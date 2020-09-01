Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We open to a video package recapping last week and hyping the NXT Title match tonight.

Street Fight: Breezango and Isaiah Scott vs. Legado Del Fantasma

I appreciate Legado del Fantasma wearing street clothes. They start by taking out the faces with dives and they then brawl outside. Lots of clubbing shots and various weapons being used. Fandango even does his best Terry Funk ladder airplane spin gimmick. Breeze uses a fire extinguisher to send the heels packing heading into commercial. Returning, Fandango is in pain through a broken table. Durin the break, Legado Del Fantasma put him through it with a springboard dropkick. The also hit a trio of corner dropkicks. Imperium runs out and shows up to get revenge on Breezango. Legado del Fantasma’s momentum gets stopped when Fandango and Scott bring out a damn forklift and hit stereo somersault dives off of it. Breezango then hit dives onto everyone outside. That leaves Escobar to get pinned after Scott nails the JML Driver.

Winners: Breezango and Isaiah Scott in 11:53

Tegan Nox speaks about her relationship with Candice LeRae. She says that once Johnny started his “Gargano Way” stuff, she got a twinkle in her eye and completely changed as a person. This isn’t the person who she introduced to her nephews. She wants to hash it out because that’s her sister and she doesn’t want to live in a world where they aren’t friends.

Candice LeRae vs. Kacy Catanzaro

Quick start for Kacy until Candice hits a vicious neckbreaker and dropkicks her outside. Candice remains aggressive throughout but eats knees on a back elbow attempt. That gives Kacy the opening to fire up. Candice delivers the old Super Dragon Curb Stomp to win.

Winner: Candice LeRae in 3:00

Candice cuts a promo saying that Kayden and Kacy remind her of Tegan and herself. She wants to talk it over with her. Tegan is invited to her house and dinner is on Candice.

Backstage, Rhea Ripley cuts a promo saying she’s sick of Mercedes Martinez and the Robert Stone Brand. To handle this, she challenges Martinez to a Steel Cage match.

Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher

Reed pounces on Thatcher and prevents him from taking this to the mat. A battle of offense and strikes is his but he has to avoid the mat. From the ground, Thatcher starts kicking at Reed, only to eat a THICC BOI SENTON. A clothesline swings the momentum for Thatcher. Reed comes back with a flying elbow through the middle rope. Austin Theory runs in with a sneak attack behind the referee’s back. He sends Reed, who hurt his forearm during the match, back inside and Thatcher puts on an armbar. Reed fights through it but Thatcher transitions into the Fujiwara and gets the tap out.

Winner: Timothy Thatcher in 4:49

Mercedes Martinez accepts Rhea’s challenge for next week.

NXT Championship Ironman Match: Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa