Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here as usual, and with NXT Battleground in the books, we’re ready for the fallout from that show. Battleground was a really fun time and there’s bound to be plenty of shenanigans tonight stemming from that show. As far as our announced card, tonight will see Cody Rhodes make an appearance on the show to “to deliver a gift” while Wendy Choo will make her return to the show. We’ll also see New Catch Republic team with Wes Lee against Gallus, and a Singapore Cane Match between Dante Chen and Lexis King to hopefully end their rivalry.

Here at Thomas HQ, I’m staying busy with my Pride Month Queer As Fuck movie-watching challenge. Over the past week I’ve seen the fantastic classic musical Cabaret (LIZA!) and the 2004 lesbian teen spy comedy D.E.B.S., which was much more fun than I expected it to be. The same can be said about the pitch-black teen horror comedy Tragedy Girls, the Sigourney Weaver and Holly Hunter serial killer thriller Copycat, and the teen romcom She’s the Man. The original La Cage aux Folles is eclipsed by its remake The Birdcage but is still very good, and the Alfred Hitchcock classic Rope is — well, a classic. On the flip side, the Into the Dark film Midnight Kiss was a disappointing queer slasher that has some very good performances but a rushed third act and a mixed bag of kills.

Meanwhile on TV, I’ve stayed caught up on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season nine (still Team Gottmik) while finally going back to finish up What If…? season two, which had a few stumbles quite decent for the most part.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We kick off with a montage recapping the events of NXT Battleground including Trick Williams defeating Ethan Page and Roxanne Perez defeating Jordynne Grace thanks to distraction from Tatum Paxley and Dana — err, Ash By Elegance. Also, we see highlights from Lola Vice’s win over Shayna Baszler in NXT Underground and Kelani Jordan’s win in the NXT Women’s North American Championship ladder match.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and Mike Rome introduces Kelani Jordan as the first NXT Women’s North American Champion! Kelani comes out with the title around her waist and makes her way to the ring. She gets a mic and thanks the audience, saying it’s so surreal to her. She’s won many championships in gymnastic, but nothing compares to being the first Women’s North American Champion. She says they all battled, bodies were flying, Souls were being Snatched. But when she climbed the ladder and claimed the title, it’s a moment she’ll remember for the rest of her life.

She says there’s no history or lineage to live up to; it’s up to her to create it. And she says there’s a lot of women in the back, and she’ll prove day in and day out that no one can do it like Lani.

HERE’S JAIDA PARKER! She says Kelani only proved that she can scurry up the ladder like a damn squirrel. She says her title reign won’t be lasting long because once she handles Michin —

HERE’S MICHIN! She attacks Jaida and they brawl, we have a ref out here so it’s match time!

Jaida Parker vs. Michin

They brawl to start and trade mounted punches on the mat. The ref breaks it up and Jaida takes over with shoulder thrusts in the corner, then picks Michin up for a bodyslam. Michin with a kick to counter and drops on her back for a kick to the jaw. Jaida in the corner for chops and headbutts for a four-count. She charges in for a cannonball, then pulls Jaida into a jackknife cover for two.

Michin with a sleeper hold, Jaida backs her into the corner but Michin keeps it on. Jaida grabs the ropes but Michin pulls her away; Jaida breacks the hold finally and reverses a waistlock, but Michin back around for a German suplex. Cannonball run but Jaida rolls out of the way and throws Michin shoulder-first into the ringpost. She sets Michin on the middle rope and hits a springboard Banzai Bomb as we go to break.

We’re back with Jaida in control with short-arm shoulderblocks. Michin gets a roll-up, but Jaida right back as she slams Michin down with knees to the arm and covers for two. Jaida going for the crossface chickenwing, Michin blocks it so Jaida sends her into the corner. Michin with a rana and takes over with kicks, dropkick in the corner. She charges in, Jaida moves and Michin fires back, then hits a sketchy Tornado DDT for two.

