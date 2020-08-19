Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

NXT North American Championship Qualifying Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland

Interesting clash of styles here. Johnny talks smack and gets overpowered for it but he uses his smarts to send Ridge into the post. Ridge still gets in shots but his arm is heavily damaged. Whenever Johnny gets momentum, Ridge can just send him back. He misses a knee in the corner and spills outside, where Johnny follows with a tope head into the break. Returning, Johnny gets dropped on his head on a powerslam attempt that looks like it might have broken his neck. IHe looks out of it. Johnny then pops out with a superkick for two. Ridge targets the neck and gets two on a powerslam. A battered johnny uses help from Candice LeRae holding Ridge’s leg. He then hits a kick and One Final Beat to advance.

Winner: Johnny Gargano in 12:13

Dakota Kai vs. Jessi Kamea

Most of this is Dakota being aggressive. Kamea uses her long legs to hit a big kick and corner avalanche but her sliding knee in the corner looks weak. Dakota weathers the storm and wins with the GTK.

Winner: Dakota Kai in 2:56

Dakota cuts a post-match promo that everything Io Shirai said last week proves that she’s in her head. Io is focused on the people in Dakota’s past while she’s focused on the future as the new NXT Women’s Champion. As she says she’s going to kick Io in the face over and over, the champion runs out. Dakota doesn’t run but misses her swing and Io beats her up, sending her packing. She follows and continues the assault until Raquel Gonzalez comes from out of nowhere and big boots her down. She carries the champion up the steps and dumps her inside. Io tries to get going but is again taken down by Raquel, who adds a chokeslam.

Tegan Nox is interviewed about what Candice LeRae had to say about her. It took her by surprise since they’ve been friends for a long time. Since she’s the one who apparently causes the rifts in her friendships, she wants to talk it over a glass of wine and fix it.

A Finn Balor vignette runs. He says he’s earned his spot here while Velveteen Dream keeps getting opportunities handed to him. This ends tonight the way it always does. With Finn over.

Breezango and Isaiah Scott vs. Legado Del Fantasma

All six men collide to start, giving this a brawling feel. Things calm down with Breezango working over DJ Z. They deliver stereo superkicks after Scott uses a kick to stop a dive, heading into commercial.