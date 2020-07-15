Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We start with a recap of Keith Lee becoming a double champion. Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes, Timothy Thatcher, Kushida, and most of the roster share videos saying they’ll dethrone him or something along those lines. It ends with Karrion Kross and a “tick tock.”

Keith Lee is introduced to address the crowd. He has the introduction as a double champion said again because it sounded so good. He talks about losses during the past few months, including his trainer who also acted as a father figure for him. He also thanks the WWE Universe and mentions one other person who has helped him. That would be Dominik Dijakovic and he brings out his #1 frenemy. He comes out and Lee says their matches and Dijakovic’s competition has been part of what pushed him to where he is. Lee talked with William Regal and they think Dijakovic should be the first challenger for both titles. Lee wants to do it tonight! Dijakovic accepts.

Tegan Nox is shown arriving earlier today. She faces Io Shirai tonight.

Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest

Grimes goes for a pre-match attack but Priest sees it coming and puts him down. As the bell rings, he stays on top of him. Grimes turns the tide outside and hits a baseball slide. Grimes adds a dropkick inside heading into break. Returning, Priest gets going and WRECKS Grimes with a huge right hand. After some counters outside, Priest hits a Razor’s Edge onto the apron but only gets two inside. Grimes catches him with the flipping slam for two. Grimes wastes time talking smack, giving Priest an opening to fire off shots. Priest puts him down with The Reckoning shortly after.

Winner: Damian Priest in 9:53

Post-match, Priest says he’ll be watching Lee/Dijakovic.

Io Shirai’s arrival to the building is shown.

Time for another session of Thatcher’s Thatch Can. He puts a student in the Fujiwara Armbar and applies more pressure when the guy taps out. That’s how you leave an impression.

Indi Hartwell vs. Shotzi Blackheart

They showed Shotzi run over Robert Stone again, so it looks like Shotzi/Aliyah will be a thing. Shotzi goes after the arm and gets two on a rollup. She misses a dropkick in the corner, gets stuck in the ropes, and Indi hits one to her back of her own. Indi takes control for a bit but then Shotzi hits a senton. Stonr limps out in a walking boot to distract her but she still hits a DDT. Stone distracts the referee as Shotzi goes up and Aliyah knocks her off. Indi with a big boot and that’s it.

Winner: Indi Hartwell in 4:06

Tegan Nox is interviewed and admits that Io might be the best in the world right now. She will jump over that obstacle because tonight is her night. She’s stronger, faster, and shinier than ever. She wants to be a champion like Kane and Molly Holly.

A vignette for Legado del Fantasma runs. They’re sitting around drinking in suits and discussing Lucha Libre. Escobar puts them over, including calling Mendoza a technical assassin. They are la Familia.

NXT and North American Championships: Keith Lee [c] vs. Dominik Dijakovic