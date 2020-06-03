Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

Candice jumps before the bell for a cheap advantage. Once it gets started, Mia overpowers her at every turn. Candice breaks free with a kick and then starts clubbing away on her. A trio of sentons gets her two. Mia turns the tide with the corner cannonball but Candice comes back by firing off shots in the corner. A forearm knocks her outside and Mia continues to put on the pressure, wheelbarrow tossing her into the guardrail. They brawl to the ground and both get counted out.

Double Countout in 3:51

The fight reaches the stage. Mia wants a powerbomb but Candice counters into a rana that sends her into the tron, busting it. Tegan Nox runs out to pull Candice off. As she does that, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez attack Mia. Shotzi Blackheart hits the scene and tosses Dakota onto the concrete. Officials break things up but Mia takes out Candice again. Johnny Gargano shows up and that gives Candice an opening to go back and Mia. Keith Lee arrives and causes the Garganos to hit the ring. They scurry before Team Yimitless can get them. It gets announced that this is now a mixed tag match! Once we return from break!

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee and Mia Yim

Lee and Gargano aren’t in gear. Lee is at least in sweats and a cutoff tee. Johnny is in jeans. The Garganos try walking off but Lee presses him outside. Candica jumps on his back and it has no effect. Mia dropkicks him inside. Lee gets on the apron with Candice still on his back. She is dumped inside to officially start this. Mia tosses her around as Johnny doesn’t get on the apron. He finally does as Candice kicks out of Sole Food. Johnny distracts Mia, allowing Candice to use a chop block to get in some offense. Mia with a running boot and facewash kicks. She talks trash to Johnny and threatens to tag out. Candice tries stopping her but Mia deadlifts her into a dragon suplex for two because Johnny breaks up the pin. He scurries from Lee but gets slammed inside. Lee beats him with ease until Johnny uses his car keys to stab Lee in the eyes as he tries a powerbomb. Candice rolls up Mia to steal it.

Winners: Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano in 3:45

Lee tries to get Gargano and his hand gets stuck in between the steps and corner. Johnny kicks the steps into his hand and then poses with the North American TItle.

A video package runs to hype Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross at TakeOver: In Your House. Ciampa wants him to being his A game because he things his A game is just a little better.

In the back, Dexter Lumis is interviewed about VVelveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole. He walks off and returns with a clipboard easel. He draws and they go to commercial.

Earlier today, Drake Maverick arrived and was asked about his feelings ahead of the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament finals. He feels no pressure at all. It could be the best or worst day of his life. He’s going to eat cookies and cake at catering because anything can happen tonight.

PRIME TARGET ~ This is a little video set to hype Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream. The Prime Target episodes on the Network are great. We see Adam Cole gets picked up in a limo by the Undisputed Era, including a bearded Kyle O’Reilly, to celebrate a year as NXT Champion. Meanwhile, Dream rollerblades through the parking lot where UE attacked him months ago. Elsewhere, Cole and the boys share drinks over the title reign. Dream discusses pinning Cole and how he’s a star at just 24. He talks into his “magic mirror” to see who will be the fairest NXT Champion of all-time. A fake version of Prince appears to say it’s Dream. Pete Rosenberg, Sam Roberts, Pat McAfee, and Drew McIntyre speak about it. McAfee compared Dream to Dennis Rodman in that he’s a flamboyant character but he gets the job done. The match at TakeOver will be a Backlot Brawl.

Lumis has finished his drawing it shows him driving the Undisputed Era around. No clue what it means.

Isaiah Scott vs. Tony Nese

Scott is fired up, taking the fight outside and attacking Tony with a vengeance. A thumb to the eyes turns the tide for Nese. Nese slows the pace with a bodyscissors inside. Scott gets free, hits a Brainbuster, and gets in a series of strikes and kicks. Nese with a double jump moonsault that misses. He is sent outside where Scott hits a boot and throws him into the steps. Jack Gallagher strolled out, distracting Scott. Nese failed to capitalize as he got pulled into a sunset flip for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Isaiah Scott in 5:40