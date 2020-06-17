Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We start with a recap of last week.

TONIGHT ~ Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks! Breeznago vs. Imperium! Two Tag Title matches!

Earlier today, the Women’s Tag Champions arrived at the PC.

NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium [c] vs. Breezango

Breezango’s entrance parodied Imperium’s, calling themselves Emporium. Fandango had a blonde wig and his jacket says “Fabio.” Breeze’s said “Marsupial.” An angry Imperium attack as soon as the bell rings. Breeze starts with a disadvantage because of it but clotheslines Aichner over and out. However, Barthel comes over and they launch him into the plexiglass. Breeze gets beat up inside but sends Barthel outside and makes the tag. Fandango comes off the top and starts hitting a barrage of offense. He takes out both men with a tope con hill going into break. Returning, Breeze is legal again and takes a brainbuster that Fandango saves the pin on. A step up enziguri turns the tide for Breeze. A tag and tandem offense on a Fandango slingshot elbow sees a pin broken up. Fandango hit the Last Dance leg drop but again the pin is broken. As Breeze and Barthel are sent outside, Indus Sher show up. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan arrive to fight with them. Fandango has a rollup but doesn’t know Aichner is legal. Aichner hits a DDT and they retain.

Winners: Imperium in 12:28