Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

We open on a video of William Regal at home. He puts over Keith Lee’s huge win two weeks ago and sends it to Keith at home for a time to talk to the fans. Lee says that he knows how hard people work in NXT to get to the top and he’s done a lot to get to his spot. He talks about his trainer, as well. Lee will not be limiting the chances of other people. He will continue to defend the NXT Championship as often as possible. However, he will relinquish the North American Title to make sure that others get the same opportunities that he’s had.

Back to Regal, who announces that a series of triple threat matches starting tonight. The winners will advance to a ladder match at TakeOver XXX on August 22 to crown a new champion.

Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain

Dain runs over Lumis a few times until Lumis creeps him out by staring at him weirdly. They brawl to the outside where Dain drives his face into the plexiglass. Dain continues to beat on him heading into commercial. Returning, Dain is still in control. Commentary suggests that Robert Stone got Dain this match, which I thought was established last week. He hits a pump kick that sends Lumis down. Lumis catches him with a spinebuster that kicks off a rally. Dain turns it back around with a cannonball, powerbomb, and elbow for two. Lumis hits a top rope senton after missing one and then hits the uranage before applying his submission (I forget the name). Dain passes out.

Winner: Dexter Lumis in 10:40

Roderick Strong is interviewed about his match tonight. He’ll be against Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed in one of the qualifying matches for the North American Title. Strong says it means the Undisputed Era can get back on top. Bronson Reed interrupts to say he’s had a ton of shots in the past and Lee did this to open chances for guys like him. Gargano interrupts to say he’s the face of the brand and he’ll win it all to make history as a two-time North American Champion.

LAST WEEK ~ Io Shirai beat Tegan Nox and was then booted by Dakota Kai.

We get a quick from home promo from Kai who says it felt good to kick Io off the pedestal she puts herself on. She tells Io to bring the title when she comes to see her.

Breezango vs. Ever-Rise

Breezango are out dressed as counties to The Mountie’s theme. Ever-Rise is from Canada. Breezango start hot and force Ever-Rise to regroup. One of them chants “defense” on the apron and Breeze superkicks him. However, it works enough as a distraction to get worked over. The heat segment doesn’t last long as Fandango enters with chops and offense. He even does a Mountie dive to the outside. They start throwing duel superkicks and win with one of them.

Winners: Breezango in 3:30

Dominik Dijakovic is interviewed about facing Karrion Kross and how this will differ from last week’s fight. Dijakovic says Kross gets a fresh Dijakovic and he’ll knock him out tonight.

Aliyah vs. Shotzi Blackheart

A quick start sees Shotzi light Aliyah up. Shotzi yells WELCOME TO THE BALL PIT as she delivers a leg drop and senton. When she yells at Stone outside, Aliyah comes off the apron and drives her face into the floor. Back inside, Aliyah hits some awkward looking offense, though the suplex rolled into a northern lights suplex look better. Shotzi survives a camel clutch and starts firing off offense. Aliyah gets caught putting her feet on the ropes on a pin. Shotzi pump kicks Stone off the apron and then hits the senton off the top to win.

Winner: Shotzi Blackheart in 4:39

With Sone down on the floor, Shotzi runs over his other leg. Stone again hilariously sells it. As Shotzi celebrates and howls, Mercedes Martinez destroys her with a big boot from out of nowhere. She stares down Stone and Aliyah.

A vignette runs to promote Isaiah Scott and he talks about how music and dancing helped him gain confidence. The first time a crowd erupted for him was when he performed “Billie Jean” for his school. He compares performing in the studio to wrestling. He mentions that taking Gargano, the first triple crown winner in NXT, to the limit showed him what it takes to be a champion. He is coming for the Cruiserweight Title since he’s the only man to beat Santos Escobar in WWE.

NXT North American Championship Qualifying Match: Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong