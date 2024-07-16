Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas with you as always, and tonight NXT presents a Rascalz reunion match! Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz will join Wes Lee as a trio in an NXT ring for the first time as they battle Gallus. In addition, Roxanne Perez will address the NXT Universe while Oba Femi defends the NXT North American Championship against Duke Hudson. The O.C. will take on OTM in mixed six-person tag team action, and Izzi Dame will face off with Tatum Paxley. And of course there will probably be more shenanigans as we head toward the Great American Bash in a few weeks, so we should be in for a fun show.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center backstage with the Rascalz. Wes Lee says they aren’t imagining things and Trey says they’re back together. Gallus speaks too, Wolfgang says he hates everyone in TNA especially them and Joe says they’re going to break them.

The Rascalz vs. Gallus

Trey starts with Mark Coffey, lock up and Trey gets tossed across the ring. He ducks a clothesline, goes into the ropes and nails Mark, then hits a rana from the mat. Wentz tags in, double whip into the ropes, rapid-fire tandem offense, cover and Mark kicks out at one.

Mark nails Wentz and tags in Wolfgang, who stomps Wentz down and then suplexes him for one. Joe tags in and hits a ribs shot, sends Wentz into the corner but Wentz gets the foot up and then hits a rana. Lee tags in, senton over the ropes. Lee sent into the ropes but he leaps over, catches Joe and spins him around for another rana! Rana and a cover for two.

Headlock by Lee, back suplex by Joe but Lee lands on his feet and locks it back in. Tag to Wolfgang off the ropes and Wolfgang runs Lee over, then bodyslams him down for two. Snake eyes into the top rope, Lee tries to fight back but is hit with a knee lift. Mark tags in and he and Wolfgang batter Lee. Joe tags in, double chop. Wolfgang in now, Mark tags right away, Lee with an enzuigiri and he tags in Trey, who nails Wolfgang. Joe is in, Wentz in and takes him out, and it’s chaos.

VVic says Joe Hendry’s name AND HE APPEARS! Hendry comes out as we to PIP break.

We’re back and Joe is at commentary as Joe has Wes Lee in a waistlock in the ring. Lee fights to his feet and hits a back elbow but Joe with a kidney shot and tags in Mark. Mark in the corner, all of Gallus is in and Wes DUCKS THEM ALL, then tags in Wentz! Superkick party to Wolfgang and Joe, enzuigiri to Joe and he goes up top for a dropkick to both men! Joe sends Wentz into the ropes and Wentz goes under to trip him up. Trey tags in and the TNA Rascalz take out Gallus, pin on Mark but Wolfgang breaks it up.

Double tag by the Rascalz, TRIPLE dropkick to Mark! Trey slides out of the ring for a DDT to Mark and The Rascalz batter Joe and Wolfgang inside the ring. Wentz on the apron and kicks Mark, then hits a SSP onto both Joe and Wolfgang. Wes leaps over the top to dive on all three Gallus members!

Mark rolled into the ring, Trey tags in, he and Wentz put him on the top, double superkick and they grab him — Lee with a stomp off the top for the pin!

Winner: The Rascalz (12:04)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: That was just a phenomenal way to start NXT. Great work all around and The Rascalz looked fantastic there. I have no complaints.

* Joe Hendry narrates a recap of last week’s NXT and his appearance to compete in the main event of the show alongside Trick.

* Chase U is here but Thea needs to run to the ring because Roxy is about to speak and Ridge goes with. Chase says that Duke Hudson understands his opportunity tonight against Oba Femi and will show up and show out to become NXT North American Champion. Riley says he was worried at first but Duke will win the title, which is the main event.

* Roxy WALKS backstage and Thea nearly attacks her, but Ridge holds Thea back.

* Ethan Page in Ava’s office and has complaints, saying NXT has become an unsafe work environment. Here’s Oro Mensah right on cue and Ava says not in her office. Page says this is what he’s talking about, and Oro challenges Page for the title. Page says he shouldn’t be rewarded for bad behavior and says no. Ava tells Oro he’s not in the title picture and turns him down. Oro says that the longer he runs, the worse it gets for Page.

Ava says Page should defend the title tonight, and Page says he’ll do so against Dante Chen.

* Roxy is here! She makes her way down to the ring and gets a mic. Roxy asks what it’s going to take for everyone to start treating her like the champion she is? She says she defeated NXT’s biggest badass in Lola Vice and should be getting her flowers. She says the NXT Universe is literally witnessing greatness, and they gave the loser a standing ovation!