Jaida drops Michin with a front suplex drop, then hits a charging hip strike to send Michin to the outside. The OC come out to check on Michin, Jaida brings her into the ring for a nearfall. Parker out and warns off the OC, then grabs a chair to come back into the ring. The ref is distracted by Gallows, Anderson grabs the chair and Michin rolls her up for three.

Winner: Michin (9:51)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Solid match between the two, a couple sloppy moments but I didn’t hate it by any stretch.

* We get a recap of Gallus destroying Wes Lee backstage after the NA Title match at Battleground, and then Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne from yesterday talking about how they’re going to back Lee up tonight.

* Earlier today, Cody Rhodes arrived in the NXT Parking Lot and apparently survived the experience.

* Chase U is arguing backstage and Ridge says he thought they squashed this. Duke says it’s hard to trust him and Riley says it’s all gone bad since Ridge showed up. They go back into arguing and Thea says ‘EVERYONE SHUT THE FUCK UP AND SIT DOWN!’ She says that Ridge was an outsider, but so was Riley. Chase tries to speak up and Thea says he nearly lost the university. Duke tries to speak and Thea says that everyone thought he would stab Chase in the back. It’s not a teachable moment; everyone needs to get on the same page.

Gallus vs. Wes Lee and New Catch Republic

Wolfgang starts with Bate and powers him down, battering him into the corner where Mark tags in and gets a headlock takedown for two. Another two, Bate fights to his knees in a test of strength and catches Mark’s head in his legs, climbing the corner and hitting a rana. Dunne tags in and hits a double stomp to Mark’s arm, then drops the knees on his elbow before starting to work the joints.

Dunne wraps Coffee up and fishhooks him, then stomps the leg. He goes back to the arm and hits a stomp on it, Joe in but Dunne ducks him, knocks Wolfgang off the apron and hits an enzuigiri. Lee in, double kick to Coffey, Bate gets Coffey on his shoulders, kick to his head, spinning boy as Dunne and Lee dive on the other Gallus members! So much spinning into the slam, Coffey out of the ring and the babyfaces stand tall as we go to PIP break.

We’re back with Gallus on top, but Bate gets a roll-up. He goes to make the tag but Joe catches him, knocks Lee off the apron and lays out Bate. Wolfgang tags in and comes off the ropes to hit a leaping senton, cover and Dunne breaks it up. Mark tags in, Bate hits a rana and then bounces off the ropes to run over Mark. Joe gets the tag and blocks the tag attempt from Bate, then charges in but eats a boot. Backdrop but Bate lands on his feet and gets the hot tag to Lee!

Lee catches JJoe in the corner and nails Wolfgang, he gets a rana on Mark and then a Tornado DDT on Wolfgang. Rana into a cover on Joe, Mark breaks it up. Mark with a big shot to Bate, Dunne nails Mark and gets sent onto the corner, but he catches the hand and snaps the digits. Chaos here, everyone is flying, Lee with a Meteora on Joe and cover for a near-fall. Lee up top, Joe’s up and he turns to leap on everyone else on the outside!

Lee back up top, he leaps but Joe ducks, he plasters Lee with a lariat for three.

Winner: Gallus (9:46)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: High-paced, hard hitting, chaotic in a good way. This was everything you would want from these six guys.

* Jaida is backstage with OTM and is pissed about Michin beating her. She says she would have had Michin if The OC hadn’t come out there. OTM say they have to handle it. Jaida says that she goes to the ring herself because she’s got this. She’s going to handle Michin and run her out of NXT.

* Edris and Malik are pumping up Brinley Reece and Malik tells Brinley to be careful. Brinley loves the concern but says Wendy is a sweetheart and they’re going to have a fun time. Blade and Edris aren’t so sure.

* We get a recap of Sol Ruca’s promo video from NXT Battleground where she talked about her road to recovery before the Women’s NA Title match, followed by highlights from Ruca during the match. She says she may not be the first-ever champion but she can’t wait to get back out there and climb.

