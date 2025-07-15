Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas as usual, and tonight we’re dealing with the fallout of NXT Great American Bash AND WWE Evolution. Tonight’s show will see Jacy Jayne speak to address her retaining the NXT Women’s Championship at Evolution, while Kali Armstrong will bring the EVOLVE Women’s Championship to Tuesday night to defend against Karmen Petrovic. In addition, the D’Angelo Family will have their last hurrah as Tony D’Angelo, Stacks Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino will battle in a triple threat. And before they compete at Slammiversary on Sunday, Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana will take on Darkstate. Should be a fun show all in all!

* TUDUM.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and we kick off with a recap of the Great American Bash and Evolution. We get recaps of Je’Von Evans beating Jasper Troy, Sol Ruca defending the NXT Women’s NA Title against Izzi Dame, Oba Femi’s brutal battle and title defense against Yoshiki Inamura, the TNA Slammiversary contract signing including DarkState’s attack, Ethan Page beating Ricky Saints to retain the NXT NA Title thanks to Troy, and Blake and Jordynne defeating Fatal Influence.

Then we move onto Evolution where Blake turns heel on Jordynne and costs her the NXT Women’s Championship against Jacy.

* It’s Fatal Influence time! Jacy comes down to the ring with Fallon and Jazmyn with the title around her waist. Jacy says to excuse her voice because Jordynne damaged her throat on Sunday. But onto bigger things; she says things didn’t go her way at the GAB because certain members of FI dropped the ball. Jazmyn did her best but their best isn’t good enough. But they redeemed themselves at Evolution while she shocked everyone.

Fallon says the look on the face of everyone at the State Farm Arena was priceless and Jacy will be champion for a very long time. Jace says she’ll do things that no one ever did before like at Slammiversary when she goes one-on-one with Masha in a champion vs. champion, winner take all match. She says Masha is great and has that no-nonsense, no-brains attitude but she’s going to be walking out with the —

MASHA IS HERE! The TNA Knockouts Champion comes down to the ring to a “MASHA” chant. Jacy isn’t pleased. Masha tells Jacy that the only reason she’s still — her mic is dead so Fallon gives her hers. She says the only reason Jacy is champion is because Blake hit Jordynne with the title. She lost on Saturday and at Evolution it took four of them to win. So at Slammiversary she’s going to shock the world when she becomes the first TNA Knockout to win the NXT Women’s Title.

Jacy says Masha won’t ever tough the title and she’ll be the only woman around her with two titles–

SOL AND ZARIA ARE HERE! Sol points out that she has two titles, and she has money on Masha at Slammiversary if it’s on anyone. Zaria says Sol is the MVP of this weekend, had three matches back to back. She says they don’t need words to make an impact; they just want to get in the ring.

Jazmyn says they’re just jealous that Fatal Influence have real friends. That leats into a six-woman brawl. Jazmyn is knocked out, Fallon gets tossed and the babyfaces lay out Jacy, who flops out of the ring.

* We get a vignette detailing the birth of the Don, Tony D’Angelo. We get one of the early videos of Tony’s NXT run and a montage of his first in-ring performances and other best moments, including his becoming the Don of NXT.

Mike Santana, Joe Hendry & Trick Williams vs. DarkState

Santana dives on DarkState to start and it becomes a brawl. Shugars ends up in the ring with Santana to start, Santana plants Shugars and stomps him. Trick tags in and bodyslams Shugars a couple of times, ducks an elbow and chops away at Shugars. Shugars with a throat thrust but gets sent into the ropes, Osiris with the blind tag and comes in as Trick is talking shit to Hendry, who tells him to turn around. Osiris runs over Trick as we go to break.

We’re back and Santana gets planted to the mat by Dion Williams into a waistlock. Dion manhandles Santana, who elbows his way out but gets nailed in the back. Osiris tags in and tosses Santana into the corner, but he escapes and goes for the tag — no luck. Santana into the corner, backrolls into a double Stunner and goes for the tag — but Shugars cuts him off. Santana still gets the tag and Hendry comes in hot! He brawls with everyone, hits a DDT on Osiris and a fallaway slam on Dion. He kips up, catches Shugars into another Fallaway Slam and does his turn! He catches Shugars for the Standing O, Shugars counters but is put on his shoulder and slammed for two before it gets broken up.

Things break down and we go into a big brawl! DarkState is cleared out, Trick complains this is his house and Santana and Hendry nail him! Santana and Hendry dive on DarkState on the outside! They roll all of DarkState in and —

THE SYSTEM IS HERE! They charge the ring and brawl with DarkState for the schmozz ending.

