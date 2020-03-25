Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

wrestling / News
TONIGHT ~ Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will have to answer to Triple H.
The show is back at Full Sail. The matches scheduled for TakeOver: Tampa will now take place on NXT TV.
Austin Theory vs. Tyler Breeze
The competitors seem to be mic’ed up. Theory mocks Breeze at every turn, including stealing his corner taunt. Breeze turned the tide, hit a dropkick, and taunted back. Theory takes over and slows down Breeze with a chin lock. He talks more smack. Breeze fights back heading into commercial.
