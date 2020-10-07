wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
October 7, 2020 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
KUSHIDA vs. Tommaso Ciampa
Apparently, these two were fighting backstage and got booked because of it Commentary hypes this as a TakeOver quality match. KUSHIDA is in jeans again. He wins the first exchange with his cartwheel dropkick. Ciampa cuts off the handspring elbow with a basement dropkick. Ciampa has control for a bit but KUSHIDA comes back with right hands. Still, Ciampa goes to work on the neck with a neckbreaker. KUSHIDA rallies and gets going after cutting off Willow’s Bell and knocking Ciampa off the apron with a handspring kick. Commercial time.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Lashes Out at Fan Who Calls Him A ‘MAGA Supporter’ And ‘COVID Super Spreader’
- Austin Aries Says Being Labeled a Sexual Harasser After Christy Hemme Incident Was ‘Really Difficult’
- Miro Didn’t Know Who Billy Mitchell Was Before AEW Segment, Didn’t Believe King of Kong Was a Real Documentary
- Backstage Note on Why WWE Delayed the Sasha Banks & Bayley Feud