Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here as always, and tonight NXT presents night one of the Great American Bash. Our first night of the two-week show (airing on SFYFY, don’t forget!) will see Roxanne Perez defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Thea Hail. In addition, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn are coming to Tuesday tonight to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title against Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, while Tony D’Angelo defends the NXT Heritage Cup against Tavion Heights of the No Quarter Catch Crew. Karmen Petrovic, Sol Ruca & Lola Vice will team up to take on Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx & Fallon Henley, and we’ll be blessed by JOE HENDRY in concert! Should be a really fun show.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with Tank and Hank outside of the PC and saying they need to get in there to host because it’s going to change the entire face of NXT. Tank says it will change the face of the world! They break in and Hank tries to hack the computer to do a security bypaxx, then they sneak into an authorized personel area and pull a cord on the firewall. They leap through green laser beams and open the door together — which blew all the fuses. They crawl their way to the power switch and hit it. Ooookay then.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Unholy Union vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

Isla and Alba attack during the introductions! They toss Lash to the outside and throw her into the guardrail, then Alba is in for the bell to start. Jakara with an inside cradle for two but Isla tags in, gourdbuster and double knee strike for two.

Isla throws Jakara into the ringpost and tags in Alba, who batters Jakara. Jakara whipped into a Tarantula by ALba and a superkick, cover gets two again. Alba beats on Jakara and tags in Isla, who drives her shoulder into the gut and tags Alba in — double snap suplex. But Lash is in now and takes out Isla with a pump kick, then knocks Alba to the outside. Jakara dives through the ropes on Isla as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Jakara goes for the tag, Isla grabs her foot. Enzuigiri and Lash gets the hot tag! She knocks Ilsa down with strikes and a clothesline, picks her up for knees to the side and swings her into a charging Alba, then hits a fallaway slam. She grabs Alba for a uranage backbreaker, then hits a choke slam for two-plus.

Lash goes for a bodyslam but Ilsa slides down the back, she shoves Lash into a shot by Alba. Backbreaker into a senton, cover but Jakara breaks it up. Jakara tosses Isla to the outside and takes her down on the floor as Lash shoves Alba back in the ring. Alba with a tornado DDT! Cover gets two.

Alba with strikes to Lash’s chest, she goes to Irish whip Lash but the challenger blocks it and sends Alba into the corner. Shoulder thrust, she gets Alba on her shoulders and blocks a poisonrana, Jakara tags in. Wheelbarrow cutter, cover but Isla breaks it up at the last instant.

Lash sends Isla to the apron but Isla pulls down the ropes and Lash to the floor, leaping double knee. Alba with a superkick to Jakara, the champs wipe out Jakara and retain.

Winner: Unholy Union (9:54)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Quite a solid match for the most part. Jakara had a sloppy moment late in the match but otherwise this was perfectly solid even if the ending was never in doubt.

Oro Mensah is consoling the challengers when Ethan Page’s music hits! He comes out and says the Meta-Four came up short and he hopes the ladies console Oro next week because there won’t be a fluke win or any 1-2-3’s. He gets in the ring and says he’s doing Oro a favor to give him a close look at the title — he swings, Oro ducks and rolls him up as Lash counts three! The Meta-Four bail and Page loses it.

* Cedric is backstage earlier giving advice to trainees when Shawn Spears says he’s in no business to give advice. He says he’s making a difference in Brooks Jensen’s life and would do the thing for Cedric, but there’s no room for him to. Cedric says he’s not weak-minded and Brooks shows up, saying he’s not weak. Looks like we have a match.

* Hank interviews Tavion Heights and asks him what his plan is for tonight. He talks about all the medals he’s won and says that Tony is a true grappler and a shooter, and he’s ready for that. Hank shoots to Tank who’s with The Family and asks about the match. Tony says the Olympics is big-time stuff but he doesn’t do it every four years, he does it every week and he’s going to show Tavion that.

* We get a vignette from Pete Dunne talking about his experience and how the locker room is full of guys who can’t handle setbacks. He says the first time he went to someone advice he got stuck with a terrible nickname. He says you’d be bitter too. Sheamus went home, Ridge ran away and Tyler’s on the shelf. He recalls getting jumped by three geezers with hammers on a bus back home and how he put himself back together and handled business.

He says Trick is the face of NXT and has all the tools. He beat Ilja and beat Melo, and he should be able to trust his instincts but he came to Dunne for answers. Next week he forces Trick to figure it out.

* Trick says they’ll see who figures it out next week. Forget whooping that Trick, he’s whooping that ass.

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Tavion Heights

Round One (0 – 0)