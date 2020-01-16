Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We open with a graphic remembering Rocky Johnson who passed away today.

A video package recapped last week, including the Undisputed Era’s invasion of TakeOver: Blackpool II.

Keith Lee walks down to the ring to start the show. He talks about facing Roderick Strong next week. He puts over how great the Undisputed Era have been and said the end of their 2019 was probably better than anyone’s…except him. He is limitless. That brings out the Undisputed Era to call him a dummy and attack. Though down 4-on-1, Lee fights them off until Strong uses a chair to chop block him. Lee takes the Last Shot and they hold him down as Strong PILLMANIZES his ankle. A late arriving Tommaso Ciampa sends the team packing.

Earlier today, Tegan Nox spoke outside. She returns tonight for the battle royal. Candice LeRae runs up and hugs her. Elsewhere, Mia Yim and Io Shirai prepare for the match.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: The Broserweights (Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne) vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews

This gets off to a quick start that leads to a standoff heading into commercial. During the break, Dunne and Riddle isolate Flash and work on his arm. Returning, they continue to cut off the tag. Dunne hits a massive Explex and Riddle follows with the Broton. Andrews gets the hot tag and goes nuts. He uses his quickness to take over Dunne and Riddle with impressive offense. He sends them packing and nails stereos somersault dives with Flash. Inside, they get two on an assisted 450 splash. Dunne backflips over Andrews, hits an enziguri and a release German suplex. Explex into a Riddle powerbomb into a combo kick from the Broserweights. Flash breaks up the pin. They continue to trade the upper hand heading into another break.