paper!

* TUDUM.

* Earlier today, Jordynne Grace survived the NXT parking lot and Giulia walked around backstage. Je’Von Evans also survived the parking lot, as did the NQCC and The Culling, plus Wes Lee and his tag team henchmen. Oh, and Zach Wentz.

* We’re kicking off with six-man tag team action!

Joe Hendry, Hank & Tank vs. DarkState

DarkState attacks to start and Dion takes down Tank for a two-count. Tank battles back but gets pulled to the ropes, Osiris tags in and nails Tank before slamming him in to the turnbuckle. Cutler tags in and Tank gets a crucifix on him, tags in Tank who takes him down. Senton by Tank, Hank covers for two. Hendry tags in and goes for the delayed vertical suplex for two-plus.

Hank tags back in, double axehandle on the top. But Cutler battles back and hits a back elbow off the ropes, then chokes Hank against the ropes for four. Bodyslam attempt blocked by Hank, who goes into the ropes and eats a back elbow. Shoulder thrust by Dion, cover gets two. Bodyslam but Hank floats over, puts Dion in the corner and Hank & Tank both avalanche him. Pancake in the center, Hendry with a fallaway slam and kips up. Fallaway slam to Cutler! And then he grabs Hank but realizes who he is, and they pose as we go to break.

We’re back from break with Hank going up top — he stumbles briefly — but Shugars pushes him off the top rope. Dion tags in and stomps on him, splash on the back and he grabs Hanks hair to pull him back against the knee. Osiris tags in and hits a backbreaker on Hank, then boot chokes him against the bottom rope. Hank in the hostile corner, all of DatkState tag in and hit him with a couple splashes, then a back suplex from Cutler for two-plus.

Cutler puts Hank in the corner and pulls him into a short-arm clothesline, cover gets two. Rear chinlock on Hank, who fights free and throws hands! Cutler backs Hank into hostile terrotiry again though, Osiris tags in and hits a BIG powerslam on Hank for a nearfall. He knocks Hendry off the apron and nails Tank, Hank back in the hostile corner again — but he dodges a charge! Tank gets the hot tag and takes it to Dion with clotheslines and a BIG release belly to belly! Cutler knocked off the apron, Tank to the outside and takes out DarkState with a cannonball!

Back in, sitdown Bubba Bomb by Dion, cover but it’s broken up. We’re in a six-man brawl now, Hank taken out on the outside as Hendry hits a fallaway slam on Cutler! Hendry lies in wait — Trick is down and pulls Trick out of the ring! They brawl to the back as Tank is hit with a chop block. Three-man powerbomb finishes it.

Winner: Darkstate (11:41)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Perfectly fine starter. You could have predicted this match pretty much beat by beat, but it was well-paced and largely well executed while building DarkState and the Trick vs. Hendry feud.

* Karmen is backstage and tells Thea that she’s done with Ashante. Thea says it’s not about being selfish; it’s being strong. Jaida says Thea knows nothing about being strong, she’s a yapping chihuahua. And she says Karmen is soft. Karmen says Jaida’s running her mouth because she choked at Stand & Deliver. Jaida says she doesn’t choke but she’ll see Karmen in the ring later.

* Two WWE LFG competitors train backstage, as do Timothy Thatcher for the battle royale.