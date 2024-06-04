Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here as usual, and NXT is in the final stretch to NXT Battleground with a momentous match on tonight’s show! TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will compete on tonight’s show ahead of her shocking challenge of Roxanne Perez at Battleground, taking on Stevie Hunter. But that’s not all; Tony D’Angelo will defend the NXT Heritage Cup against Damon Kemp, the competitors in the NXT Women’s North American Championship match at Battleground will have a summit tonight, and Thea Hail will seek revenge against Jazmyn Nyx. We’ll also almost certainly get follow-up on Ethan Page’s debut at the end of last week’s show where he took out Trick Williams and acknowledged to attacking Noam Dar and Ora Mensah. Should be an exciting show!

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Earlier today, Ava was waiting outside with security and Mr. Stone as Ethan Page drove up. He says he feels special and asks if she’s ready to iron out the deal. She says “let’s go.”

* We get a recap of last week’s NXT with Sexyy Red appearing and cornering Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans before Lash came out for answers — which of course led to Ethan Page’s attack of Williams. We also get a recap of Roxy finding out that she’s defending her title against Jordynne Grace. Still gives me chills.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and here comes Jordynne!