Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

We open to a ’90s themed TakeOver: In Your House recap.

The Undisputed Era walk out to start the show. Adam Cole brags about retaining the title, saying Velveteen Dream is good but he’s no Adam Cole Bay Bay. What’s next for Cole? He says it doesn’t matter because he’s run roughshod as the most dominant champion in this brand’s history. Nobody can beat him. They turn the focus to Dexter Lumis. Roderick Strong hilariously says everyone knows he hates being locked in trunks. Cole and Fish look at him with confusion. Roddy spots Dexter in the crowd and points him out to UE but he’s gone. He does this twice, clearly unhinged. Cole faces Dexter tonight and Cole promises to send him back to the drawing board. Lumis watches on and Strong runs away.

Backstage, Cole and Fish tried to calm Roddy down. Keith Lee and Mia Yim come up. Lee looks at the NXT Title and says he has an idea of what’s next for him.

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee and Mia Yim

The women got in the face of their opposing men. Lee gently lifted Candice and moved her aside but then Johnny hit him. They began going at it and Lee and Yim both blocked ranas fast the same time, turning them into an AOP like powerbomb sandwich. The bell rings. Lee holds the Garganos for a Mia tope suicida. They move and Lee catches Mia. He puts her down gently and they hit their opponents with snake eyes on the apron. Commercial. Returning Candice wears down Mia. She got in control after Johnny tried to low bridge Mia and Candice got in a cheap shot. Mia gets free by hitting Sole Food. Dual tags allow Lee to run over Johnny. Lee chops I’m and tosses him with ease. Candice comes in but takes a Dragon Suplex that Johnny breaks up the pin on. Mia starts leveling him and Candice saves him from a suplex. However, Mia then hits both of them with separate German suplexes. LeRae hits Sole Food of her own and then the Quebrada for two. The men are legal again but Lee is still managed up due to his damaged hand and eye. Mia low bridges Johnny and then kicks away at Candice. While Mia does this on the apron, Lee POUNCES Johnny into Candice who knocks Mia outside. A concerned Lee gets caught with Johnny’s One Final Beat DDT, except Lee lands on top of Candice. Lee picks up Candice to help and Johnny rolls him up to steal it.

Winners: Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano in 10:49

A recap airs of Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest from TakeOver. Priest was interviewed after and said that he doesn’t regret anything. He’s still on his way to becoming infamous.

Cameron Grimes is interviewed about facing Finn Balor tonight. He’s confident that he will move to 2-0 against Finn. He disses Priest for the loss and Damian comes up to him. Grimes quickly says that Priest almost had him and starts lying, so Priest knocks him out with a forearm.

Io Shirai’s NXT Women’s Title win is highlighted in a video set to Poppy’s “Scary Mask.” They got Nakamura and Asuka to say congratulations.

Indus Sher vs. Mike Reed and Mikey Delbrey

A big boot started this immediately. They dominated these jobbers and won with a diving leg drop/side slam finisher.

Winners: Indus Sher in 1:06 [NR]

Backstage, Drake Wuertz spoke with William Regal via FaceTime. Apparently, Grimes says he has a broken jaw and can’t compete tonight. Regal doesn’t believe it and wants to go see him.

Returning from break, Grimes is hitting on some girls. He’s saying Priest didn’t even hit him that hard. Drake finally got him to pay attention and notice Regal, who called him on his BS. The match is on.

A vignette runs to hype Breezango. They talk about how they liked making people laugh and being a punchline, which stopped them from success. They hype Fandango’s debut win and what Breeze did in NXT. They lost focus on Smackdown. They need to leave the entertainment before and after the bell. They say they will win the titles next week.

Time to recap Karrion Kross basically squashing Tommaso Ciampa. In a Network exclusive, a frustrated Ciampa leaves the Performance Center hours after the show and ignores questions.

Rhea Ripley was interviewed after another disappointing at TakeOver. She gave it her all and slightly applauded Io for taking advantage of her opportunity. A disheveled Robert Stone shows up to say that both are losers in 2020. Together, they could rise from the ashes. He’ll do everything for her from making calls to getting her matches. Rhea says the chances of her being part of his brand are 1 in a million. He pulls a Dumb & Dumber “so you’re saying there’s a chance.” She body slams him into the garbage.

Cameron Grimes vs. Finn Balor

Balor is aggressive, looking for revenge after losing to him a few weeks ago. He throws some vicious kicks but gets stopped by a knee to the gut. He rolls through a sunset flip into a basement dropkick, causing Grimes to regroup outside. Grimes turns the tide and has control heading into the break. Returning, Grimes has the upper hand, focusing on the midsection, following up on what Priest did. He’s talking trash until he runs into a boot. That gets Finn going and he nails the John Woo dropkick. He misses Coup de Grace and gets rolled up for two. A Superman forearm and another rollup get him close. Balor starts in with a Final Cut and the reverse 1916 for two. This time, Finn connects with Coup de Grace and adds 1916 to win.

Winner: Finn Balor in 12:33

Finn Balor talks to the camera, saying that he has won a lot of titles but he’s never taken the North American Title, so he tells Keith Lee to pay attention.

Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro