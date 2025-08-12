Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight sees NXT continue barreling toward Heatwave. Tonight’s show will see a big eight-man tag team match as Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans & Moose team up to battle DarkState. Elsewhere, Nia Jax will take on Lash Legend while TNA’s Joe Hendry faces off against Charlie Dempsey. And finally among the announced matches, Kelani Jordan & Lola Vice will take on Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley. Should be a fun show all in all.

Here at Thomas HQ, I was doing a lot of catchup on 2025 movies after taking time out for Fantasia Fest late last month. I thoroughly enjoyed The Naked Gun, which captured the spirit of the original films, and found the I Know What You Did Last Summer a disappointment but a watchable enough one that I would watch a sequel for. I did a rewatch of K-Pop Demon Hunters which remains a top three film of the year for me, saw Heads of State which was passably bland and relies on John Cena and Idris Elba’s chemistry.

I managed to catch Weapons over the weekend and, once I got used to the tone (the trailers are misleading), adored it. Superman had an uneven first act but settled into a pretty good relaunch for the DC Universe. And finally, Bring Her Back lives up to its reputation as the feel-bad movie of the summer — and I mean that as a compliment. It’s rough but in a great way.

On the TV side, I finally finished Severence season two, which was a fantastic finish to the sophomore run, and began watching What If…? season three at last which has been fine through its first couple of episodes.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* TUDUM.

* We kick off with a recap of last week’s NXT with Chelsea Green taking Ethan Page’s side against Tavion Heights, Hank & Tank being attacked by DarkState, and the group attacking the four men they’re facing tonight. Plus we see Lash battling Nia all through last week.

* Earlier today, Ava walks up to Hank & Tank who are angry at DarkState and tell them not to get involved. But she had something in her eye and Hank & Tank think she’s being sly.

Lash Legend vs. Nia Jax

Circle and a staredown to start, they lock up and they go against the ropes before breaking. Lock back up, Lash is sent into the corner and hit with shoulder thrusts. Whip across the ring, Nia charges but Lash dodges and drives the shoulder in with slaps to punctuate. Nia counters with a front facelock and then applies a BIG guillotine — but Lash picks her up and slams her into the corner to break it!

Nia knocks Lash down and then sends her through the ropes to the outside. Nia follows but gets slammed back into the apron a few times. Lash rolls Nia in and follows — bodyslam countered and Lash is sent out to the apron. She decks Nia and slams her head into the top turnbuckle — then brings her to the other corner for more ! Nia through the ropes and Lash hits overhand chops. Into the ring, leaping shoulder tackle and a splash but Nia kicks out at two.

Lash goes to pick Nia up again to no effect, Nia knocks Lash back. Double clothesline and both women are down. Lash to her feet and hits a pump kick that sends Nia to the floor as we go to break.

We’re back and Nia has a Million Dollar Dream applied. Lash to her feet and fights free, big slap put she gets shoved into the ropes for a Samoan Drop for two-plus. Lash dodges a charge, Nia goes into the ringpost — and Lash gets Nia over her back! She drops Nia and is slow to get up, Nia crawls for the corner but Lash grabs her foot. The ref’s back is turned as Nia gets an eye poke. She lays Lash out and hits a senton.

Lash to the outside of the ring, Nia is stalking her and throws her into the barricade. Lash fights back and waffles here with strikes; she brings Nia onto the steps next to the booth and goes for a suplex — Nia blocks it! Body shots by Lash — she picks Nia up! Samoan Drop through the table but Lash took some of it too!

The ref counts, Nia gets in the ring — and Lash does too! Nia is shocked and they crawl toward each other — they trade shots on their knees and get to their feet. Jax pushed into the ropes and gets bodyslammed by Lash! Cover gets two and seven-eighths.

Lash pulls Nia to the corner and climbs up top — Nia is up and nails her. Nia up top, she goes for a superplex but Lash fights back. Lash slides under — powerbomb but Jax sits into an Annihilator! She hits a second one for the pin.

Winner: Nia Jax (12:51)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Did this match have a couple sloppy moments? Sure, but it was also a strong match on the whole by both Jax and Lash, another statement of how far they’ve both come.

* Kelly Kincaid is with DarkState and didn’t think they’d speak to her. Dion says tonight is why they came together. They look to make opportunities and they’re standing tonight against four of the top guys in NXT and TNA. Cutler makes more unfortunate sexual innuendos without meaning to. They say when DarkState strikes, nobody is safe.

* Chelsea Green is in an elevator and tells the Secret Hervice to find Tavion’s opponent for her and take them out. She runs into Kali Armstrong, Karmen Petrovic and dismisses them. Next up is Kendall Grey, and she tells Alba to take care of her, calling her “Taviana.”

