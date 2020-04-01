Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Not feeling very good tonight, so this probably won’t be a very good writeup.

We open with a video package previewing tonight’s North American TItle match.

Bobby Fish vs. Velveteen Dream

Tom Phillips and Sam Roberts are the commentary team. This gets off to an even start, with their banter clearly heard. Dream calls Fish old and Fish talks trash back. Dream tweaks his leg and takes a breather but slides away from him before hitting a cheap shot. He then adds a double axe handle. As they go outside, Dream hits a shot outside only to get sent into the barricade heading into commercial break. Returning, Fish is focusing on the left leg. He twists and pounds on it until another commercial break. Returning, Dream escapes a submission predicament and wins with the Dream Valley Driver in surprisingly short order.

Winner: Velveteen Dream in 15:51 [**1/2]

Dream cuts a promo after the match to tell Adam Cole that he needs to prepare to get worked harder than ever before. Dream over.

LAST WEEK ~ Malcolm Bivens and his BIG BOI tag team attacked Matt Riddle.

Bivens is interviewed in the back. His guys have something painted on their foreheads. He says their names but I’m not sure what they are exactly. I couldn’t hear well. He does call the whole team Bivens Enterprises. The guys talk in another language.

Dexter Lumis vs. Jake Atlas

Lumis is creepy and intense. he hits a spinebuster and dominates Atlas. He wrenches at Atlas and clubs on his face multiple times. Atlas comes back with a backbreaker and tope suicida. Lumis cuts him off with a shot to the throat, uranage, and what looks like an Anaconda Vice.

Winner: Dexter Lumis in 3:25 [NR]

Another Killer Kross vignette airs. This one shows more of him than ever

They air the Gargano/Ciampa Performance Center brawl. They compete next week.

Second Chance Gauntlet: Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kayden Carter vs. Shotzki Blackheart vs. Xia Li

Blackheart and Purrazzo start us off. Shotzi brings energy but Deonna gets some near falls with a short arm clothesline and wears her down. Shotzi fights back and wins with a senton in 3:45. Xia Li is next out. She fires off shots heading into break. Returning, not much has changed. Xia still kicks away at Shotzi, only to get trapped in a unique submission. She taps after 9:48. Aliyah is next to join the fray. She tries some flash pins and they roll around in a series of small packages Shotzi rolls through into another unique submission but Aliyah gets free and scores a near fall. She comes close with a jumping corner boot. Shotzi delivers a bunch of kicks and a Tiger Suplex. The submission that beat Xia Li works again, as Aliyah gives up at the 13:16 mark. Kayden Carter is out. She lands on her feet on a head scissors and gets two on a dropkick. Shotzi comes back with a facebuster style move before we get another commercial.