Roxy says it should have been her and that the fans don’t deserve to watch someone like her. She says she’s so good at 22 and hasn’t hit her prime yet. What’s she going to be like in five years? She says she’s not competing against the locker room; she’s competing against history. She says 13 years ago Charlotte Flair had her first match and is now a 14-time champion, but she’s on pace to shatter her records, Bayley’s, Asuka’s and Rhea’s.

Roxy says what pisses her off is all the talk online that when Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer come to NXT, they’re going to wreck things. Roxy says roll out the red carpet to the world, because no one can compete with her. She says it’s funny that Thea is her next champion because she has as much chance of winning as Duke tonight.

Thea is out here and says Roxy acts like she’s owed respect, but no one owes her anything. Thea says their paths have never really crossed and she used to look up to Thea, thinking they’re not that different. Roxy knows what it’s like to be underestimated and doubted, so go ahead and doubt her because she’s broken doubters’ noses and arms, and beaten people she was never supposed to beat. She says she’ll write her name in the history books at GAB.

Roxy says Thea is brave coming out here without her chaperones. She says she’s not underestimating Thea, but as long as she has the title it’s not Thea’s time or anyone else’s. She says Thea isn’t ready and that when she loses, she loses control. She says the title is for big woman, not children. And Thea is nothing but a little girl.

Roxy attacks Thea, who fights back! Roxy tries to get a crossface on — but Thea turns it around and locks in the Kimura! Ridge breaks it up and Roxy flees with her title.

* Kelly asks Kelani backstage about her win over Sol, and she says she had to pull out crazy moves to retain the title. She mentions Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer and how she’s going to keep upping her game. Wendy Choo is behind Kelani and walks off.

* We get a recap of the events involving Brooks Jensen.

* Kelly asks Lola Vice about her Heatwave match. Lola says she left everything she had in the ring, broke her hand and Roxy couldn’t tap her out. Fallon, Jacy and Jazmyn come in to mock her and Jacy says to go back to MMA, saying ATT would welcome her back. Fallon calls her “rookie” and Lola says she’s not going anywhere. Jacy says she’s a fighter, so go fight. Lola says she’s looking at her opponent and Jacy looks worried.

Je’Von Evans vs. Brooks Jensen

Briggs is with Brooks and Brooks isn’t pleased. Brooks grabs a charging Evans and puts him in the corner. Whip across the ring, Evans goes up and over and nails Brooks. Drop-toe hold into the bottom rope, Brooks up and gets tossed.

Jensen pulls Evans to the outside and they brawl, Jensen shoves Evans back. Evans charges and gets crotched on the guardrail. Evans comes back with a superkick, then hits a springboard moonsault and rolls Brooks in. Springboard spinning heel kick gets two.

Evans leaps at Brooks in the corner but Brooks moves. Evans with a shot to Brooks but gets hit with a lariat, Brooks pounds on Evans and pulls him outside — front suplex on the commentary booth. Brooks on the apron and leaps off for a legdrop to Evans as we go to break.

We’re back as Brooks nails Evans coming off the ropes with a kneelift, and applies a crossface with a knee in the back. Brooks with a gutwrench suplex, he charges into the corner but Evans moves. Brooks with a back elbow and goes up top, but Evans leaps up for a rana!

Evans ducks a clothesline and takes Brooks down, he gets whipped in the corner and strikes away at Brooks. Kick to the back, Evans to the apron — springboard crossbody for a nearfall. Evans goes for a springboard but gets caught, Brooks with a double underhook slam for two.

Shawn Spears is out here and Briggs confronts him. Brooks tells Briggs not to waste his time with him, and Evans DIVES onto Brooks! He rolls Brooks in, top-rope cutter for three.

Winner: Je’Von Evans (9:00)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very good match between these two. Brooks looked competitive and honestly, looked much smoother in the ring than he used to. The distraction protects Brooks fairly well too.

Brooks with a post-match attack on Evans and Briggs backs him off. They argue to the back.

* The D’Angelo Family are playing cards when Charlie Dempsey walks up and “Pssts” Tony. Tony walks over and says not to “Psst” him. Charlie talks about the trunk move to write off Kemp last week and Tony jokes that Myles was talking all about it. Charlie says that he’s still coming for the Heritage Cup and Tony isn’t surprised. Charlie says that a witness may have seen him, and hypothetically it may have been a her. Tony tells him to take care of it on his own.

* Dante Chen is walking backstage and is asked by Sarah about getting his match tonight. Chen says he was surprised but this is why he stays ready. He knows Ethan thinks he’s an easy first challenger, but he’s learned that when you get your moment you need to maximize it.

* Ethan Page WALKS backstage.