Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

KUSHIDA vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Apparently, these two were fighting backstage and got booked because of it Commentary hypes this as a TakeOver quality match. KUSHIDA is in jeans again. He wins the first exchange with his cartwheel dropkick. Ciampa cuts off the handspring elbow with a basement dropkick. Ciampa has control for a bit but KUSHIDA comes back with right hands. Still, Ciampa goes to work on the neck with a neckbreaker. KUSHIDA rallies and gets going after cutting off Willow’s Bell and knocking Ciampa off the apron with a handspring kick. Commercial time.