Winner: No Contest (9:03)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Decent match, and I don’t mind the non-finish because it makes sense while hyping Slammiversary. Everyone worked well enough to do what they needed.

Officials separate DarkState and the TNA folks.

* Earlier today, Arianna Grace says the Evolution battle royal was missing royalty. Karmen says it was also missing her. Kali Armstrong comes in and mocks Karmen and says she should have been in it. Karmen says that Kali is getting a big head and offers to talk to Ava for a title match. Kali’s okay with it because she doesn’t back down to anyone.

* Jordynne Grace survives the NXT Parking Lot looking pissed and walks into the building.

* We get part two of the D’Angelo Saga Recap: Enter the Underboss, which introduces Stacks to the group and charts his rise, including Tony and Stacks’ tag title reign and Stacks saying he’ll be loyal to the end and Tony can always trust him.

EVOLVE Women’s Championship

Kali Armstrong vs. Karmen Petrovic

Lockup to start, Kali slams Karman back to the mat by her hair. Karmen back up and sweeps Kali’s leg, knee strike off the ropes. Karmen with a series of kicks to Kali, Kali sends Karmen into the ropes but charges into a back kick. Kali hits some hard right hands and sends Karmen into the ropes — Karmen ducks some clotheslines but gets pwoerslammed. Kali into the ropes but Jorydnne is in here and pulls Kali out,

Winner: No-Contest (Less than Two Minutes)

Rating: N/A

Jordynne hits the mic and says she’s not leaving until Blake gets out here and explains. Robert Stone and Stevie Turner say Blake isn’t here and come to the ring as a video plays on the Tron that says The Glamour believes Jordynne isn’t fit to carry her shoes, much less the NXT Women’s Championship.

Blake says it isn’t JG’s fault but she is invited to sit ringside for her NXT singles debut. She’ll then see the difference between them.

Stong and Stevie try to talk sense into Grace, and she takes them both out, screaming before she walks toward the back. Ava comes out with security.

* Team Undertaker on WWE LFG and say Couch Taker is going to be on NXT next week. Trick walks in and tells them to move and when he tells them to, get out of the way. He says they can talk right now and one of the guys steps, but Trick says he’s wasting his time and he doesn’t know what Taker sees in any of them. One of them gets a phone cal and it’s Taker.

* Jasper Troy walks into Ava’s office and is told that what he did to Ricky Saints is unacceptable. Troy says he was just standing there and Ava says if he wants to prove himself he can do so via matches. She makes Saints vs. Troy for next week and Troy says that he’ll break Saints and make him bend the knee.

* Part Three of The D’Angelo Story is the Rise and Fall of the Family, which sees Rizzo and Luca Crusifino coming into the family. Tony wins the Tag Titles, the Heritage Cup title and the NA Title. Tony says the family was built on a foundation of ego, betrayal, and broken trust as we see things fall apart. He says this will be the saddest day of his life as he has to destroy the family he created. This is the final ride of the D’Angelo Family.

* Tonight’s NXT Focus (by Progressive!) highlights the NXT talent in the Evolution battle royale, with Lash making it to the final two before Stephanie Vaquer wins.

* Kelly is with Lash backstage and she says she talked a big game but packed it up. She says she tossed Zelina, Nikki and Nia and says Sunday at Slammiversary, one woman will walk out with two titles and she’ll be there on Tuesday to meet the new champ.

Jaida walks up and interrupts and argues she threw out a future Hall of Famer and had her name being chanted. If anyone is stepping to the champion next week, it’s her. Lash says “Girl, bye.”

Family Business Match

Stacks vs. Luca Crusifino vs. Tony D’Angelo

Stacks asks Tony what he’s doing as he stands in the corner and Tony puts Stacks in the corner. Stacks and Luca pull Tony out of the corner, he fights then both off, clotheslines, Stacks and hits Luca with a spinebuster. Luca goes for a clothesline, Tony ducks and Luca nails Stacks. Tony takes them both down.

Stacks goes for his crowbar in the corner but Tony outsmarted him. He beats on Stacks in the corner and tosses Stacks across the ring — but Luca pounces Tony! He goes for a suplex but Tony helps block it. Double suplex attempt by Tony and Stacks — Luca counters into a double DDT!

Luca sends Tony through the ropes and nails Stacks, Tony pulls Stacks out of the ring and Luca hits a basement slide dropkick on both. He tosses Stacks in and goes to follow but Tony hops on the apron. He goes for a German, Stacks nails them with a kick and then knocks Luca into Tony on the floor as we go to break.