Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here as per the norm, and tonight's show sees Roxanne Perez defend her NXT Women's Championship against Chelsea Green. We'll also see the in-ring return of Wes Lee as he battles Josh Briggs, while Karmen Petrovic will step up against Shayna Baszler after the events of last week's NXT Underground match. Plus we will see Michin take on Arianna Grace, Trick Williams appear on the Supernova Sessions and the NXT Women's Combine which will determine the qualifiers for the Women's North American Championship match at NXT Battleground. Sounds like an enjoyable episode all in all.

Anyway, we're gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let's hop right in.

* We kick off with a montage of Wes Lee’s NXT North American title reign and his willingness to take on all comers, to his detriment. We then see his promo from last year when he said he was injured and needed surgery and time. Lee says he had three ruptured discs and needed a three-hour surgery. He says he should have heeded all the warnings and flew too close to the sun, but he still rose from the ashes. He says the kind of the West Side has returned, and it’s time to get back to work.

* Lee is backstage being applauded by the roster and he heads out for his match. He says it feels good to be home but has one goal in mind.

Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs

Briggs backs Lee into the corner and flings him, but Lee rolls up to his feet and dodges a charge. Lee into the ropes and gets knocked down, he dodges an elbow and locks up Briggs’ shoulders. Briggs gets a couple two-counts and stands but Lee gets him down, another two count and they break.

Lee dodges a stomp on Briggs and hits a jawbreaker and dropkick that sends Briggs to the outside. He leaps over the ropes, Briggs dodges and goes for a boot but Lee blocks it. Briggs nails Lee and rolls him in the ring to slow things down. Whip into the ropes — Lee with a rana that sends Briggs to the outside! Lee on the apron and leaps but Briggs catches him, gets him on his shoulders and charges to the corner but Lee slides off and shoves him into the post! Rana into the guardrail and Lee rolls him in.

Lee goes for the Cardiac Kick but Briggs with a backbreaker counter! Ivar is out to watch as Briggs hits a big splash, cover for two and we’re on PIP break.

Briggs was in control during the break and we come back with Lee in a bearhug. Lee tries to fight his way out of it and Ivar is now on commentary. Lee with elbows to the jaw and a knee lift to break the hold. Briggs grabs Lee by the hair and Lee strikes his way out of it, then hits a body shot and gets Josh to his knees — double stomp to the back!

Lee charges into the corner and is put on the apron, Briggs flips him in to a backbreaker. Off the ropes for a Boss Man Slam for a nearfall. Briggs talks some shit and Lee decks him, so he stomps Lee in the head. More shit-talking in the corner, Lee with a big kick to the jaw and an enzuigiri. Lee off the ropes — somersault kick sends Briggs to the outside! Lee dives through the ropes onto Briggs. Ivar gets up and Lee dropkicks Briggs into Ivar, then rolls him in. Lee goes up top, corkscrew splash for three.

Winner: Wes Lee (10:07)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great comeback win for Lee, who didn’t look like he’s missed a step here. Hot opener to kick us off.

Post-match, Ivar and Briggs brawl with each other. Lee goes up top and DIVES on them both! Oba Femi is watching with a laugh from the raised podium.

* Earlier today, Roxy survived the NXT parking lot as did Chelsea Green.

* We get a montage recap of last week’s NXT Underground match where Lola Vice beat Natalya after Shayna Baszler attacked Karmen Petrovic and Nattie went to make the save.

& Axiom and Nathan Frazer are being talked up by Hank & Tank as well as Tyson and Tyriek when the No Quarter Catch Club walk up and mock the latter team for losing their debut. Charlie says if they step in the ring with NQCC they’re in for pain, and Tyson says they’re ready for that. They walk off and The O.C. walk up and congratulate Axiom and Frazer for getting rid of all the Raw and Smackdown tag teams. Karl throws up the Two Sweet but they say they’re good and walk off. Gallows says that’s why they’re going to lose the tag team titles.

Shayna Baszler vs. Karmen Petrovic

Circle to start but Shayna takes a lean in the corner. She comes out and nearly gets kicked, backing up before locking up and putting Karmen in the corner. Karman charges out in the break but gets taken down with a waistlock. They get to their feet and Karmen with a spinkick.

Baszler to the outside and Karmen follows but gets manhandled, Baszler wraps Karmen’s arm in the ring structure and slams it. Back in the ring, Marmen sent shoulder-first into the corner as she favors the arm. Baszler works over the arm in the corner and then wraps the elbow and wrist up for some joint manipulation. Karmen counters with a roll-up for two but is immediately clotheslined after for a two-count.

