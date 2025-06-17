Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas as per the usual, and tonight’s show sees NXT start building toward WWE Evolution as four Evolution Eliminator matches take place in the quest determine who will ultimately challenge for Jacy Jayne’s NXT Women’s Championship at the show. Those matches will see Jordynne Grace face Lola Vice, Zaria take on Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan do battle with Lash Legend, and Thea Hail vs Jaida Parker. Plus we’ll have Trick Williams and his First Class allies from TNA — AJ Francis and KC Navarro — go head to head with Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura and Elijah. And of course, Blake Monroe will sign her WWE NXT contract. That’s plenty of chances to deliver in what hopes to be a fun show all in all.

* TUDUM.

* We kick off with a montage of the women chasing Jacy Jayne’s title. Jayne talks about how she’s sick of being underestimated and called a beatable champion, asking how she was able to beat the unbeatable Stephanie Vaquer if that’s true. She says she’s the best champion this division’s ever seen and pretty soon we’ll wake up and realize it.

We also get a recap of Ava talking about the Evolution Eliminator mini-tournament and a look at the Thea Hail-Jaida Parker feud. Jacy says she’ll have the last laugh.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the first ELiminator match!

Evolution Eliminator

Thea Hail vs. Jaida Parker

Tha runs down and attacks Jaida during the lat5ter’s entrance! Jaida takes over and rolls Thea in, the bell rings and Thea hits mounted punches before getting thrown neck-first into the bottom rope. Jaida lays in fists and then stretches Thea’s arms around the bottom rope! Jaida gets backed off and she charges — but Thea moves and Jaida goes outside. Thea DIVES onto Jaida and then rolls her in before going up — high crossbody an then an Exploder suplex for two.

Thea tees off on Jaida but gets thrown into the ropes for a sidewalk slam for two. Jaida locks in a rear chinlock, Thea gets to her feet but gets yanked back down into a headlock. Thea up and flips Jaida over, but Jaida holds on. Jaida with a shot to the back and back into a chinlock, Thea flips her over but Jaida again holds on. She grabs Thea by the head and SPINS HER AROUND before dropping her for a two-plus count.

Jaida keeps grinding Thea down, but she gets to her feet and backs Jaida into the corner. A few shots and Thea gets free but gets chopped in the throat before a snap suplex and an inverted suplex! Cover gets two-plus again.

Jaida goes for a suplex but Thea blocks it and flips Jaida to the mat. Diving clothesline, Jaida rolls to the outside and Thea follows — Jaida charges and Thea moves! Jaida into the ring steps as we go to break.

We’re back as Jaida just hit the Tear Drop. SHe went for Hypnotic but Thea moves and applies the Kimura with a bodyscissors! Jaida struggles to get to the ropes, Th4ea rolls her back! Jaida is refusing to quit and picks Thea up, slamming her in the corner to break the hold! Thea leaps into the Kimura — Jaida breaks it again, but she dives in again! Jaida taps where the ref can’t see it and Thea thinks it’s over! But Jaida then hits Hypnotic for the pin.

Winner: Jaida Parker (9:13)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very good little bout with a nice finish that protected Thea. No real complaints here.

* Josh Briggs tells Inamura and Elijah that he can’t wait to beat these guys and literally no one likes AJ and KC. Inamura agrees and Elijah says First Class are disrespecting TNA by teaming with Trick. He goes to tune his guitar and Hank & Tank walk up to say that they have a Tag Team Title on the other side.

Oba walks up and is congratulated on his win last week. He turns around into Trick Williams who laughs at Oba before Oba says he has his money on the other guys.

* New Blake Monroe segment as Blake’s narrator says that when the Glamour signs on the dotted line it’s not just a signature; it’s an event. And she needs a dress as good as her contract. She signs the contract tonight.