Charlie Dempsey vs. Joe Hendry

Lockup into a headlock for Joe, who goes into the ropes and runs Dempsey over. Dempsey with a drop into a submission that Joe escapes before a hip toss. Lockup, Dempsey with a suplex and Hendry is back up for a fireman’s carry. Dempsey kips up, wristlock by Joe and he holds on through a couple reversals.

More counterwrestling between the two, Hendry reverses a wristlock takedown and poses for the crowd. Lockup but Dempsey with a punch instead, he hits Euro uppercuts in the corner and a gutwrench suplex for two. Irish whip reversed by Hendry, he hits a back elbow.

Back up, Dempsey with a Northern lights suplex, rolls through, another into a guillotine. Hendry to his feet but Dempsey locks it in — Hendry with a suplex! He fights with strikes and hits a clothesline off the ropes, fallaway slam and a kippup before he does the spin around. STanding O blocked by Charlie, he counters into a backslide for two and Hendry grabs him — Standing O! That gets three.

Winner: Joe Hendry (3:59)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: As good as a four minute match can be, they worked a lot in that time and I dug it.

* Josh Briggs WALKS backstage as we go to break.

* Lola and Kelani are prepping backstage. Lola says she needs to win and she’s been on a roll, she has a huge opportunity tonight especially with TripleMania this weekend. Kelani says that she’s also going for the women’s title. Jaida walks in and says she has money on both of them but she’s the one who will be next NXT Women’s Champion.

* Here comes Josh Briggs. He gets a mic and says that the fans’ boos mean nothing, because he sees what they cheer. He says when someone shows you who you really are, believe them. Inamura said that he was Briggs’ friend, but he wasn’t; he was selfish and spineless. He responds to the “TURN HIS MIC OFF” chant by saying it’s on all night.

Briggs says Inamura acted like he came back to NXT for Briggs but it was just about being champion. He says he tried to make Inamura champion but he failed because he lived by a stupid code of honor. He says there’s no honor in NXT and he’s not a man of honor; he’s a man of mayhem and he should be NXT Champion but isn’t because of Inamura. He says Inamura needs to learn that the only way you survive in NXT is by fighting dirty. So next week in Philly, he wants to put the honor on the line in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

INAMURA IS HERE! He walks to the ring with a mic and says he thought Briggs was his friend, but now he’s just — how do we say in English? A jackass! Briggs is a jackass. He fights his way with honor. But in a Philadelphia Street Fight, the match with no rules, the honor will be in beating him. Inamura nails Briggs and knocks him to the apron, then pounces him to the floor! Security out to break it up but they get onto the top — Inamura chops Briggs to the floor and DIVES onto Briggs and the security team!

* Earlier today, Kelly Kincaid sat down with Jordynne Grace. She asks how Jordynne is doing and she says it’ll surprise people, but Blake is right. She’s spent her life avoiding mirrors because she didn’t like what she saw. Not that she wasn’t strong or beautiful but she didn’t see it that way. Her battle has been with self-worth and hearing she would never be good enough no matter what.

Kelly points out that Grace let her softer side out with Blake and Grace says she let her guard down and that’s on her. She says she wanted to connect with Blake, an outsider in her own right, but she gets it now. Blake doesn’t see that she’s good enough so she tears down others so she can feel good. She tells all the little Jordynnes out there that real strength doesn’t feed on weakness.

Grace says she won’t be stepping into the ring with Blake for revenge; she’s hoping to prove that champions can come in all sizes and can silence her doubters.

* Blake is surprised that Grace thinks she’s insecure. Ava says they’re going to be in the ring together next week. Blake says, “Biased much?” and walks off.

* We get a recap of Jacy’s work on TNA Impact in the last couple of weeks. Blake Howard asks Jacy and Fallon about the match and Fallon cuts off Jacy saying they’ve dealt with Lola and beat Kelani so it’s done. Jacy takes shots at her stablemates as Ash and Masha are shown in the building on the Tron. Blake asks about them and Jacy asks what they’re doing here? They walk off and Lainey walks up, wishing Jacy luck.

* Oba, Moose, Trick and Je’Von are backstage and says they’re not friends but aren’t doing the “Can they co-exist” nonsense. They need to handle DarkState so they will get along. Moose and Je’Von agree. Trick says it is what it is tonight and Moose is taking the L at Emergence, Evans is taking it next week and then Moose will take the big L. Hank & Tank come in pretending to be pesticide sprayers and get ushered out by Mr. Stone.

Fatal Influence vs. Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan

Kelani and Fallon start us off, Fallon with a takedown off the ropes. RIngs of Saturn by Fallon, they trade pin attempts and come up with Fallon in a wristlock. Into the ropes, Lola with the blind tag, Kelani trips Fallon and Lola covers for two.

