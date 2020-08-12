Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We open with a recap of the Adam Cole/Pat McAfee angle from last week. There’s also a clip of the less interesting Karrion Kross stuff.

Danny Burch vs. Karrion Kross

This stems from Kross attacking Burch last week. Burch demands the bell rings and charges at Kross but is quickly put on the ground. He does manage a big dropkick that sends Kross back a bit but doesn’t keep him down. The same goes for the German suplex. Kross hits the Doomsday Saito a few times and then wins with the Krossjacket.

Winner: Karrion Kross in 3:59

Keith lee comes to the ring with purpose and he has a clipboard in hand. Kross and Scarlett exit. Lee reminds Kross that he agreed to face him. So, Kross keeps avoiding him because he’s a bitch. Since Kross is scared, Lee agreed to not lay a hand on Kross before their match and he drops the contract with his and Regal’s name. Scarlett brings it to Kross, who signs. Scarlett issues the contract and leaves it for Lee. He picks it up and opens it as a fireball explodes from it. Oh, so Scarlett has mythical powers? Medics run in to check on Lee as his face burns.

Drake Maverick vs. Killian Dain

As these guys made their entrances, we got a split-screen of Lee still being checked on. As we go full-screen, it goes back to split for commercial. Lee and Mia Yim leave in an ambulance. The Undisputed Era arrive after the break. Drake is fighting hard against his larger opponent. The match proves pointless as Undisputed Era hit the ring and take out both men for a no contest.

No Contest in 5:12

They dispatch of Drake easily but it takes a few to get down Dain, capped by the Last Shot. Cole addresses Pat McAfee, telling that he’s in way over his head. He kicked him because his arms were behind his back. At TakeOver, he’ll face the longest-reigning NXT Champion. Cole promises to beat that ass.