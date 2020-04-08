Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hi guys! Welcome to My Quarantined Life! Where I have no clue what day it is and end up covering NXT and RAW because of it!

WE start with Io, and the last time I covered NXT, we started with Io and Candice killing it. This is a good sign.



Match 1: Number 1 Contender’s Ladder Match for NXT Women’s Championship

Io Sharai vs Teagan Nox vs Chelsea Greene vs Mia Yim vs Dakota Kai vs Candice LaRae

Heels on one side, faces on another, until Green attacks Mia. They split up into pairs, with the ready-made feuds taking precedence. Kai sends Io to the outside then attacks Mia and stares down Green and Candice. She tells Gonzales to bring her al adder. She drops Candice in the corner then Green. Candice with a dropkick to Gonzales. Yim, LaRae, and Tegan surround Kai, and they al take turns beating that ass. Candice jumps her in the ocnrer, Nox with an elbow, Mia next, another one from Candice, who knocks Green off the apron. Cannonball from Yim to Kai. They toss andice into her. Off th top comes Io to dropkick the girls. Flapjack to Candice. Io brings a ladder in, and Cnadice runs up to try and grab the briefcase. Io stops her, gets Candice for a sla, but Candice reverses and ends with an enziguri. Palm strike, but in comes Green to bulldog both irls into the ladder.

We come back, and Mia and Green are goin at it outside. Inside, Kai and Nox are going bck and forth until Nox with a goozle, only for Kai to headbutt her. Nox with a running uppercut in th corner. She hits the corner, and Kai with a high kick. Nox misses another uppercut, but hits one afterwards, goes for a hokeslam, and hits it! Nox stops a ladder from being pulled out by Green. She sends Green into the barricade and grabs the ladder, then sets it up in the middle of the ring. Nox starts the climb. She grazes the bottom of the briefcase, but Kai is there to grab her head and slam it into the ladder. Candice is there to pull her down. She and Nox stare at each other sadly, so the heels pull them off in Green and Kai. Yim and Io are there to pull them down. Kai pulls Io down and out. Andice and Nox with another ladder. Yim is up. Green is up. She gets elbowed down. Andice is there to pull her down. Candice misses a clothesline, Yim spins her, Souel Food to Candic.e Gren with a chair smacks Yim. She tosses the chair to Yim, goes for a kick, but Yim side steps and gives a chair shot to the leg. Io in to dropkick Yim then catapult her into the ladder face first. Io up to the ladder. In comes Gonzalez who shoves the ladder, dropping Io, who steps on the ropes and vounces off with a splash to the girls on the outside.

Back from another break, and Kai is outside being helped up by Raquel. She sends Kai back into the ring then enters herself to help her buddy up the ladder. Raquel with a fireman’s to Kai. She climbs up the ladder with her friend on her shoulders, but Yim is there to stop her. Gonzalez with a kick to Yim. Candice in to pull Kai off. Gonzalez pulls Yim up by her head. Yim fights her back, slides through the ropes, and looks to powerbomb her into a freaking table! Nox is up on the apron, grabs her neck, and we’re getting a powerbomb/chokeslam combo! Kai traps Nox on the ropes, hits the ropes, KICK TO NOX AND SHE FALLS THROUGH A LADDER!!!

Candice up the ladder. Kai up, too. Candice sends the briefxase into her face. Io with a springboard, kick to Kai. Candice is there to hit Io with a German! From the outside, Green is being encouraged to re-enter the ring by Stone. She gets in, climbs the ladder in tears. She’s struggling due to the leg. She can’t climb fully. Stone removes his jacket. He enters the ring and climbs the ladder. He is nearing the case. Green is up on the other side, being helped by Stone. He’s close. They’re both close. She grabs it, looks to remove the case, but Candice and Io are inside the ring and shove the aldder down ,causing Stone and Green to bounce around like nothing. Candice and Io grab either side of a ladder and start the climb. Candice up first. Io with a right hand. Candice with one of her own. They trade blows back and forth. Io grabs the wrist.

She rakes the eyes of Candice and shoves her down onto a ladder, back first. Io is up! She grabs the case, unlocks it, and Io is the winner!

Winner:

A lot of fun, even if a bit messy at times. The emotion carried a bulk of the interactions, though, which means more than quality of wrestling sometimes.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***

We get a recap of what Finn did two months ago, including getting his head driven into the steps.

We get a more full recap of Finn and his match on NXT UK versus Alexander Wolfe.

Finn gets himself a nice little promo, comparing himself to Walter and how they are very similar. They have creative control, yet here they are, both unable to make their next move. This time will pass, though, and the title that Walter holds is on borrowed time.

We then head to two weeks ago with Riddle getting his ass handed to him by some wild bearded fellas. Apparently, they are the future. They are Indus Sher.

Last month, two Mexicans stole another Mexican. Last week, ICE came back to kidnap another wrestler.



Match 2: Indus Sher (w/ Malcolm Bivens) vs EverRise



We got Saurav and Jobber 1 to start. Martell with a headlock, then a wrist lock. Parker in to double team Rinku, who gets tagged in. They double team in the corner. Chop from Martell. Tag to parker. Parker drops an elbow onto the back. Cover for 1…and Rinku is up with a clothesline. Tag to Gurjar who whips and they double shoulder tackle. Bodyslam to Parker. Tag to Gurjar. They double toss Parker to the middle of the ring. Gurjar with a hard kick to the gut. Another kick, and another to the side of the head, another to the chest. He grabs the head of Parker and lifts him up, then drops him with a side walk slam. Running clothesline in the corner off the tag from Gurjar. Rinku tags in and clubs the back hard. He knocks martell off the apron.

Tag to his partner, and we get a double team splash into the corner followed by a big boot. Saurav lifts Parker, and dorps him on his knee. Elbow drop from Rinku and pins for 1..2…3!!

Winner:

Very generic.

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: 0

Total Rating: ½*

Earlier today, Cole cuts a promo on Velveteen, calling him lucky for beating Bobby. He says lightening will not strike twice. Dream doesn’t deserve a shot at his title. Dream is a pretender. He has proven this. He’s bout to shine a spotlight on that ass and show that he ain’t shit.

Recap of Charlotte vs Rhea, then a replay of her promo regarding her custom boobs.

Gargano has arrived, and Candice comes to say hi and tell him that she lost. She’s going home, cuz fuck this shit, and hands Gargano something before driving off.

Gargano enters the arena, and Triple H is sitting on a chair in the ring. This is a more cinematic experience, it seems. Ciampa hops into the ring as Triple H says it starts and ends in this ring. He doesn’t care what they do to each other, but when it’s done here, it’s done. Younger is the ref, and he decides what goes. Triple H says when he walks through the door (tosses a chair down) it’s on.

Triple H leaves, both men enter the ring, the chair in the middle, the camera circles the ring, Ciampa kicks the chair, gets in the face of Gargano, says he wins, and…..

THEY HUG!!