Brinley Reece vs. Wendy Choo

Wendy’s in a dark side version of her previous sleepy persona. I mean, that’s…something, I guess.

Choo charges Reece at the bell and beats her down, Brinley throws Wendy off but Choo goes right on the attack and hits a sleepy time leaping elbow. Brinley is shocked, she hits a punch which Wendy no-sells. Charging DDT off the ropes for two.

Brinley dodges a charge and hits a knee strike, she takes over with clotheslines and a scoop slam. Handspring charge but Wendy catches her, hits a clothesline and locks in a Million Dollar Dream with bodyscissors to finish it.

Winner: Wendy Choo (1:45)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Brinley Reece. This is at least something different for Wendy, even if its basically putting an Evil Alexa Bliss filter over her old character. I don’t hate it (I did like Evil Alexa to be fair), but we’ll see how it goes.

* We get a recap of Oro Mensah attacking Ethan Page, including after the main event of NXT Battleground. Ava says that Oro is banned from the building tonight as a result.

* Trick Williams WALKS backstage.

* Byron Saxton asks Roxy in the parking lot about her state of the NXT women’s division address tonight. She says she beat one of the toughest women in wrestling and will address the division tonight. Robert Stone walks up and says Ava wants to know what Roxy will say tonight, and Roxy says she’ll have to wait just like Roxy had to wait to find out her Battleground opponent.

* CODY RHODES IS HERE! The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion makes his way down to the ring in his snazzy suit. Cody gets the mic and waits for the music and “CODY!” chants to die down before saying it’s magical in NXT. Cody says it’s well known there’s magic here in NXT and maybe he needed to feel that magic as he heads to Clash at the Castle to defend against AJ Styles. Cody says AJ has been a lot of things — IWGP Champion, NWA Champion, WWE Champion, PWI’s Wrestler of the Decade. And after this Saturday, you can add that he will be someone who said “I Quit.”

HERE COMES TRICK! He says first things first: we got Cody Rhodes in NXT so make some noise. Trick says he was on his way to the ring but saw Cody, so out of respect he let Cody do his thing. He says they’ve had similar journeys; Cody’s at the top of the game, they’re both champions but both had huge mountains to climb and chips on their shoulder. And now that they have their championships, everything feels different. Instead of having something to chase, they have it now and people are attacking them. He asks Cody how he deals with all this?

Cody says they go from hunting to being the hunted, and everyone in the back is judging them feeling like they can wear the titles better. But one thing to keep in mind: even though they’ve conquered certain mountains, there’s always another mountain to climb. But he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself — the audience chants “Two Champ Trick!” — and Cody says he’s been granted the authority by Ava to let him know who his champion will be. There will be a 25-man over the top battle royal next week. And we may know some of them, but some might be from different locker rooms. Cody says “Good luck, my friend.”

Cody goes to leave and Trick says hold on. He has to ask him one more thing and it’s very serious. Fourth of July is around the corner and on behalf of all his people, they want to know: is he coming to the cookout? The crowd chants ‘YES! YES! YES! YES!’ Cody says yes, he is coming to the cookout. They hug in the ring and Trick says to play Cody Rhodes’ music. They pose together.

* Last Tuesday, Je’Von Evans brawled with Shawn Spears to the ring and Evans took out Spears. They will fight in the main event.

* Dante Chen is walking backstage and Sarah asks him what to expect tonight. Chen says he’s ready and will leave an lasting imprint of Lexis’ body with cane shots. He lays into some pipes and that match is next.

* The women in the locker room talk about Kelani Jordan’s win, and Carlee Bright says hi to Wendy Choo who looks at her creepy and walks off.

* WWE’s 2024 NIL class is in the audience and Vic Joseph introduces them.

Singapore Cane Match

Lexis King vs. Dante Chen

Chen attacks King on his way to the ring with the cane! King manages to dodge shot and gets in the ring, where the bell rings. King into the ropes, backdrop by Chen who grabs the cane — but King has one too! They tee off on each other, Chen takes over but King throws a cane in Chen’s face, hits a superkick and beats him down.