Fallon gets free and decks Lola, tagging in Jacy. Lola with a wristlock, Jacy flips through but it gets turned into an armbar. Jacy escapes with a roll-up and Lola right into the wristlock. Blind tag by Fallon who nails Lola coming into the ropes, Jacy tags in. Basement forearm off the ropes, Jacy hits a senton for two.

Lola locks in a waistlock, Jacy with a roll-up off the ropes but Lola turns it into a submission. Jacy gets her shoulders down for two. Kelani tags in, double suplex blocked by Fallon, Lola and Fallon empty the ring. Kelani chases Fallon but she runs into a Jacy big boot as we go to break.

We’re back and Kelani escapes a submission from Jacy, but Jacy with a big kick. She charges at Kelani in the corner but Kelani jumps up and sunset flips Jacy for two. Kelani fights her way toward the corner but Jacy takes her down for two. Kelani put in the hostile corner for a boot choke, Fallon tags in and whips Jacy in but Kelani with a big boot. Double backdrop but Kelani lands on her feet!

Lola with the hot tag and she kicks the shit out of both FI women, putting them in opposite corners. Hip smash to Fallon! Hip smash to Jacy! Kick to Fallon and a snap suplex, cover gets two. Kelani tags in, leg drop to Fallon through the ropes for a nearfall. Whip into the corner, but Fallon gets the boot up on a charging Kelani and nails Lola. Kelani with a Wasteland to Fallon and goes up top — Jacy and Jazmyn distracts her and Fallon with the bodyslam.

Double knee kick by Fallon and Jacy, cover but Lola breaks it up. Kelani trades shots with Jacy, Fallon is down on the outside. Jacy with a big kick, she goes for the knee but Kelani counters. Jacy counters a slam off the shoulders, rollup for two. Bodyslam floated over by Jacy, she gets a leg slam and covers but Fallon breaks it up. Lola takes out Fallon, Jazmyn has the ref distracted and Lola wipes out Jacy! Kelani with the split-legged moonsault for the pin!

Winner: Lola Vice & Kelani Jordan (12:06)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very good match that plays further into Fatal Influence’s squabbling nature and gives Lola momentum heading into TripleMania. Wins all around, and Jacy has plenty of opponents to face.

* Jasper Troy hates Ricky Saints and has been dealing with smug guys like him his whole life. Just like the star QBs he used to protect as an OL who are tricked out, perfect hair and teeth, get all the girls and glory but would be nothing without a monster like him protecting him. No one’s protecting Ricky now. He says next week in Philly he ends Ricky in the ring so the spotlight is on him.

Kendall Grey vs. Alba Fyre

Lockup to start, Kendall gets a waistlock takedown and pin for one. It goes into the ropes, Alba gets a kick in and a shot to the head. Grey sent into the corner, she goes up and over to avoid and charge and goes under the ropes. She trips Alba and grabs her for a Euro uppercut. Alba on her shoulder, she gets shoved into the corner and goes for a springboard RIGHT into a superkick for two.

Alba kicks Grey in the side and chokes her against the bottom rope for two — and Piper with a slap for good measure. Kendall powers to her feet and throws Alba off, back elbows to Alba and a release belly to belly off the ropes. Kendall slides under the ropes and trips Alba as Page is headed to the ring to watch.

Grey with an armbar and Page is out here, Alba gets Grey’s shoulders on the mat for two. Grey with a powerslam for two and grabs Fyre — but she gets superkicked. Front suplex by Alba, big knee, cover gets a nearfall. Grey gets Alba on her shoulders, rake to the eyes counters. Fyre Bomb finishes it.

Winner: Alba Fyre (4:05)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly fine match for the time it had, not much else to say.

Page gets on the mic and asks if that’s the best America has? He says he’s very sorry the Secret Hervice had to embarrass Tavion’s pick. Tavion comes out and he didn’t know they were playing two truths and a lie. He respects Kendall but that wasn’t his pick; he picked someone who’s done something that’s never been done by a woman in WWE and win an Olympic gold medal. Tyra Mae Steele sneaks up and hits Page with a waistlock, he escapes but the Secret Hervice gets taken out. Tavion rolls Page in and he gets hit with a German suplex.

* Jacy, Fallon and Jazmyn are screaming at each other as they walk up to Ava and the Personal Concierge. Ava says Jacy is defending her TNA Knockouts Championship at Heatwave against Masha and Ash By Elegance. The PC says that at Heatwave, the Knockouts Title will become elegant. Ava refuses to ban the PC from NXT and says to fix their problems, FI will face the Elegance Brand next week.