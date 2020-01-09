Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

The first official NXT of 2020.

We open with the new NXT Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley. “You deserve it” chants. She thanks the fans for the celebration last week but is quickly interrupted by the surprise arrival of Toni Storm! She beat Rhea for the UK Women’s Title earlier this year. Toni congratulates her and says she’s proud but asks her to remember that time she beat her. Twice. She promises to win the UK Women’s Title again Sunday and then at Worlds Collide, she’s going to become a double champion. Rhea accepts. They re interrupted by NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. She says there’s no way Toni makes it past Sunday. Another interruption as Io Shirai comes out to a huge pop. She knocks the microphone out of Ray’s hand and gets in the ring. She says that the title is hers. Out comes Bianca Belair who says she’s better than them and says Toni doesn’t even go here. Now it’s time for Candice LeRae! Rhea knows she wants a fight and so does she. Rhea hits Bianca and everyone starts brawling. it seems like be KLR, Bianca, and Io against Toni, Candice, and Rhea. William Regal books this as a six woman tag opener

Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm

Candice takes out all three opponents with a tope suicida to start. They go to break as we get PIP of the action. It starts hot but it seems to calm down with Toni taking the heat. Returning, Candice is now legal and she’s in trouble as KLR works her over. Bianca gets the tag and clubs away at Candice to keep her from making the tag. They keep Candice isolated though she gets two on an inside cradle on KLR. She pulls the top rope down to send Belair outside and crawls over. Belair gets back in to cut her off. Candice eats a huge forearm and is back down. KLR gets tagged and hits a swanton bomb for two as Toni breaks it up. Belair spears her, triggering an offensive barrage from everyone. Candice takes out Io to wrap that segment as we go to another commercial. Returning, Candice finally makes the hot tag to Toni, who runs over KLR. She hits her with a German suplex and gets two on a running forearm. Shirai becomes legal and gets close to a run as she sets up for a moonsault. Bianca tags herself in, upsetting Io. Bianca goes for KOD on Toni so Io takes her out with a springboard dropkick. Tag to Rhea behind Bianca’s back. Big boot, knee strikes and a dropkick. Io has walked off. Riptide ends this.

Winners: Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm in 16:16 [***1/4]

Rhea has a staredown with Toni. Candice brings the title in for Rhea but stops to stare at it. She then keeps the peace, hands the title over, and raises her partners’ hands.

A vignette runs for Tommaso Ciampa, who talks about being NXT Champion for 238 days. He needs the title back.