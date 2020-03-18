Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Triple H and Tom Phillips host the show from WWE headquarters.

We start with a lengthy video package chronicling the history between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. They weren’t that close before their tryout but they got put together from day one in WWE. They both got told at the first tryout that it wasn’t going to happen. When they get to the Cruiserweight Classic, things changed. Ciampa asked to be part of it to face Johnny, who was already in. When they put on their great match, they kind of broke out. That leads to the TakeOver: Brooklyn II match against the Revival. The night that #DIY was officially born. Still, they lost that night but came back to win the gold at TakeOver: Toronto. Commercial break time.

The show returns with more of the video package. They toured Austalia and Japan with the titles, bonding more than ever. They evne lived together with Candice LeRae. However, Ciampa says he had banged up shoulders while Johnny claims Ciampa’s heart wasn’t in DIY anymore. SO, they dropped the titles to AOP. Ciampa says Johnny was the star in Toronto, which he never admitted before. Johnny says Ciampa had a thought of this #DIY thing possibly not working anymore.

Time for more after another break. Their first TakeOver main event was the ladder match against AOP that felt like their last shot. We get long highlights from the match, which #DIY lost. Ciampa then turned on Gargano. Johnny says he did it because he wanted Johnny gone as long as he was. Ciampa admits he did it so it could be his moment. Johnny slumped but rebounded and got an NXT Title shot. Ciampa waited and let him get his shot, which Johnny failed at. That’s why Tommaso waited to attack after the match. The next time, with Johnny’s career on the line, he interfered.

That leads them to TakeOver: New Orleans. We get highlights there. Johnny wins but Tommaso says he came out as the bigger star. Then, he beat him at TakeOver: Chicago and went on to win the NXT Title before Johnny. They had their rubber match and Johnny cost himself, losing to Tommaso. Neck surgery stopped his momentum.

Tommaso called it the best 280+ days of his life. While he was out, Johnny ended up winning the title. Clips air of Johnny’s title win. Tommaso showed up after the match to celebrate with him. Johnny says he was caught up in the moment seeing his best friend during a great moment. Tommaso went away to rehab and Johnny lost the title in his first defense. Johnny is annoyed that people cheered Ciampa so much upon his return. Still, Johnny does what the people wanted and reformed #DIY for Worlds Collide. Ciampa put his focus on Adam Cole and the NXT Championship.