King collects the canes and drops them on the mat, he moves in but Chen with a kick. King takes back over, backdrop off the ropes but doesn’t land on the canes. King grabs a cane and smacks Chen with it, then bodyslams Chen onto the canes for two.

King grabs Chen and pits a cane to his throat, then jams it in. Chen fights back but gets nailed in the chest with a cane, King uses a cane for a boot choke in the corner. The choke is broken, Chen hits a few shots but gets put on the mat and King covers after a shot to the back for two.

King now with a crossface using the cane. Chen fights to his feet and reverses the crossface, King backs him quickly into the corner and hits a snapmare, then the Drive By for a nearfall. King unleashes with the Singapore Cane and then sets it in the corner sticking straight out. Chops by King, he whips Chen — who reverses and King goes gut-first into that Cane! Chen gets a cane and unleashes on King’s back and torso until it shatters, so Chen grabs another and hits King off the ropes with it. More shots to King, charging boot to the head, cover gets a nearfall.

Chen grabs a cane and hits a monkey flip on King, then clotheslines him over the top to the floor. He grabs the cane, leaps through and dives onto King! The cane went throat first, Chen has another Cane and beats King with it. He raises the cane but King grabs the scepter off the ground for a low blow. Back in the ring, he lays out Chen and hits a spinning neckbreaker with the scepter for three.

Winner: Lexis King (6:25)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was just the two of them beating each other with the canes. Solid finish, King always had to get a win at some point and it makes sense here.

* Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx are backstage when Cody walks up, says he wanted to see Jacy and gives her his “dashing” mask. He leaves and Jacy and Jazmyn are pleased.

* We get the Eddy Thorpe vignette again hyping his return. That happens next.

* Michin walks out of Ava’s office and The OC ask her what’s up. Michin says she has the first shot at Kelani’s title. She doesn’t have to worry about four other women and the HBIC will be the champion.

* Vic Joseph is talking when someone accosts him, I’m assuming it’s Brooks Jensen since he was kept off camera but it was clearly planned.

Tavion Heights vs. Eddy Thorpe

Circle and lockup, Heights with a wristlock which Thorpe reverses. Tavion with a waistlock takedown and some amateur jockeying for position. Eddy gets to the ropes and we get the break. Tavion talks shit, Eddy nails him and hits a crossbody. Heights charges but is hit with a knee, Eddy with strikes in the corner and a slam for one.

Eddy batters Tavion against the ropes, Irish whip and they trade dodges until Tavion hits a belly to belly. Heights gets Eddy in the corner, short-arm whip back into the turnbuckles and then elbows to the jaw. Another short-arm whip to the corner, Heights gets Eddy on his shoulders but Eddy elbows out — Heights powers Eddy into a gorilla press slam. He picks up Eddy for a gutwrench suplex, cover gets two.

Heights with a front facelock, Eddy with strikes but Tavion with a modified Cross Rhodes. Dragon sleeper, Eddy knees out of it and hits a knife-edge chop. More strikes, Irish whip and he knocks Heights down. More strikes, big kick, German suplex. Eddy is up and hyped, leaping elbow drop and then an Impaler DDT for three.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe (4:17)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: As good as it could be for the time given. This had some high-impact stuff and presented Thorpe pretty well.

* No Quarter Catch Club is watching backstage and Dempsey says Heights is impressive. He tells Myles to go and get him and bring him here. Myles doesn’t get it at first. Dempsey says we could use strength in numbers and Damon takes a shot at Dempsey. Dempsey says Damon lost to Tony and then tells Myles to go get Tavion, capice?

* Shawn Spears and Je’Von Evans WALK backstage.

* Ava is backstage with Mr. Stone, who says Roxy wouldn’t tell him what she has planned for tonight. Ava says it’s okay. Stevie Turner walks up and says she happened to be in the locker room and said she overheard Roxy planning to call Ava out for an apology. Ava appreciates that but has a phone call, so she asks for the room.