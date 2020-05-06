Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Johnny Gargano

New slower theme for Gargano. Dijakovic wails on him to start, using his power to overwhelm the former NXT Champion. He hits a backbreaker and launches him across the ring. Johnn,y no longer playing by the rules, uses underhanded tactics to gain the upper hand. Still, Dijakovic is too strong and hits a suplex toss for two. As Johnny takes a beating, Candice LeRae walks out. DD scolds her and the distraction is enough for Johnny to send him outside and follow with a rope suicida. Commercial time. Returning, Dijakovic gets two on a cyclone kick. Johnny turns it around but can’t keep Dijakovic down. Candice distracts the referee as Johnny unties the turnbuckle. he gets caught and stopped. Dijakovic gets two on a sitout chokeslam. Superkick from Dijakovic and Johnny goes for the turnbuckle pad against as he blocks Feast Your Eyes. Gargano exposes it as he gets pulled out for a powerbomb. He counters into a rana that sends Dijakovic into the buckle. One Final Beat DDT wraps this up.

Winner: Johnny Gargano in 13:58 [***1/4]

LAST WEEK ~ Imperium attacked the NXT Tag Team Champions.

Imperium cuts a promo over their theme saying they’re the most dominant force in NXT. They officially challenge Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher for the titles.

Backstage, Io Shirai warms up.

Interim NXT Championship Tournament: Akira Tozawa [1-0] vs. Jack Gallagher [0-1]

It’s a Cruiserweight Classic rematch. They start hot and Tozawa locks in the Octopus Hold quickly. Gallagher turns the tide and starts wearing Tozawa down. Tozawa with a rana and then he sends them both outside to break free of a sleeper. Tozawa counters Gallagher with a DDT on the apron and adds the diving senton off the top to win.

Winner: Akira Tozawa [2-0] in 3:46 [**]

Akira is interviewed and says that he has yet to face his next opponent, Fantasma, but will beat him.

Backstage, Charlotte Flair prepares.

Chelsea Green vs. Xia Li

As the girls go at it, Aliyah strolls to ringside. She grabs Xia’s leg on a run to the ropes. She gets on the apron and Xia kicks her off. Chelsea uses the distraction to win with a poorly executed I’m Prettier.

Winner: Chelsea Green in 1:16 [NR]

Post-match, Robert Stone helps Aliyah up and they look at each other. I assume she’s joining the brand soon.

Velveteen Dream cuts a promo from his couch backstage. The time has finally come and tonight, it’s Dream Over.

Karrion Kross vs. Leon Rush

Tons of production on Kross’s entrance, including Scarlett mouthing along the words to his theme. Lots of smoke in the ring as the match begins. Huge saito suplex to start. He adds another and wins with the Kross jacket submission.

Winner: Karrion Kross in 0:54 [NR]