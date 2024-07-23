Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas with you as always, and tonight NXT presents the final show before Great American Bash kicks off next week. Tonight’s show will see Josh Briggs and Hrooks Jensen do battle in a No DQ match, while Thea Hail will sit down for an interview to talk about her match with Roxanne Perez at the GAB. Ashante Thee Adonis returns to the ring for NXT against Oro Mensah in a match that Ethan Page DEFINITELY won’t get involved in, while Eddy Thorpe will take on Lexis King. And probably a lot more, but that’s what’s announced so far.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off with Trick Williams, who survives arriving in the parking lot and walks. Cedric Alexander stops him but he says he’s not stopping until he gets his title back and he wants Ethan Page. Ashante says he told Cedric.

Trick has arrived in the Capitol Wrestling Center! He comes into the ring and gets a mic. Trick says let’s talk about it. Since losing his championship, he hasn’t been the same and feels like he lost a piece of himself. He spoke to some OGs in the locker room and it led to one thing: Ethan Page will see him again, and he won’t stop until he gets his title back.

Here comes Cedric! He says he didn’t want to do this in front of the world but the advice he’s looking for is coming from a good place. Trick appreciates Cedric but he’s not stopping until he gets his title back. Cedric says he’s trying to stop Trick from being blinded by his passion. Trick says he isn’t blind…

And here comes Ashante, who says he doesn’t know why Cedric is trying. Trick says if Ashante is trying to stir stuff up, go back to Smackdown. Ashante says he’s just trying to pick up the ball Trick dropped, and Trick says he didn’t drop no ball. Cedric tells Ashante to go to the back and Ashante says it isn’t going to click and Trick doesn’t understand that in the ring, he’s in third place.

Trick says he’s never been in third place and Cedric says it sounds like Trick says he’s better than him. He says Trick is mistaking kindness for weakness and the match is on for tonight. Ashante says “Another Trick decision, another Trick mistake” and Trick beats him out of the ring before turning to argue with Cedric.

* Ethan Page walks in the parking lot earlier and Tyson and Tyriek mock him for getting pinned by Oro. Page says it’s wild to him that they think it’s okay for the champ to think they’re not smart. He says they aren’t worth his time and walks off as they laugh.

* Josh Briggs WALKS backstage — and Jensen attacks! They brawl at ringside, and their match is on.

No Disqualification Match

Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen

Jenson charges Briggs but gets sent to the outside. Briggs out and slams Brooks into the guardrail, then throws him over it and lays in punches. He stomps Brooks down in and plays to the crowd, then tosses Brooks onto the ringside mats.

Briggs moves in on Brooks, but Brooks pulls him face-first into the ring bell. He grabs Briggs but gets pushed into the ringpost — and then choke slammed through the table as we go to PIP break.