Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

NXT roster members are audience members.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas vs. Kushida

This stems from the three-way tie atop A Block. Winner gets El Hijo del Fantasma in the finals. Fast start right out of the gate, with Atlas hitting a plancha and a springboard Blockbuster. Kushida turns the tide and kicks Drake’s arm, which is still damaged from last week. He fires off on both and picks up dual near falls heading into break. Returning, the three of them are trading blows in the middle of the ring. Holding his arm, Drake gets both guys trapped in the corner and hits a missile dropkick. Kushida comes back with a handspring kick but Drake nearly steals it the way he won last week. Atlas hits a reverse suplex but has the pin broken up. Atlas takes out Kushida with a German suplex. A weak looking Rainbow DDT connects but Kushida breaks up the cover. They fight outside with Drake laid out inside. Everyone fights up top, which breaks the Sakuraba Lock. Kushida brings Atlas down into the Sakuraba Lock. As he has Atlas trapped, Maverick drapes an arm over Atlas and gets the three count.

Winner: Drake Maverick in 11:10

Fantasma walked out and shook hands with Maverick.

At TakeOver: In Your House, Charlotte Flair defends the title against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai. Tonight, Rhea and Io team up to face Charlotte and a partner of her choosing.

Backstage, Kurt Angle discussed the rules of tonight’s match with Timothy Thatcher.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae walk out to boos. Johnny says they have a company to work for because of him. He says there are good hands in NXT and he wants to give them opportunities. That’s how he got his start. He claims tonight is the debut of the Johnny Gargano Invitational. The first challenger is Adrian Alanis, who he first reads as Adrian Adonis.

Adrian Alanis vs. Johnny Gargano

Alanis is an Evolve boy. He accepts a handshake and gets a cheap shot for it. He levels Johnny back but runs into a superkick. Vicious Gargano Escape and it’s over.

Winner: Johnny Gargano in 0:45

The celebration is cut short by a video of Mia Yim and Keith Lee having dinner. They diss the trashy, cheap Gargano decor. Mia hilariously mocks the black and white slow motion promo gimmick from last week. She runs down Candice for not knowing how to dye her hair and for having no titles in NXT. Lee wonders why she did it. He still mocks Johny for looking at himself more in the mirror than his own wife. Mia says she made the same thing Candice did, which is to get takeout. A knock is heard and Tegan Nox brings them in pizza, which she ate most of. They’re going to make the Garganos pay.

McKenzie Mitchell interviews Drake Mavericks because video footage showed that Atlas tapped to Kushida as Drake won. He wants to win fairly but Kushida comes up tp him and tells him to win because he’s fighting for his job. Drake thanks him and says Kushida will have the first title shot if he wins.

Imperium cut a promo about being the new NXT Tag Team Champions. They say no team can beat them because the ring is sacred to them.

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart

Raquel starts by beating on the smaller Blackheart. However, she comes back with offense on the arm and kicks at it often. Raquel blocks her rana for a powerbomb but Shotzi slips free. She fires off forearms and the Question Mark Kick. A miscue opens the door for a Raquel elbow that gets two. Dakota gets ni Shotzi’s tank and drives it away. When it gets stuck, she just rips parts off until Tegan Nox shoves her out. Commercial. Returning, Raquel is in the driver’s seat. She gets two on a backbreaker. Shotzi starts to rally and sends Raquel to regroup outside. Shotzi then takes them out with a terrifying looking Coffin Drop. She landed on the back of her head. Candice LeRae comes out to confront Tegan Nox about the Mia Yim video. With the distraction, Dakota interferes to stop a Shotzi Sliced Bread. Raquel wins with a modified slam.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez in 9:13

A video package aired to hype Balor/Priest at TakeOver.

Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green vs. Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley