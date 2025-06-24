Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas as per the usual, and on tonight’s show we’ll find out who Jacy Jayne will defend her Women’s Championship against at Evolution as Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame and Jordynne Grace will compete in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine her challenger. In addition, Trick Williams will defend the TNA World Championship against Josh Briggs while Tony D’Angelo and Stacks take their rivalry to championship levels with the vacant NXT Heritage Cup on the line. Those three matches are a solid enough foundation for what could be a fun show!

Over here at Thomas HQ, I got back onto my movie-watching train as I worked by way through some entries in my Pride Month Viewing Challenge. I found the adaptation of the AIDS-era gay romcom Jeffrey to quite solid on the backs of its talented cast, while my first rewatch of Drop Dead Gorgeous in a long time proved it to be a delight and I finally (FINALLY!) watched Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, which is great but also a lot. Finally from that challenge, I watched the 1982 mystery black comedy Deathtrap which is an absolute delight especially if you want to see Christopher Reeves in a role outside of those he traditionally played.

Much of the rest of my viewing was also around queer content; such is the month of June! I found the Disney+/Hulu documentary Sally about Sally Ride to be a fantastic film about the famed woman astronaut, while the Netflix documentary I’m Your Venus is a powerful story about the birth family of the late Venus Xtravangza (see in the must-watch documentary Paris Is Burning) uniting with the House of Xtravangza to try and get resolution around her tragic murder. If you’ve seen Paris Is Burning I can’t recommend it enough, and if you haven’t seen Paris Is Burning than you have to. I also fell in love with KPop Demon Hunters, a gorgeously-animated and stunningly effective film on Netflix that is well worth checking out even if KPop isn’t your think. Finally I watched Predator: Killer of Killers, which was a badass animated anthology in the franchise, and a rewatch of Battle Royale for an upcoming episode of the Final Ghouls of Horror.

Speaking of the Final Ghouls of Horror, our latest episode is out! Holly, L and I take a look at the Disney-produced 1980 supernatural horor film The Watched in the Woods and you can check out the episode below. You can subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts, including YouTube.

On the TV side, it was a light week as I just stayed caught up on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 and watched the so-so mini-documentary Trainwreck: Mayor Of Mayhem about the infamous Toronto mayor Rob Ford on Netflix.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* TUDUM.

* We get a little selection of promo bits from Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace talking about why they’re going to win tonight.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center! And we’re kicking off with Trick WIlliams coming to the ring for the TNA World Championship match. Good, we can get an obvious result handled.

TNA World Championship Match

Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs

Trick ducks a lunch early on and talks shit. Briggs goes in again, Trick ducks and teases a pick before showboating and Briggs takes it to him. Trick sent head-first into the top turnbuckle a couple of times before taking a clubbing blow to the shoulders. Into the ropes, Trick tries for the Irish whip to now effect. Into the ropes, Briggs with a leaping clothesline for two.

Trick is begging off, he goes for a swing but gets blocked. Chops from Trick are no-sold, Briggs puts Trick in the corner and batters him. Trick takes advantage of a brief turn to the ref for a chop to the throat and a face-drop into the top turnbuckle before locking in a headlock. Briggs to his feet and lifts Trick, but Trick rolls them back to the mat. Briggs gets Trick’s shoulders down for less than one and Trick transitions into a front facelock. Briggs counters into a BIG suplex.

Trick sent into the corner but goes up and over a charging Briggs, who catches his foot. Trick with a big shot to the jaw to no effect! Into the ropes, a clothesline does nothing, and they trade short-arm clotheslines before Trick dropkicks Briggs to the outside. Trick follows and gets in Inamura’s face — Trick goes for a shot but Inamura blocks it and spins Trick into a boot to the face as we go to break!

We’re back as Trick wrenches on Briggs’ next in a front facelock after hitting him with a spin kick during the break. Briggs gets free but takes a heel kick. Trick goes again but gets CAUGHT and planted to the mat! Briggs is fired up and he lays in an elbow and a shot to the head. Trick into the ropes for a sidewalk slam drop and a splash!