Baszler goes right back to the elbowlock, Karmen fights out but gets knocked down. Karmen reverses a shove into the corner but Baszler takes back control and sets Karmen’s elbow up on the mat, stomping on it. Karmen fights back with a series of rapid-fire kicks and hits a knee in the corner, sweeps the leg and kicks her in the back for two.

Back up, Karmen into the ropes but hangs in, she hits a back kick to Shayna and goes up top — she leaps and Baszler catches her for the Kirifuda Clutch and that’s it.

Winner: Shayna Bazler (4:17)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: This wasn’t bad but didn’t exactly burn any barns down and was too short to get going. Karmen is still in the “potential” phase of her career at this point.

* We get a recap of Fallon Henley turning on Thea Hail last week. Kelani Jackson is in the back and doesn’t get why she did it, saying she could have talked to anyone but didn’t. She says she nearly smacked Fallon during the combine. Fallon walks in and asks why she didn’t, and Kelani says she thought they were friends. Fallon says that’s the problem, she thought all about her friends but is out for herself now. It turns into an argument.

* We get a montage-style summary of the NXT Combine which included events testing speed, power, strength and conditioning. They included a sled push, a 10 yard spring, and an in-ring shuttle drill where they hit the ropes as Thea Hail and Kelani came out to the lead.

No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Iqwe

Dempsey and Borne are repping NCQQ. Alicia Taylor says that the ref for the match is unavailable (with Luca and the Family looking at her intimidatingly). Thus, the guest referee is…Stacks!

Born locks up with Igwe and backs him into the corner. Borne argues with Stacks and Igwe takes him down, tag in to DuPont for a splash off the ropes and a FAST two-count from Stacks. Borne takes over on DuPont and goes to tag in Dempsey, DuPont off the ropes with a spinning heel kick. Tyriek tags in and gets a two-count.

Dempsey tags over with a knee to the side and backs Tyriek into the corner, tagging in Borne. But Tyriek gets him in the hostile corner and tags in DuPont, who leaps off with an axehandle. Whip into the corner, DuPont goes for a splash but Borne dodges it and nails DuPont. My feed went wonky but DuPont with a sunset flip for a quick two.

Dempsey locks in an Octopus submission, but DuPont powers out for a back body drop. Tyriek tags in and takes out Dempsey and Borne, he comes off with a double clothesline and then powerslams Dempsey for a fast two. Borne dumped but he pulls DuPont out, Dempsey with a German suplex and bridge, Stacks with a VERY slow count for two. Dempsey is angry and shoves Stacks, who shoves Dempsey back into a roll-up for a quick three.

Winner: Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Iqwe (3:55)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Not a great match because it was too rushed, but it was all about the angle.

* Arianna Grace and Chelsea Green are talking about Green behind here on either side of Gigi. Grace is happy Green is here and Green is happy that Grace is here. Grace says Green needs to win for every beauty pageant princess, and Green says she has to win for her and the locker room. They part ways and Gigi says she can’t take this anymore; she’s done.

* Roxy is interviewed about the match tonight and says Ava threw it together but it’s not about Ava or Chelsea, it’s about her. No one likes Chelsea here or on Smackdown. She sent Lyra packing and will do it to Chelsea too.

Michin vs. Arianna Grace

Grace talks shit to Michin and gets attacked, including a stomp to the foot. She knocks Grace down and hits a dropkick, then another fist to the face. Grace pulls Michin into the ropes and then hits a series of shoulder thrusts in the corner, judo throw and a suplex. Elbow drop gets two.

Grace works the arm and wraps her leg around it while standing to increase the pressure. She rolls Michin to the mat and tries to lock in the armbar, Michin blocks it and rolls Grace up for two twice, then picks her up to bomb her to the mat.

Michin runs over Grace a couple times and hits a dropkick. She charges into the corner with a big boot, puts Grace in another corner and charges but gets put on the apron. Shoulder to the gut, Mchine with a sunset flip but Grace sits down and grabs the ropes. The ref sees it, and Michin with a cover for two. grace tells the ref she’s ruuning everything! Michin takes Grace down and then hits Eat Defeat for the three-count.

Winner: Michin (3:21)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Perfectly fine for the time it got, which wasn’t much.

* Trick WALKS backstage as does the Meta-Four with Lash’s envelope.