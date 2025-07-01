Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight’s show will see a hoss battle as Yoshiki Inamura and Jasper Troy do battle in a #1 Contender’s match for an NXT Championship match. Plus Joe Hendry will take on Wes Lee as he prepares for his match with Trick Williams at Slammiversary and Myles Borne faces off against Lexis King. Plus there will probably be some more D’Angelo Family shenanigans and build toward Jacy Jayne defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace at WWE Evolution. Plenty of potential for a fun show all in all.

* TUDUM

* We get a recap of the Tony D’Angelo & Stacks feud to start, as well as the Trick Williams and Joe Hendry rivalry continuing.

* We’re (not) live in the Capitol Wrestling Center and Trick Williams is out for get a closer look at the opening match.

Wes Lee vs. Joe Hendry

Wes and Joe circle and lock up, Joe with a wristlock and puts Wes on the mat. Wes kips up and gets put back down on the mat, Wes to his feet but is fireman’s carried down. Wes rolls and reverses the wristlock, Joe flips out of it and hits a headlock takedown, Wes reverses and Joe kips up out of it.

Wes charges in with a dropkick that is ducked but he hits a kick from the mat, Hendry into the ropes and runs Wes over. Suplex blocked by Wes Lee, but Hendry powers through — Wes lands on his feet and gets a big kick in the corner. Rana sends Hendry to the outside, Lee hits a dropkick through the ropes into the announce table.

Lee out but showboats with Williams and Hendry hits a clothesline, then stares off with Trick as we to to break.