Trick in the corner for an avalanche by Briggs and a second. He goes in for a third but Trick on the middle rope for a kick, cover gets two-plus. Trick lays in the mounted punches and then stands up to lie in wait — shot to the head of Briggs and Briggs asks for more! He takes another, gets up and takes some uppercuts — Trick off the ropes into a choke slam but Trick on his feet! WIlliams goes for a POWER BOMB but it’s not entirely successful and Briggs lands on his feet! CHOKE SLAM! COVER FOR THR–NO!

Briggs nails Trick while on his knees and Trick fires back. They’re trading shots and get to their feet to throw haymakers. Trick into the ropes, into a big boot! But Trick answers back with a kick to the head, a pump kick — he goes for the ropes but Briggs grabs him for a lariat! Briggs up — MOONSAULT but he misses! Trick Shot finishes it!

Winner: Trick Williams (11:28)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very solid match here and better than I expected. This was one of Briggs’ best matches and speaks to Trick’s ability to help carry an opponent. Zero suspense as to the result but otherwise fun.

Trick cuts the music after and says it’s time he had respect on his name. He says he went from carrying HIM to carrying two brands at the same time. He’s the best TNA Champion–

JOE HENDRY! Trick is ready for him, but Hendry appears behind! He runs over Trick for a couple clotheslines and then senmds Trick over the top! Trick escapes with his title and Hendry signals that he’s getting the title back.

* Wren and Tavion are looking at a training injury and Charlie Dempsey comes in. Tavion says that Charlie hurt him on purpose but Charlie says that’s not the case. Tavion has a mask and can still compete against Je’Von EVans for his shot at freedom. Charles doesn’t seem happy.

* Myles Borne is with George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp, who are members of the Florida Gators apparently. He talks them up and Lexis Kung walks, trying to talk to him. King cracks that Borne is deaf and Borne says he can hear him. He says that he doesn’t need advice from King, who talks shit about the Gaters but backs off when the players threaten him.

Je’Von Evans vs. Tavion Heights

Tavion with a takedown and waistlock, he picks Je’Von up and slams him down a couple of times. Tavion rolls Evans around on the mat to control him and gets a pin attempt for two. Another cradle gets a nearfall, and Heights right into the front facelock and an inside cradle for two. Heights continues to control Evans and sends him into the corner hard, Evans out into a fireman’s carry and cover for two.

Heights locks in on the elbow and Evans gets to his feet before getting rolled to the mat. Heights turns it into a chickenwing and Evans back to his feet — he flips over Tavion for get get free and hits a sunset flip for two. Springboard crossbody, and a springboard rana as Tavion rolls out of the ring after. Evans goes to dive — he lans RIGHT on Tavion as we go to break.

We’re back with Evans having just turned things around, and he punches and chops Heights. Heights fires back and Evans with a series of strikes to batter Heights against the ropes. Into the ropes, Heights holds on and turns it into a POUNCE for two-plus! Heights gets Evans on his shoulders but Evans slides down, Heights with a waistlock, German suplex countered and Evans hits a back elbow. Evans colliders headfirst with the masked Heights, Heights with two-plus.

Some counters back and forth but Evans hits the springboard kick to the head! Heights charges into a superkick, Evans with a leaping twisting top-rope splash for three.

Winner: Je’Von Evans (8:51)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Really good match here, with Heights having a great showing even if his odds of winning over Evans weren’t strong.

After the match, Jasper Troy attacks Evans from behind and slams him down to the mat! He walks out past the NQCC.

* We get a recap of the latest D’Angelo Family drama as Luca accidentally hit Tony last week and Tony accused Luca of hitting him on purpose and Ava got a title match because his consigliere signed off on it. Luca says it wasn’t him and now we have Stacks vs. Tony. Luca in a video after Noam was injured saying he got the title match for Tony. Tony says they’re not on the way in terms of trust but they’re on the way. Stacks is glad he can beat Tony again and calls Luca his consigliere.