Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

I was slammed with work stuff the other night and wasn’t able to send in my thoughts following Larry Csonka’s untimely passing. I wanted to take a quick moment to address it here. Honestly, I had no words when it happened. I literally spent the weekend recording podcasts with him and we had set up plans to do more together. It’s crazy that he’s gone. In 2014, I had gotten laid off of work around the time the WWE Network launched. That’s when I got into reviewing, mostly for my own use or for a blog with minimal views. As an avid 411mania reader, I took the chance to send in my stuff and Larry seemed to like it. He’s the man who gave me my first real chance in terms of writing. Without him, I don’t know if I would’ve kept pursuing it. Now, I’ve graduated with a Bachelor’s in Creative Writing for Entertainment and I owe a lot of that to Larry. The people who know me mostly do so because of the chance Larry gave me. He was a great man who was incredibly easy to talk to. As we began podcasting this year, I got to know him more. We’d talk for an hour or so before and after recording. I got to learn about his family and his life and it was an absolute joy. The man will be missed by the entire wrestling community. I certainly will. RIP Larry, the hardest working man in wrestling reviews.

Karrion Kross vs. Liam?

Not as much lip-synching from Scarlett this week, though she still does the FALL AND PREY gimmick. I didn’t get the jobber’s name but his tights say LIAM. Kross quickly attacks and drops him with a few Doomsday Saitos. He applies the Kross Jacket and wins via submission.

Winner: Karrion Kross in 0;49

The celebration is cut short by the arrival of Tommaso Ciampa. He introduces himself officially. He kind of respects that Kross went after the top guy in NXT. He sees that Kross is special and says that they’ll be competing against each other at TakeOver: In Your House. Ciampa welcomes him to the main event.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament:: Akira Tozawa [2-0 vs. El Hijo del Fantasma [1-1]

Whoever wins takes the block. They jockey for position in a test of strength and go to a standoff. Tozawa sends him outside with a rana and then wants a dive but Fantasma avoids it. He then awkwardly stands there as Tozawa hits a rana off the apron. Tozawa adds a somersault senton into the break. Returning, Tozawa is in control. Fantasma trips him, hits a boot, and with Tozawa draped on the apron he adds a splash. Back inside, Tozawa wants the senton but gets crouched. They fight up top where Fantasma hoists him on his shoulders and drops him chest first onto the top turnbuckle for two. Tozawa with a bulldog and he hits the senton but Fantasma rolls outside to buy time. It allows him to kickout inside. Fantasma comes back with a tope suicida and goes for the Phantom Driver. Tozawa fights off and puts on the Octopus. Fantasma fights that off and hits the Phantom Driver to win.

Winner: El Hijo del Fantasma in 11:28

LAST WEEK ~ A recap of the Thatcher/Riddle issues.

Thatcher cuts a promo in the back, saying that he left the Riddle circus. He wants a rematch with no fluke wins. You can only win via knockout or tap out. He tells Riddle to pick the place because he’s ready.

A Shotzi Blackheart vignette runs. She stands on a big tank and says that she’s just like a tank because tanks don’t give a s**t. I don’t think that makes much sense. She also says she’s our daddy, but I’m pretty sure Sonya Deville is. Shotzi runs over cars with the tank and was that’s the NXT women’s division. She calls out Dakota, Raquel, Candice, and Chelsea.