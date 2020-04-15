wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
April 15, 2020 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
We start with a video package recapping last week’s events.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Warned Talent and Staff That ‘Major Cuts’ Are Coming
- Jim Ross on Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 17 Heel Turn, If It’s Failing Influenced John Cena Not Turning, How Undertaker vs. Triple H Came About
- Bret Hart Discusses Vince McMahon Calling Him When He Was In The Hospital After His Stroke, All the Bitterness He Had Towards Vince & WWE
- Linda McMahon’s Trump Super PAC Committed $18.5 Million To Florida On Day Florida Designated WWE As An Essential Business